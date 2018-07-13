It's been about a month since Plex first unveiled its live TV guide grid — but that was only on the web. Today, it's available for Apple TV.

It's a simple enough affair — if you're watching live TV through Plex, you'll have access to a grid so you can see what's on now, and what's coming up. It's all powered by Gracenote, and damned if it isn't one of the better looking live grids we've seen in a while.

Here's the full changelog, if you're into that sort of thing:

NEW:

Grid view guide for browsing DVR channels.

Support changing audio streams on Live TV, when available.

FIXED: