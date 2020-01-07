Kenichi Sato, President and CEO of PlatinumGames, announced today that the studio has recieved an investment from Tencent. With this investment, PlatinumGames will begin exploring self-publishing, while still remaining an independent studio for the future, continuing to otherwise operate as it has been. The studio will also strive for a "wider global perspective" while continuing to focus on the development of high-quality games.

Tencent owns or has invested into a near-innumerable number of studios and publishers, owning companies like Riot Games and Supercell, with investments in companies including (but nowhere near limited to) Frontier Developments, Epic Games, Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard. It's currently unclear exactly how much money Tencent invested into PlatinumGames.

PlatinumGames has a long history of action games, being responsible for such titles as Metal Gear Solid: Revengeance and NieR: Automata. The studio is known for taking on multiple projects at once, having shipped Astral Chain in 2019 and currently deep being deep into development on Bayonetta 3 for the Nintendo Switch, as well as Babylon's Fall on PlayStation 4 and PC.

With this additional investment, the studio is likely not in any danger of needing more work in the near future. We'll continue to provide updates on any future changes for PlatinumGames.