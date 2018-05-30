Alongside the announcement of Pokémon: Let's Go for Nintendo Switch, the company unveiled a new controller that you can use instead of your Joy-Cons to catch 'em all. You can also use it to catch your favorite Pokémon GO characters similar to the way the wrist-worn Pokémon GO Plus works. If you're wondering how it works, how much it costs, and when you can get one, you're in the right place. What's new with Poké Ball Plus? May 29, 2018: Nintendo announces Poké Ball Plus controller

Guess what Poké fans? You'll be able to play Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu, Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee, and PokéMon GO with a real Poké ball! You can pair it with your Switch and use it in place of your Joy-Con or connect it to your mobile device and use it while your out on a Pokémon GO adventure. Nintendo just announced that it will be available alongside Pokémon: Let's Go on November 16, 2018. How does Poké Ball Plus work with Nintendo Switch? It works like a Joy-Con controller. In Pokémon: Let's Go, you'll be able to throw Poké Balls in the game by flicking the Joy-Con or Poké Ball Plus. Catching a Pokémon in Let's Go is similar to the way you'd catch one in Pokémon GO. The Poké Ball Plus controller has motion controls, vibration, sound, and colorful lights that will glow to show you the status of your catch. The latch on the front of the Poké Ball Plus is used as a navigation and movement joystick so you can walk around in the RPG part of the game. When you're ready to catch a Pokémon, you can click the button on top to initiate the process. Then, flick the Poké Ball Plus to simulate throwing a Poké Ball and watch as your favorite characters get added to your Pokédex.

When you catch a Pokémon, your Poké Ball Plus will light up and vibrate in your hand, and you'll hear the Pokémon let out its unique cry—you'll think there's really a Pokémon inside!