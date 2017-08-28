Pokémon Go has unleashed a whole new Gym system and these are the Pokémon you want to evolve and power up to defend them! Pokémon Go has completely changed the Gym system. Pokémon are no longer ordered by CP but by when they enter a Gym. There's no longer room for ten defenders, only six. You can only have one of any kind of Pokémon in a Gym at any given time. Also, any Pokémon over 2000 CP will now lose motivation fast. That means, if you want to get your 50 coins a day, or earn your Gym badges fast, it's a whole new game — and you'll need a whole new strategy to win it! Why do you even want to defend Gyms in Pokémon Go? Given how badly Pokémon Go has hurt the Gym system, many people might feel perfectly justified in dropping a Pidgey in an empty slot as they pass by and never thinking or doing anything more about it. In a perfect world, instead of hurting Gym defense over and over again, Pokémon Go would have helped out Gym attacks and achieved a better balance. For example, by rewarding Gym takedowns with Stardust, up to a maximum of the 5000 a day the old Gym system would provide. But we don't live in a perfect world. We live in this one. And that means, if you want your 50 coins a day for defending Gyms for 8 hours, 20 minutes before midnight, or your 1440 Badge XP for holding a Gym all day, you'll need to plan and prepare for it.

Best Pokémon Go Gym defenders: Top three intimidators In the old Gym system combat power (CP) was all that mattered and Tyranitar, Dragonite, Gyrados, and Rhydon rode high. No longer. Now hit points (HP) are what's important. Make no mistake, almost anyone of almost any level can quickly and easily take down a Gym now. But there are a few Pokémon that can make it take longer and make attackers work harder. Namely: Blissey, Snorlax, and Chansey. If you want to dissuade lower level and lazier players from attacking your Gym, you want to have these Pokémon in your defensive lineup. Blissey Blissey is a tank's tank. A mega-tank. With MASSIVE amounts of HP. Thanks to the new Gym system, you no longer have Blissey running out the timer to look forward to/worry about, but its sheer defensive capability means if you have one under 3000 CP — or even better, under 2000 CP! — it's still the best Pokémon to fill a Gym slot. Best movesets : Zen Headbutt and Dazzling Gleam. Zen Headbutt hurts Fighter-types and Dazzling Gleam is harder to dodge than Hyper Beam, making Blissey even more frustrating.

Counters: Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch. Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage. Tyranitar with Bite and Stone Edge. Exeggutor with Extrasensory (legacy: Confusion) and Solar Beam.

Snorlax Snorlax isn't just a tank. It's mega-tank and that hasn't changed with the update. For defense, though, you now need Snorlax under 3000 CP — even under 2000 CP! – or you can literally see them draining away. Even CP-hobbled, Snorlax can take a beating while dishing out damage and that means anyone who goes up against one is in for a tough battle. Best movesets : Zen Headbutt with Heavy Slam. The Headbutt punishes fighter types, like Machamp, and Heavy Slam is harder to dodge than Hyper Beam. (Legacy: Zen Headbutt with Body Slam, which was even better.)

Counter: Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch. Otherwise throw anything tough, including Tyranitar or Rhydon, or anything that does a ton of damage, like Alakazam.

Chansey Chansey is a slightly less tanky version of Blissey, which still makes it more tanky than almost all other Pokémon in the current game. In other words, Chansey is a big, pink wall... jr. And since CP doesn't matter anymore, neither does Chansey's lack of CP. All that matters is her phenomenal HP. Best movesets : Same as Blissey. Zen Headbutt or Pound with Dazzling Gleam. Zen Headbutt hurts Fighter-types and Dazzling Gleam is harder to dodge than Hyper Beam.

Counters: Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch. Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage. Tyranitar with Bite and Stone Edge. Exeggutor with Extrasensory (legacy: Confusion) and Solar Beam.

Best Pokémon Go Gym defenders: Top three frustraters Blissey, Snorlax, and Chansey all have one thing in common: They're all vulnerable to Machamp. With 3000+ Tyranitar and Dragonite just looking for something to do, they're also liable to get run over by the big generalist attackers. That means it's not just as simple as dropping your tanks and hoping for the best. You also have to dissuade people from attacking them. That's where Vaporeon, Lapras, and Espeon come in. They force attackers to go to the trouble of picking a broader lineup and switching more often. And that can be frustrating. If you want to dissuade higher level and, yes, even lazier players from attacking your Gym, you want to have these Pokémon in your defensive lineup. What are the best Pokémon Go movesets for Vaporeon? Eevee are so common in some areas that almost everyone has access to a high-level Vaporeon or several. Since it can only barely get to 3000 CP, there's even a chance your maxed out Vape is still viable in the new system. While it's still double weak against Grass, it also still got a lot of power behind it. That's even more true on attack, where it can blast right through Tyranitar. Best movesets : Water Gun with Aqua Tail. Fast and frequent enough it can force more dodging — or damage.

Counter: Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam (or any Grass-type with Solar Beam, really). Jolteon with Thunder Shock or Thunderbolt. (Or Zapdos with Charge Beam and Zap Cannon.)

Larpas Lapras... what a life! The late 2016 update skyrocketed other Pokémon ahead of it on the CP charts, and the early 2017 update sent Lapras tumbling down. Now, the mid-2017 update has made under 3000 CP the new sweet-spot for Lapras, and it's back in the game. Of course, Lapras still one thing best — knocks out Dragonites... if it has the right moves. Best movesets : Frost Breath with Blizzard. It shreds Dragonite.

Counter: Machamp. Very few things can take Dynamic Punch hurt. Also, Jolteon or Magneton with Electric movesets.

Espeon Espeon takes some effort to evolve — you get a one-time name trick with "Sakura", or you have to walk 10 KM, earn 2 buddy candy, and then evolve at night. But when you get a good Espeon, you get psychic gold: A Pokémon that can reach 3000 CP and hits like Charles Xavier with a migraine, especially against Machamp. Tyranitar, though, can bite right through it. Best movesets : Confusion with Future Site. They're the psychic gifts that keep on hurting.

Counter: Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch.