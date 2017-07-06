Pikachu is getting an Ash-stye baseball cap straight out of the animated series and you can catch 'em all through July 24, 2017!

Pokémon Go is holding it's first Anniversary Event and, as part of the celebration, a limited-edition Ash-hat Pikachu can now be caught in the wild. Ash, of course, is the trainer from the Pokémon TV show, and his signature baseball cap can now be found on every Pikachu in the game — at least from June 7 through June 21, 2017.

Here's how to catch 'em!

It's Pokémon Go's first anniversary but the event lasts two weeks?

Here's what the Pokémon Go had to say:

The celebration continues with a special Pikachu wearing a familiar hat appearing all over the world. From July 6 at 1:00 P.M. PDT to July 24 at 1:00 P.M. PDT, Pikachu discovered in the wild will be wearing Ash's famous hat from the Pokémon animated series, so make sure you don't miss out on your opportunity to catch one!

Break out those official start and end times, would you?

Sure thing:

Starts : Thursday, July 6 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

: Thursday, July 6 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Ends: Monday, July 24 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

Didn't Pikachu have special hat events previously?

Absolutely. Pikachu had a Santa hat during the Holiday and New Year's Event, and a Party Hat on Pokémon Day.

Will the Ash-hat Pikachu spawn?

You bet. They won't always show up on Sightings, especially if there are a lot of PokéStops nearby, but if walk within 40 m, Ash-hat Pikachu will burst onto the scene.

Does Ash-hat Pikachu have an increased spawn rate like Holiday Pikachu did, or will it be hard to find like Party Hat Pikachu?

We'll have to wait and see, and it's something that can change at any time. Best bet is to run out right when the event starts and hope for a surge.

Be a good way to get that Pikachu Fan medal!

Indeed, and the Rocker medal for Electric types.

Pikachu Fan : Catch 300 Pikachu for gold.

: Catch 300 Pikachu for gold. Rocker: Hatch, catch, or evolve 200 electric-types for gold — including Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu.

Can you track Ash-hat Pikachu?

If you can find a nest or a spawn near a PokéStop, you should be able to track Ash-hat Pikachu. At least you could Party Hat Pikachu and there's no reason to believe Ash-hat will be any different.

Tap the Nearby Tab at the bottom right of the screen. Tap the holiday Pokémon you want to track. Tap the Footprints button to start tracking.

Once you get to the PokéStop, Pikachu will spawn and you can catch away!

How to track Pokémon with Nearby and Sightings in Pokémon Go

Can you get Ash-hat Pikachu from incense or lures?

Also yes. Pikachu with an Ash-hat is still just Pikachu. So, Lure and Incense away!

Can you get Ash-hat Pikachu from an egg?

Pikachu has been replaced in eggs by baby Pichu, and baby Pichu didn't get a Party Hat or a Santa hat previously, so odds are low.

How do you increase your odds of catching an Ash-hat Pikachu when you find it?

Pikachu can be notoriously hard to catch. Not Dragonite hard, but certainly not easy. It often has a red target circle, teasing its low catch rate Still, there are things you can do!

Use a Razz Berry (1.5x). Golden Razz Berry (2.5x) if you have 'em. Unlike other bonuses, it's not dependent on you hitting the target. It'll work when you do. Throw a Curve Ball (1.7x). A successfully thrown Curve Ball has a higher catch rate than a Great Ball and almost as good as an Ultra Ball. If you're going for your first Ash-hat Pikachu, throw a Great Ball (1.5x) or even Ultra Ball (2x) too. The bonuses stack. Go for a Nice, Great, or Excellent throw by nailing the center of the target circle. Again, the bonuses stack.

How to stack bonuses and to catch tough Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Can you get an Ash-hat Raichu?

So far, both Santa hat Pikachu and Party hat Pikachu have been been able to evolve into Santa hat Raichu and Party hat Raichu respectively, so Ash hat Pikachu should be the same — as long as you have 50 Pikachu Candy you're willing to spend 'em.

Tap on the Pokémon ball icon. Tap on the Ash-hat Pikachu you want to evolve. Tap on Evolve.

Will there be any other Pokémon First Anniversary Event surprises?

Discounted items in the Pokémon Shop seems to be it, but we can always hold to hope for a surprise along the way. Otherwise, there should be more events to come!

Any Ash-hat Pikachu or Pokémon Go First Anniversary Event questions?

If you have any questions about the Pokémon Day event, drop them in the comments below!