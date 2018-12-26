The PlayStation Classic had gamers clamoring upon its announcement just a few months ago, wondering if it might be the next best retro gaming console on the market. Coming in at a full price of $99.99, it's one of the more expensive retro gaming options out there, but fans hoped the pre-installed games would make it well worth the cost; the original PlayStation had plenty of now-beloved games, after all.

While loaded with 20 original PlayStation games including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms, there are some that just don't hit the mark of 'defining an era' as the product description claims. Thankfully though, gamers have found a way to add your own games to the console to give it more replayability than before. While it doesn't match up to the likes of the NES Classic Edition or SNES Classic Edition consoles, you could have a lot of fun with the system despite its flaws such as some of the pre-installed games running slow and the included controllers having no joysticks.

Before we get any emails about how you can do the same thing with a Raspberry Pi kit, don't worry, there's a discount on those too.

Now that there's a way to add games you actually like to the console, it's easier to justify its cost, and it gets better as the PlayStation Classic is on sale now at Amazon for $59.95. Considering it's new, it's never been priced lower than this before, though you can save another $5 if you buy from B&H if you're ok with a potentially slower shipping speed. You'll receive the console along with two wired controllers, an HDMI cable, and a virtual memory card, though you'll need to supply your own USB wall charger to power it.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.