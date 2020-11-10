Plugable has launched a powerful new laptop docking station based on Intel's Titan Ridge chipset, compatible with USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, and the forthcoming USB4 and Thunderbolt 4. The Plugable TBT3-UDZ was first announced at CES 2020, and after a short delay it's now available to buy. Its feature set should make it an ideal dock for multi-platform users who have devices with varying connectivity methods, and it sets you up nicely for the future.

Optimal conditions will see up to 96W of certified charging power, which will do a great job of keeping even laptops with dedicated graphics charged up and ready to go when you need to hit the road. With dual DisplayPort and dual HDMI ports, you can easily connect dual 4K displays without need for extra adapters and dongles. Considering most docking stations have either HDMI or DisplayPort, this adds some extra versatility.