Raikou, the Legendary Lightning Beast of Gen 2, is now available in Pokémon Go Raids. Here's how to beat 'em and catch 'em! Pokémon Go has released the Legendary Beasts. Part of Gen 2, the first one available in North America is Raikou, probably the best Electric-type Pokémon in the game right now and for a while to come. It's available to catch from September 1 to September 30, 2017, in Legendary Raids. All you have to do is beat the Raid Boss, catch 'em, and bring 'em home! How to beat all the Legendary Raid Bosses in Pokémon Go. What is Raikou in Pokémon Go?

Raikou is one of the Legendary Beasts — Pokémon Go calls them "Legendary Dogs" — of Generation 2. It's an Electric-type Pokémon and, since it has elite stats and can learn the best Electric-type moves currently in the game, becomes the best Electric-type available in Pokémon Go today. Here's the official description from Pokémon: Raikou embodies the speed of lightning. The roars of this Pokémon send shock waves shuddering through the air and shake the ground as if lightning bolts had come crashing down. And Bulbepedia: Along with Entei and Suicune, it is one of the Legendary beasts resurrected by Ho-Oh after the burning of the Brass Tower. Of the three Legendary beasts, Raikou is said to represent the lightning strike which ignited the fire that consumed the Brass Tower. It's origins are from Japanese mythology, according to Fox of Inari: Raikou (ライコウ Raikou) is a legendary 'dog' pokémon, more closely resembling a cat. It is based on the raijuu (雷獣), a thunder demon said to be the companion of Raijin. The creature is said to be able to take the form of a tiger, a monkey or a blue wolf wrapped in lightning. Raikou appears to be based on the tiger form.

How do you beat the Legendary Raikou Raid Boss in Pokémon Go? Since Raiku is an Electric-type Pokémon — the Electric-type Pokémon for the first few generations at least — it resists Electric, Flying, and Steel attacks but is weak to Ground-types. Conversely, Earth-types are super-resistant to Electric-type moves, making them especially well suited. That means you want to focus on Ground-type attackers that also have Ground-type Quick and Charge moves, specifically Mud-slap and Earthquake. Since Ground-moves in Pokémon Go aren't as damaging as Rock-type charge moves, namely Stone Edge. That puts Rhydon right up front, with Golem and Donphan right behind. For generalists, you'll want to stick to Dragonite (unless you've fortunate enough to have. Mewtwo.) Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Rhydon Mud-slap Earthquake Rhydon Mud-slap Stone Edge Golem Mud-slap Earthquake Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge Donphan Counter Earthquake Dragonite Dragon Tail Outrage Mewtwo Confusion Psychic

Rhydon Rhydon keeps surprising. Last year it got a CP boost that put it among the top Gym squatters. This year, its type-matching and movesets makes it one of the most versatile Boss-beater in the game. That carries over to Legendaries as well. With Mud Slap and Earthquake, and it's the best counter to Raiku. That's thanks to its Ground typing, and totally avoiding its otherwise double weaknesses to Water and Grass. If you have Stone Edge instead, it may be worth using a Technical Machine (TM) on. Golem and Tyranitar hit the hardest with Stone Edge. If you have TMs to spare, going all-in on Earth gives you the best specialist against Raiku. Once you have some good Rhydons, you can also use them to take on Electabuzz and Jolteon, and to round out your Raid Teams against Muk, Weezing, Magmar, Arcanine, Gengar, Flareon, and Entei as well. Evolve: 50 candies from Rhyhorn to Rhydon Best movesets: Mud Slap + Earthquake Usable Movesets: Mud Slap + Stone Edge

Golem Golem has always been a less powerful, harder to evolve, but less vulnerable version of Rhydon. But that all changed with the Legendary Birds. Then Golem's Rock-type fast move, namely Rock Throw, came into its own. For Raiku, the Earth-type Mud-slap and Earthquake are technically better... But, you unless you have TM to burn, you don't want to waste what are currently the best Rock-type attackers in the game on Earth-type duty. Earth-type moves are weak enough, and Rock-type strong enough, that you won't give up much by holding on to your Stone Edge anyway. And if you keep Rock Throw and Stone Edge, you keep Golem as one of the best attackers against Arcanine, Flareon, and Entei and the absolute best against Charizard, Zapdos, and Moltres. Evolve: 25 candies from Geodude to Gravler, 100 candies from Graveler to Golem. Best movesets: Rock Throw + Stone Edge (Moltres, Zapdos, Articuno) Secondary movesets: Mud Slap + Earthquake (Raiku and Entei)

How do you catch the Legendary Raikou Raid Boss in Pokémon Go?