Pokémon Go Day: How to get Party Hat Pikachu now!

Pokémon Go is celebrating Pokémon Day by once again bringing back its festive Party Hat Pikachu for a limited time. But don't delay — Pikachu with a pointy purple party hat is only available until February 28. It's Pokémon Day but the event lasts two a few days? Don't quibble about the count, just get with the catching.

Happy Pokémon Day! Celebrate all things Pokémon with festive Pikachu wearing party hats available in the wild from February 26 to February 28. pic.twitter.com/pwRau4YFzw — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 26, 2018

Break out those official start and end times, would you? Sure thing: Starts : Monday, February 26 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

: Monday, February 26 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Ends: Wednesday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Didn't Pikachu have special hat events previously? Absolutely. Pikachu had a Santa hat during the Holiday and New Year's Event, an Ash-hat on the one year anniversary, and a Party Hat on last year's Pokémon Day. Will Party-hat Pikachu spawn?

You bet. They won't always show up on Sightings, especially if there are a lot of PokéStops nearby, but if walk within 40 m, Party-hat Pikachu will burst onto the scene. Does Party-hat Pikachu have an increased spawn rate? So far, so increased. Party hat Pikachu isn't everywhere the way Santa hat Pikachu was, but it's far more places than Party hat Pikachu was last year. Pokémon Go can adjust the spawn rate at any time, though, so get it while you can! Be a good way to get that Pikachu Fan medal! Indeed, and the Rocker medal for Electric types. Pikachu Fan : Catch 300 Pikachu for gold.

: Catch 300 Pikachu for gold. Rocker: Hatch, catch, or evolve 200 electric-types for gold — including Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu. Can you track Part-hat Pikachu?

If you can find a nest or a spawn near a PokéStop, you should be able to track Party-hat Pikachu, no problem. Tap the Nearby Tab at the bottom right of the screen. Tap the holiday Pokémon you want to track. Tap the Footprints button to start tracking. Once you get to the PokéStop, Pikachu will spawn and you can catch away! How to track Pokémon with Nearby and Sightings in Pokémon Go Can you get Party-hat Pikachu from incense or lures? Also yes. Pikachu with an Party-hat is still just Pikachu. So, Lure and Incense away! How to use Incense in Pokémon Go

How to use Lures in Pokémon Go Can you get Party-hat Pikachu from an egg? Most likely! Pikachu has been replaced in eggs by baby Pichu, and while baby Pichu didn't get a Party Hat or a Santa hat previously, it got an Ash hat and a Santa hat more recently. If it does, you'll only be able to get a party hat Pichu from a new 2 KM Egg received after the start of the Pokémon Day Event, though. 2K Eggs from prior to the start of the event can only hatch regular Pichu. So, if you want a baby with purple pointy cap, get as many 2 KM Eggs as you can and start walking!

How do you increase your odds of catching an Party-hat Pikachu when you find it? Pikachu can be notoriously hard to catch. Not Dragonite hard, but certainly not easy. It often has a red target circle, teasing its low catch rate Still, there are things you can do! Use a Razz Berry (1.5x). Golden Razz Berry (2.5x) if you have 'em. Unlike other bonuses, it's not dependent on you hitting the target. It'll work when you do. Throw a Curve Ball (1.7x). A successfully thrown Curve Ball has a higher catch rate than a Great Ball and almost as good as an Ultra Ball. If you're going for your first Party-hat Pikachu, throw a Great Ball (1.5x) or even Ultra Ball (2x) too. The bonuses stack. Go for a Nice, Great, or Excellent throw by nailing the center of the target circle. Again, the bonuses stack. How to stack bonuses and to catch tough Pokémon in Pokémon Go Can you get an Party-hat Raichu?