What you need to know
- Plugable is today launching a new Thunderbolt 3 laptop docking station.
- The TBT3-UDZ offers up to 96W charging power and 14 total ports.
- The dock can handle dual 4K external displays.
- It uses an Intel Titan Ridge chipset for Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C compatibility.
Plugable has launched a powerful new laptop docking station based on Intel's Titan Ridge chipset, compatible with USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, and the forthcoming USB4 and Thunderbolt 4. The Plugable TBT3-UDZ was first announced at CES 2020, and after a short delay it's now available to buy. Its feature set should make it an ideal dock for multi-platform users who have devices with varying connectivity methods, and it sets you up nicely for the future.
Optimal conditions will see up to 96W of certified charging power, which will do a great job of keeping even laptops with dedicated graphics charged up and ready to go when you need to hit the road. With dual DisplayPort and dual HDMI ports, you can easily connect dual 4K displays without need for extra adapters and dongles. Considering most docking stations have either HDMI or DisplayPort, this adds some extra versatility.
The front of the dock includes SD and microSD card readers, USB-C (10Gbps), USB-A (10Gbps), and a 3.5mm audio jack. The back of the dock (in addition to the four video ports) includes five USB-A 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and the USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 host port that's used to connect your laptop.
You can set up the display horizontally on your desk, or there's a plastic stand to orient the dock vertically to save space in a cramped environment. The Plugable TBT3-UDZ docking station retails for about $299, but Amazon currently has a $50 launch coupon available to save you some money. If it's not quite what you're looking for, be sure to head over to our collection of the best Thunderbolt 3 docks you can find right now.
Powered By Thunderbolt 3
Plugable TBT3-UDZ docking station
Grab the Plugable TBT3-UDZ if you need versatile display connectivity, 14 total ports, and up to 96W of charging power.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
