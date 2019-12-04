Team Go Rocket is back for December and this time Giovanni has captured the Legendary bird Zapdos. By completing the Special Research A Challenging Development, you can defeat Giovanni, rescue Shadow Zapdos, and Purify the Legendary Electric type.

What is Team Go Rocket anyway?

Based on the original antagonists of Pokémon, Team Rocket is an infamous criminal organization led by Giovanni. The group seeks to steal valuable Pokémon and force those Pokémon to further Giovanni's endeavors. In Pokémon Go, the group is much the same, known as Team Go Rocket. Basically, they're the bad guys who've been missing from the game since day one. They're here now and once a month, you can complete a Special Research to take on their leader, Giovanni and potentially rescue a Legendary Shadow Pokémon from him.

Can I start right away?

Probably but, unlike some of the other Special Research, players must complete two other Special Researches to even begin A Challenging Development. If you haven't completed A Troubling Situation and Looming in the Shadows, you'll have to finish those first. Fortunately, A Troubling Situation is pretty quick and we have a guide that will walk you through it fast. Looming in the Shadows takes a little longer but we also have a guide to walk you through it.

You must also be at least Level eight to begin this Special Research.

A Challenging Development

Once you've completed A Troubling Situation and Looming in the Shadows, you will find A Challenging Development in your list of Special Research quests. Like Looming in the Shadows, this Special Research is split up into six steps of three tasks each.

Step One

Spin 10 PokéStops for 500 XP Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts for 500 XP Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon for 500 XP

Completion Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Poké Balls, 10 Razz Berries

Step Two

Spin a PokéStop 5 days in a row for 750 XP Purify 15 Shadow Pokémon for 750 XP Win 5 raids for 750 XP

Completion rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 3 Hyper Potions, and 3 Revives

Step Three

Use six super effective Carged Atacks in Gym Bttles for 1,000 XP Win three Great League Trainer Battles against another Trainer for 1,000 XP Defeat six Go Rocket Grunts for 1,000 XP

Completion rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 15 Great Balls, and five Pinap Berries

Step Four

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo for 1,250 XP Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff for 1,250 XP Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra for 1,250 XP

Completion rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar, and three Golden Razz Berries

Step Five

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss for 2,500 Stardust Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss for 1,500 XP Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss for three Silver Pinap Berries

Completion rewards: 3,000 Stardust, one Charged TM, and 1 Fast TM

Step Six

Autocompleted for 2,000 XP Autocompleted for 2,000 XP Autocompleted for 2,000 XP

Completion rewards: three Max Revives, 20 Ultra Balls, and three Rare Candies