Podcasts are important to a lot of us, but if your personal media is organized with Plex then you're still going off to another application to get your fix. That all changes as Plex is announcing the launch of podcast support for its users.

We're excited to be launching Podcasts in beta inside Plex today on iOS, Android, Roku, and Plex Web, (more to come, of course!) and we'd like to highlight a few of the features available. Best of all, podcasts are free for all users and don't even require a Plex Media Server to be set up.

The feature is rolling out slowly as a beta, but you don't need to be a Plex Pass subscriber or even have a media server set up in order to try it out. You'll be able to add your favorite podcasts to your home screen inside Plex as with any other content for quick access, and Plex's machine learning will figure out what you like listening to in order to provide you with some intelligent suggestions on what you might like to listen to next.

The enhanced player also has staples of podcast playback baked in, like variable playback speeds and quick skipping forwards or backward.

The other big update from Plex is the refresh to the mobile application. The onus is on customization, having Plex "your way." So now you can customize the home screen, reordering or removing sections entirely, with customizable tabs at the bottom of the screen for quick access to other sections.

What's also really neat is that if you have content split across multiple Plex servers, you're now able to customize the default locations to effortlessly glide between servers when you just want to relax and enjoy your content.

The update is rolling out today for both Android and iOS, and you can find out much more over on the Plex Blog.

Free - Download Now