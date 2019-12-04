Plex announced the launch of its ad-supported video on demand feature today. Now, people in over 200 countries can watch a wide variety of films for free. The offering includes action, sci-fi, comedy, drama, thriller, anime, and family-friendly films. Plex is available on several platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, several smart TVs, Android, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation, and Amazon Fire TV.

The lineup of films available for free has several well-known titles. People can watch The Terminator, Frequency, Rain Man, and many other films through Plex. While watching these films requires seeing ads, Plex emphasizes in its announcement post that personal content will remain free of ads, "Your media collection—including your recorded movies and TV shows, home videos, photos, music collection, and more—will continue to stream to all of your devices ad-free."

Plex isn't the first media company to deliver free films and shows supported by ads, but the company believes that it delivers a better offering than the competition, "While there are certainly other free streaming services out there, we're the first to offer a vast, free, diverse collection of content for a truly global audience. Starting today, Plex will deliver more content to more countries than any other free streaming service to date."

To watch free content through Plex, you need to visit Plex's website and sign up for an account.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.