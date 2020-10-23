We all know that it's important to plan for retirement. But actually sitting down to make a plan can seem daunting. Plynty is an app that helps you create and track big financial goals with minimal fuss. Right now, you can pick up a lifetime subscription for just $29.99 — that's 82% off the full price.
With short-term savings, you can easily adapt your lifestyle to fit your goals. But retirement planning is different; you need a plan that will fit your lifestyle over the decades.
Plynty helps you look to the future, using data from today. Available on iOS and Android, the app connects to your accounts to build a picture of your current finances.
Plynty then calculates your path towards a comfortable retirement and provides everyday tips on spending and saving. You also get personalized quotes on useful products and financial forecasts for a variety of outcomes.
You would normally pay $175 for a lifetime subscription, but it's now only $29.99 with this deal.
