How do you beat the Pokémon Go Raid Battle Bosses and claim your rewards? But finding their weaknesses and exploiting your strengths with this cheat-sheet!

Pokémon Go Raid Battle's are here and with them, Raid Bosses. These super high CV — 25,000 CP Dragonite, anyone? — hatch from Gyms and then take on all comers, in groups of up to 20, for an hour. If you can beat one you get rewards in the form of Golden Razz Berries, Quick and Charge TM, Rare Candy — and a chance to catch a regular-powered version of the Boss, similar to what you'd get by hatching it from an egg.

But some Gym bosses are really tough to beat. They start off relatively easy at Tier 1 and Tier 2, but Tier 3 and Tier 4 bosses can be nightmares. (Never mind Tier 5 — they may well prove Legendary).

So, how do you do beat a Raid Boos?

What are the generalist attackers you can use to beat most Raid Bosses in Pokémon Go?

While there's no silver bullet in Pokémon Go Raid Battles, there are some Pokémon that are so elite, powerful enough versions of them with the right movesets can be used to damage many of Bosses. Some people find it even more efficient to use (and revive and heal) a few powerful generalists rather than a lot of less powerful but type-matched specialists.

Either way, when it doubt, these are your go-tos. Just be ready to switch if you find a Boss that's the resistant exception to the generalist rule.

Dragonite especially with Dragon Tail + Outrage or Hurricane.

We're in the process of testing some others, like Tyranitar and Blissey to see if their huge stat advantage helps as much in Raid Battles as it does in regular Gym battles.

How do you beat a Tier 1 Raid Boss in Pokémon Go?

Tier 1 Raid Bosses are typically base-level or second evolution Pokémon and aren't at al overwelming. Higher level players with higher power Pokémon should be able to take them solo. Still, know your counters:

Magikarp : Jolteon (esp. Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt), Exeggutor (esp. anything + Solar Beam), and other electric and grass-types.

: Jolteon (esp. Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt), Exeggutor (esp. anything + Solar Beam), and other electric and grass-types. Bayleef : Flareon (esp. Fire Spin + Overheat), Charizard (esp. Fire Sping + Overheat), other fire types, as well as bug, poison, flying, and ice-types.

: Flareon (esp. Fire Spin + Overheat), Charizard (esp. Fire Sping + Overheat), other fire types, as well as bug, poison, flying, and ice-types. Quilava : Vaporeon (esp. Water Gun + Hydro Pump), Rhydon (esp. Mud Slap + Stone Edge), and other rock, ground, and water-types.

: Vaporeon (esp. Water Gun + Hydro Pump), Rhydon (esp. Mud Slap + Stone Edge), and other rock, ground, and water-types. Croconaw: Jolteon (esp. Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt), Exeggutor (esp. anything + Solar Beam), and other electric and grass-types.

How do you beat a Tier 2 Raid Boss in Pokémon Go?

Tier 2 Raid Bosses are second evolutions, including evolutions of baby Pokémon and start to get tougher. Very high level players with very powerful counters can probably still take them solo but they're much easier with a friend.

Muk : Alakazam (esp. anything + Future Sight), Espeon (esp. anything + Future Sight), and other psychic types.

: Alakazam (esp. anything + Future Sight), Espeon (esp. anything + Future Sight), and other psychic types. Exegguter : Pinsir (esp. Bug Bite + X-Scissor), Gengar (esp. Hex + Shadowball), other bug types (2x), and other fire, dark, flying, poison, ghost, and ice-types.

: Pinsir (esp. Bug Bite + X-Scissor), Gengar (esp. Hex + Shadowball), other bug types (2x), and other fire, dark, flying, poison, ghost, and ice-types. Wheezing : Alakazam (esp. anything + Future Sight), Espeon (esp. anything + Future Sight), and other psychic types.

: Alakazam (esp. anything + Future Sight), Espeon (esp. anything + Future Sight), and other psychic types. Electabuzz : Rhydon (esp. Mud Slap + Earthquake), and other ground types.

: Rhydon (esp. Mud Slap + Earthquake), and other ground types. Magmar: Jolteon (esp. Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt), Exeggutor (esp. anything + Solar Beam), and other electric and grass-types.

How do you beat a Tier 3 Raid Boss in Pokémon Go?

Tier 3 is where it starts to get difficult. They're either third evolutions or Evee-lutions. If you face off against a Vaporeon with a bad moveset, a super high level player with super powerful counters can still eek out a win. If you score a Machamp with Counter + Dynamic Punch, call a friend or two. (Pokémon Go recommends 5, but most Raid Bosses won't need that many.)

Arcanine : Vaporeon (esp. Water Gun + Hydro Pump), Rhydon (esp. Mud Slap + Stone Edge), and other rock, ground, and water-types.

: Vaporeon (esp. Water Gun + Hydro Pump), Rhydon (esp. Mud Slap + Stone Edge), and other rock, ground, and water-types. Alakazam : Tyranitar (esp. Bite + Crunch), Gengar (esp. Hex + Shadowball), and other dark, ghost, and bug-types.

