Just when you were expecting Pokémon Go to start ramping up Gen 4, it went and threw us an Alolan Forms curveball. So, what are these tropical variants of a dozen-and-a-half Gen 1 Pokémon and how do you hatch, catch, and evolve them? Here's what we know so far!
What has Pokémon Go said about Alolan Forms?
Very little. Just a tease.
Sunny days are ahead! Whether your forecast calls for rain or shine, we're celebrating all around the world by introducing some special Pokémon from the tropical Alola region to Pokémon GO. Get ready for some of the Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region to appear in their Alolan forms! These unique variants were first seen in the Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon video games, and they will make their way to Pokémon GO in the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for news related to this exciting change—and don't forget to tell your friends! Stay safe, and happy exploring!
Even less from Pokémon proper:
So far in Pokémon GO, we have seen Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn regions. Next up, be on the lookout for the Alolan forms of Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region, which will soon make their debut. Stock up on Poké Balls and get ready to expand your Pokémon collection!
What are Alolan Forms in Pokémon Go?
Here's what Bulbapedia has to say:
In the Alola region, a species' regional variant is referred to as its Alola Form (Japanese: アローラのすがた Alola form). A Pokémon in its Alola Form is described as Alolan — for example, Exeggutor in its Alola Form is referred to as Alolan Exeggutor. Only Pokémon introduced in Generation I have Alola Forms.
In Alola, when breeding Pokémon whose offspring has a regional variant, the offspring's form depends on its parents. If either parent is the species' normal form and holds an Everstone, and if the offspring is in the same family as that parent, then the offspring will hatch as the normal form. In all other cases, the offspring will always hatch in its Alola Form.
In Pokémon Sun and Moon, if a Pokémon evolves from a species that does not have an Alola Form to one that does, such as Cubone, it will always evolve into its Alola Form and cannot evolve into its normal form. In Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, the Pokémon will evolve into its Alola Form while in Alola itself, but can also evolve into its normal form while in Ultra Space.
What makes an Alolan Form different from a regular Pokémon?
The Alola versions of Pokémon look different and also have different types, which means they can learn different movesets as well.
Which Gen 1 Pokémon have Alolan Forms?
There are 18 Alola variants, all of them for Gen 1 Pokémon.
- Rattata - Normal / Dark
- Raticate: Normal / Dark
- Raichu: Electric / Psychic
- Sandshew: Ice / Steel
- Sandlash: Ice/Steel
- Vulpix: Ice
- Ninetails: Ice / Fairy
- Diglett: Ground / Steel
- Dugtrio: Ground / Steel
- Meowth: Dark
- Persian: Dark
- Geodude: Rock /Electric
- Graveler: Rock / Electric
- Golem: Rock /Electric
- Grimer: Poison / Dark
- Muk: Poison / Dark
- Exeggutor: Grass / Dragon
- Marowak: Fire / Ghost
Wait, no Alolan Pikachu, Exeggute, or Cubone?
No. While the other Alolan variants are all families, and can presumably evolve from one to the next, Alola Raichu, Exeggutor, and Marowak are all stand-alone split evolutions and will presumably require some other mechanic like weather, time of day, etc. to evolve.
We'll have to wait and see how Pokémon Go handles all that.
Are there Shiny Alolan Forms as well?
Image via Know Your Meme
There are indeed. Let your quest for 100% Shiny Alolan Raichu begin!
(Raichu is currently the only Shiny Pokémon in the game with an Alolan Form, but that could change fast.)
Complete list of Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
When exactly are the Alola variants coming to Pokémon Go?
"In the coming weeks" is all Pokémon Go has said when it comes to timing. While anything from all at once to one a week or every couple of weeks is possible, since there are only 18 variants, the game probably can't drag them out too long.
With rumors of a second annual Adventure Week kicking off this May, perhaps the Alolan Forms will show up then?
What about Pokémon Go Gen 4?
That's the big questions. Previously, this was the pattern:
- Pokémon Go Gen 1: July, 2016.
- Pokémon Go Gen 2: Februrary, 2017.
- Pokémon Go Gen 3: October, 2017.
So, if that pattern held, we were looking at:
- Pokémon Go Gen 4: July, 2018.
But, now, with the Gen 7 Alolan Forms launching this summer, that might push Gen 4 back to February of 2019, or it could just be filler for May until Gen 4 arrives on (imagined) schedule in July.
We'll have to wait and see.
Any Pokémon Go Alolan Forms questions?
Drop them in the comments below!