Disney just launched a new interactive Disney Parks app, Play Disney Parks that lets you play games, earn achievements, and a whole lot more. Even if you're not in one of the parks, you can still enjoy some trivia fun, listen to Apple Music playlists specially curated for different areas of the park, and more.

If you're a huge fan of the Disney resorts, you need this app, even if you won't have a chance to visit one of the parks for a long time.

It's got games that you can play while you're standing in line. It uses location-awareness to unlock access to line games. You can play with multiple people. While standing in line with your friends and family, everyone can join in on the fun together.

Ride achievements use your phone's location to reward you for actually riding attractions. When you go to a ride, enable Bluetooth and Always Allow location tracking and you'll earn an achievement when you get off the ride!

If you're experiencing a bit of FOMO (Fear of missing out), you can take a virtual trip to Disney parks by checking out special curated playlists for different areas of the parks. For example, the Disneyland Adventureland playlist includes iconic park music, like Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye by John Williams and the Tiki, Tiki, Tiki Room by the Sherman Brothers. It also includes songs from Disney movies that are spotlighted in the area, like Tarzan, Aladdin, and The Jungle Book.

You can also prove just how much you know about Disneyland with a few trivia games based on areas of the parks, like Fantasyland and New Orleans Square.

To be clear, Play Disney Parks is different than the official Disneyland app, which shows wait times, restaurant info, and lets you reserve your FastPass rides.

Play Disney Parks is free. You can enjoy some of its features whether you're in one of the Disney parks or not. You can take advantage of all of its features while at the Disney Resort in California or Disney World in Florida.

