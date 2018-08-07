You finally catch or hatch the Pokémon you've been waiting for — and Eevee with wicked high stats (IV) and CP (Combat Power). You're ready to evolve but you really want the all-new Gen 2 Umbreon or Espeon, or the game-defining Vaporeon. No, you want a Jolteon to counter Vaporeon or a Flareon just because. But you don't want to leave it to random chance. Well, you don't have to! Stick it to the random number generator gods with this one neat easter-egg! Already use the name trick and want more Umbreon or Espeon? Keep reading!

August 7, 2018: Brush up on your Eeveelutions prior to the August 2018 Eevee Days! Given the impending launch of Pokémon Let's Go for Nintendo Switch, it should come as no surprise that the August Community Days — yes, two of them for the first time! — are happening on Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12, 2018: Eevee with special move Last Resort

3x Stardust for catches

3-hour Lures

Chance for Shiny Eevee

Get ready, Trainers! Eevee caught during our special two-day Community Day in August will know the Normal-type attack Last Resort, a #PokemonGOCommunityDay exclusive! https://t.co/d9NW6x5gaF pic.twitter.com/zchJxfJFut — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 6, 2018

Asia-Pacific: 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. JST (GMT +9)

12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. JST (GMT +9) Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. UTC (GMT +0)

10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. UTC (GMT +0) Americas and Greenland: 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. PST (GMT -8) / 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. EST (GMT -5) Eevee Community Days: Everything you need to know How do you force evolve Eevee into Gen 2's Espeon or Umbreon with the nickname trick?

Many of the Gen 1 to Gen 2 split evolutions require the new "evolution items" to force the old Pokémon into its new form. Not so Espeon or Umbreon. Instead, the same easter egg that worked for forcing a first-time Eevee-lution into Vaporeon, Flareon, or Jolteon also works for forcing a first-time Eevee-lution into a psychic-type Espeon or dark-type Umbreon. All you have to do it re-name the Eevee you want to evolve after its trainer from the original Pokémon animated series. Sakura for Espeon

for Espeon Tamao for Umbreon Remember, it only works for the first Espeon and Umbreon you evolve, so choose wisely — your highest stat (IV) and CP Eevee's! How do you evolve more Umbreon or Eevee in Pokémon Go Gen 2?

Already use the nickname trick above and want to get more Umbreon or Eevee? If all you do is hit the Evolve button, all you'll get is a Vaporeon, Flareon, or Jolteon. To get Umbreon or Eevee, it takes friendship: Make the Eevee you want to evolve your Buddy. Don't switch or swap it in any way or for any amount of time. Walk with your Eevee Buddy for at least 10 KM and until you get 2 Eevee candy. While keeping Eevee your Buddy, hit the Evolve button: During the day (game screen in bright) to get Espeon.

At night (game screen is dark) to get Umbreon. How do you force evolve Eevee into Gen 1's Vaporeon, Flareon, or Jolteon?