: Tyranitar (esp. Bite + Crunch), Gengar (esp. Hex + Shadowball), and other dark, ghost, and bug-types. Machamp : Alakazam (esp. anything + Future Sight), Espeon (esp. anything + Future Sight), and other psychic types.

: Alakazam (esp. anything + Future Sight), Espeon (esp. anything + Future Sight), and other psychic types. Gengar : Alakazam (esp. anything + Future Sight), Espeon (esp. anything + Future Sight) — and Gengar itself (esp. Hex + Shadowball). Also, other psychic, ghost, dark, and ground-types.

: Alakazam (esp. anything + Future Sight), Espeon (esp. anything + Future Sight) — and Gengar itself (esp. Hex + Shadowball). Also, other psychic, ghost, dark, and ground-types. Vaporeon : Jolteon (esp. Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt), Exeggutor (esp. anything + Solar Beam), and other electric and grass-types.

: Jolteon (esp. Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt), Exeggutor (esp. anything + Solar Beam), and other electric and grass-types. Joltoen : Rhydon (esp. Mud Slap + Earthquake), and other ground types.

: Rhydon (esp. Mud Slap + Earthquake), and other ground types. Flareon: Vaporeon (esp. Water Gun + Hydro Pump), Rhydon (esp. Mud Slap + Stone Edge), and other rock, ground, and water-types.

How do you beat a Tier 4 Raid Boss in Pokémon Go?

Here's where things get serious. Tier 4 Raid Bosses are tough. They're third evolutions of starters, dominators like Tyranitar or Rhydon, or singular powerhouses like Lapras or Snorlax. To beat them you'll need your best and most powerful Pokémon, and at least four to five friends. (Pokémon Go recommends 17 but that's not realistic in all but the busiest locations.)

Venusaur : Flareon (esp. Fire Spin + Overheat), Charizard (esp. Fire Sping + Overheat), other fire types, as well as bug, poison, flying, and ice-types.

: Flareon (esp. Fire Spin + Overheat), Charizard (esp. Fire Sping + Overheat), other fire types, as well as bug, poison, flying, and ice-types. Charizard : Vaporeon (esp. Water Gun + Hydro Pump), Rhydon (esp. Mud Slap + Stone Edge), and other rock, ground, and water-types.

: Vaporeon (esp. Water Gun + Hydro Pump), Rhydon (esp. Mud Slap + Stone Edge), and other rock, ground, and water-types. Blastoise : Jolteon (esp. Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt), Exeggutor (esp. anything + Solar Beam), and other electric and grass-types.

: Jolteon (esp. Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt), Exeggutor (esp. anything + Solar Beam), and other electric and grass-types. Rhydon : Vaporeon (esp. Water Gun + Hydro Pump), Exeggutor (esp. anything + Solar Beam), also Victoreebel and other grass and water types at 2x, as well as ground, steel, fighter, and ice.

: Vaporeon (esp. Water Gun + Hydro Pump), Exeggutor (esp. anything + Solar Beam), also Victoreebel and other grass and water types at 2x, as well as ground, steel, fighter, and ice. Lapras : Machamp (esp. Counter + Dynamic Punch), Exeggutor (esp. anything + Solar Beam), and other fighter, grass, electric, and rock-types.

: Machamp (esp. Counter + Dynamic Punch), Exeggutor (esp. anything + Solar Beam), and other fighter, grass, electric, and rock-types. Snorlax : Machamp (esp. Counter + Dynamic Punch) and other fighter types. Plus anything that can do fast, solid damage, including Alakazam.

: Machamp (esp. Counter + Dynamic Punch) and other fighter types. Plus anything that can do fast, solid damage, including Alakazam. Tyranitar: Machamp (esp. Counter + Dynamic Punch) and other fighter types at 2x. As well as bug, grass, fairy, ground, steel, and water types.

How do you beat a Tier 5 Raid Boss in Pokémon Go?

Tier 5 Gyms haven't been seein in action yet but are generally expected to contain Dragonite, maybe Blissey, and possibly Legendary and Mythical Pokémon at some point, like Mew and Mewtwo. When we know what they are for sure, we'll post the best counters we can find. Speculatively:

Dragonite : Lapras (esp. Frost Breath + Blizzard or Ice Beam) and other ice types, and other rock, fairy, and dragon types.

: Lapras (esp. Frost Breath + Blizzard or Ice Beam) and other ice types, and other rock, fairy, and dragon types. Blissey: Machamp (esp. Counter + Dynamic Punch) and other fighter types, Dragonite (esp. Dragon Tail + Outrage), as well as anything else that can do a lot of damage, like Exeggutor, Flareon, even Alakazam.

Any Pokémon Go Raid Boss beating questions?

If you have any questions about beating the Raid Boss in Pokémon Go, drop them in the comments below.