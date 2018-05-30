Alongside the announcement of Pokémon: Let's Go for Nintendo Switch, the company unveiled a new controller that you can use instead of your Joy-Cons to catch 'em all. You can also use it to catch your favorite Pokémon GO characters similar to the way the wrist-worn Pokémon GO Plus works. If you're wondering how it works, how much it costs, and when you can get one, you're in the right place.
What's new with Poké Ball Plus?
May 29, 2018: Nintendo announces Poké Ball Plus controller
Guess what Poké fans? You'll be able to play Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu, Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee, and PokéMon GO with a real Poké ball! You can pair it with your Switch and use it in place of your Joy-Con or connect it to your mobile device and use it while your out on a Pokémon GO adventure. Nintendo just announced that it will be available alongside Pokémon: Let's Go on November 16, 2018.
How does Poké Ball Plus work with Nintendo Switch?
It works like a Joy-Con controller. In Pokémon: Let's Go, you'll be able to throw Poké Balls in the game by flicking the Joy-Con or Poké Ball Plus. Catching a Pokémon in Let's Go is similar to the way you'd catch one in Pokémon GO.
The Poké Ball Plus controller has motion controls, vibration, sound, and colorful lights that will glow to show you the status of your catch.
The latch on the front of the Poké Ball Plus is used as a navigation and movement joystick so you can walk around in the RPG part of the game.
When you're ready to catch a Pokémon, you can click the button on top to initiate the process. Then, flick the Poké Ball Plus to simulate throwing a Poké Ball and watch as your favorite characters get added to your Pokédex.
When you catch a Pokémon, your Poké Ball Plus will light up and vibrate in your hand, and you'll hear the Pokémon let out its unique cry—you'll think there's really a Pokémon inside!
When you're ready to battle another trainer, you can use the Poké Ball Plus to select and confirm your moves, too.
How does Poké Ball Plus work with Pokémon GO on my phone?
Poké Ball Plus works similar to the Pokémon GO Plus wrist-worn device does.
When you're out on a Poké walk, the Poké Ball Plus will light up and vibrate to let you know that a Pokémon is nearby. You can press the button on top to trigger the Poké Ball throw. If you're successful, the Poké Ball Plus will light up and vibrate to let you know.
You can also use the Poké Ball Plus as a movement tracker to count your steps so you can hatch Eggs and get Candy.
Can I use it with non-Pokémon games?
Nope. Sorry. Nintendo clearly states on its Poké Ball Plus page that the controller is only compatible with Pokémon: Let's Go on Switch or Pokémon GO on mobile devices at launch (maybe things will change after its initial release?).
I heard that I can carry a Pokémon around inside of it
You heard correct. Pick a Pokémon in your game to add it to the Poké Ball Plus. Then, head out for a stroll. When you want to play with it, you can shake it, pet it, and listen for your Pokémon's call!
How much does it cost?
Nintendo neglected to mention the price of this little gem. If I were a guessing person, I'd wager it'll be about $40 - $50. Considering the Pokémon GO Plus costs $35 and it doesn't even work as a controller for Nintendo Switch, the Poké Ball Plus is probably not going to come cheap.
When can I get one?
It'll launch along with Pokémon: Let's Go on November 16, 2018. There currently isn't any preorder information available, but we'll be sure to update you as soon as we find out. You don't want them to sell out before you get yours!
Any more questions?
Do you have any other questions about Poké Ball Plus? Put them in the comments and I'll answer with any official information I get.