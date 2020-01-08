Name: Jolteon (Japanese: サンダース Thunders)
Classification: Lightning Pokémon
Type: Electric
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 2' 7"
Weight: 54 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Eevee with Thunder Stone
- Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go
- Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies and the nickname Sparky in Pokémon Go
Alternate Formes:
- Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Lake of Outrage (Overworld)
- Giant's Mirror (Max Raid Battles)
- Evolve from Eevee
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve from Eevee
- Raids
Description: After exposure to a Thunder Stone, Jolteon is one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. Covered in spiky, yellow fur with a collar of similarly spiky white fur, Jolteon shares Eevee's large, pointed ears and basic shape. Its fur is comprised of millions of electrically charged needles which it can fire at enemies. Every step Jolteon takes generates more electricity allowing it to discharge up to 10,000 volt lightning bolts!
Rare in the wild, Jolteon are most often found in cities and towns with their trainers. However, they can be particularly moody and difficult to train. In Pokémon Go, the prevelance of Eevee made Jolteon a prime choice for Electric type attackers from day one. While more powerful Electric types have come along, it remains one of the easiest to acquire and so still a great choice for many trainers.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: If it is angered or startled, the fur all over its body bristles like sharp needles that pierce foes.
- Shield Pokédex: It accumulates negative ions in the atmosphere to blast out 10,000-volt lightning bolts.
Base Stats
- 65 HP
- 65 Attack
- 60 Defense
- 110 Sp. Attack
- 95 Sp. Defense
- 130 Speed
- 525 Total
Moves by Level
- Thunder Shock (lv 1)
- Covet (lv 1)
- Swift (lv 1)
- Bite (lv 1)
- Copycat (lv 1)
- Baton Pass (lv 1)
- Take Down (lv 1)
- Charm (lv 1)
- Double-Edge (lv 1)
- Helping Hand (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Thunder Shock (Evo)
- Sand Attack (lv 5)
- Quick Attack (lv 10)
- Baby-Doll Eyes (lv 15)
- Thunder Wave (lv 20)
- Double Kick (lv 25)
- Thunder Fang (lv 30)
- Pin Missile (lv 35)
- Discharge (lv 40)
- Agility (lv 45)
- Thunder (lv 50)
- Last Resort (lv 55)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM07 Pin Missile
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM14 Thunder Wave
- TM15 Dig Ground
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM47 Fake Tears
- TM66 Thunder Fang
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TM80 Volt Switch
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR08 Thunderbolt
- TR09 Thunder
- TR12 Agility
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR20 Substitute
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR29 Baton Pass
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR33 Shadow Ball
- TR42 Hyper Voice
- TR80 Electro Ball
- TR82 Stored Power
- TR85 Work Up
- TR86 Wild Charge
Moves by Breeding
- Curse
- Detect
- Double Kick
- Flail
- Mud-Slap
- Tickle
- Wish
- Yawn
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Poison 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Ground 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Flying ½×
- Steel ½×
- Electric ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: It concentrates the weak electric charges emitted by its cells and launches wicked lightning bolts.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 5 KM
Base Stats
- 163 Stamina
- 232 Attack
- 182 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock, Volt Switch
- Charged Attacks: Discharge, Thunderbolt, Thunder, Last Resort*
Shiny: Yes
More information
- Pokémon Go: How to get Leafeon, Glaceon, and all the Eevee Evolutions!
- How to evolve Eevee in Pokémon Let's Go (and where to find one in the wild)
