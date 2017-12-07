Dynamic Weather was first announced on December 6, 2017, alongside the latest Pokémon Go Gen 3 teaser. It's expected to launch any time now and should help bring the digital world even closer to the real one.
What has Pokémon Go said about Dynamic Weather?
From Pokémon Go:
We'll also be introducing a new dynamic weather system in Pokémon GO that will change the way you and the millions of Trainers around the world discover, catch, and interact with Pokémon.
You'll want to start paying even closer attention to your local weather patterns, Trainers. In addition to the in-game map being updated with cool new weather visuals, weather near you will impact Pokémon in a variety of ways. For example, you'll find your odds of discovering Mudkip splashing around will greatly improve on rainy days, as certain Pokémon types will be more commonly found during various weather conditions. Additionally, attacks of certain types will be more effective during some weather conditions, so a Charizard's Fire Spin will perform better on sunny days, for example. Rain or shine, winter or spring, your gameplay experience will remain fresh, making your time outdoors even more exciting.
This was followed up by a developer insight post on December 7, 2017.
Also from Pokémon Go:
Dynamic Weather Gameplay:
- The Pokémon GO user interface will reflect each Trainer's current local weather.
- Certain Pokémon will be more likely to appear frequently in weather that suits them the most.
- These Pokémon will yield bonus Stardust when caught.
- These Pokémon are more likely to have greater potential in battle.
- Move types that match certain weather conditions will deal extra damage in battle.
Developer Comments: When we first started thinking about features we'd be introducing alongside the Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region, a dynamic weather system that reflects real-world weather in-game was one of the first concepts that came to mind. This feature brings us one step closer to how we've envisioned discovering Pokémon in the real world–further connecting the digital world to the physical world you experience around you.
We want changes in weather to have an impact on your gameplay experience. When it's raining outside, the game world will match the real-world conditions. You'll see rain falling from the sky and Water-type Pokémon appearing much more frequently, but that's not all. While it's raining, the Water-type Pokémon you catch in the wild or through Raid Battles will award more Stardust and have greater potential in battle. You'll also be able to use your local weather patterns to your advantage in Gym battles and Raid Battles, as some move types will be more effective during certain weather conditions. We're incredibly excited for you to experience this new dynamic weather gameplay system as it starts rolling out to Trainers around the world.
What types of Dynamic Weather will Pokémon Go include exactly?
So far, we've seen the following types of Dynamic Weather in Pokémon Go promotional material:
- Sunny
- Rainy
- Snowy
- Foggy
- Cloudy
- Windy
Are there different levels to Dynamic Weather, or is a raindrop the same as a storm?
It looks like there may be up to 4 distinct levels of each Dynamic Weather type.
From The Silph Road:
there also appears to be *4 Levels for clouds, rain, wind, snow and fog. Might the overworld map actually show heavier weather differently than lighter?
Might Level 4 Rain provide an additional bonus to Level 1 Rain? Time will tell!
Which Pokémon will be affected by which Dynamic Weather condition?
Nothing has been announced so far but, based on the video and with some extra speculation thrown in:
- Sunny; Grass types, Ground types, Fire types
- Rainy: Water types
- Snowy: Ice types,
- Foggy: Ghost types, Dark types
- Cloudy: Steel types, Rock types
- Windy: Flying types, Dragon types
When is Dynamic Weather launching in Pokémon Go?
Soon! As in: Any time now!