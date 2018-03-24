Pokémon Go Easter Eggstravaganza 2018 Event Guide

Pokémon Go doesn't have an Easter Event. Instead, it has an Eggstravaganza. And with it, you have the chance to hatch more Pokémon — including new Shiny Baby Pokémon — for more candy, and get double Stardust as well.
What is this Pokémon Go Easter / Spring Event of which you speak?
From Pokemon Go:
It's time to get cracking on a special Egg event! The Pokémon GO Eggstravaganza is coming back on March 22 at 1:00 p.m. PDT, and this time you'll have even more chances to hatch certain Pokémon!
This year, an even greater variety of Pokémon will be found in 2 km Eggs, and only those Eggs will be available from PokéStops throughout the event! This means that Pokémon that normally hatch from 5 km or 10 km Eggs, such as Wynaut or Ralts, will be found in 2 km Eggs until the event ends on April 2 at 1:00 p.m. PDT. There will also be an increased hatch rate of certain Pokémon, such as Pichu and Togepi.
Your eggs-traordinary efforts will bring rewards! Every Egg hatched during the event will also include bonus Candy to help you power up your newly hatched Pokémon. Additionally, double Stardust is available throughout the event.
The in-game shop also has special boxes to help you get the most out of hatching your Eggs, which include Super Incubators and Star Pieces. So lace up your shoes and prepare for this egg-citing event!
When does the Pokémon Go Easter / Spring Event start and end exactly?
Here are the official times:
- Start: March 22, 2018 at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT
- End: April 2, 2018 at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT
So, a week of springtime fun.
How does 'double Stardust' break down?
Think of it like having a Star Piece running, but even better — 200% instead of 150%. Here's what that looks like:
- 40 Stardust per Berry fed to a friendly Pokémon on a Gym.
- 200 Stardust per base-level Pokémon caught in the wild.
- 600 Stardust per base-level Pokémon caught in the wild.
- 1000 Stardust per base-level Pokémon caught in the wild.
- 1000 Stardust per Raid Boss beaten.
- 1200 Stardust for each Daily Catch Bonus.
- 6000 Stardust for the 7-day Weekly Catch Bonus.
- 800-1600 Stardust per KM Egg hatched.
- 1600-3200 Stardust per 5 KM Egg hatched.
- 3200-6400 Stardust per 10 KM Egg hatched.
Can you add a Star Piece as well for triple Stardust?
You can! And you'll get 3x on your Stardust for the 30 min. duration of the Star Piece! That works out to:
- 60 Stardust per Berry fed to a friendly Pokémon on a Gym.
- 300 Stardust per base-level Pokémon caught in the wild.
- 900 Stardust per base-level Pokémon caught in the wild.
- 1000 Stardust per base-level Pokémon caught in the wild.
- 1500 Stardust per Raid Boss beaten.
- 1800 Stardust for each Daily Catch Bonus.
- 9000 Stardust for the 7-day Weekly Catch Bonus.
- 1200-2400 Stardust per KM Egg hatched.
- 2400-4800 Stardust per 5 KM Egg hatched.
- 4800-9600 Stardust per 10 KM Egg hatched.
What about the extra candy for egg hatches?
It looks like it might be doubled. If that's the case, we're looking at:
- 10 to 30 Candies per 2 KM Egg hatched.
- 20 to 42 Candies per 5 KM Egg hatched.
- 32 to 64 Candies per 10 KM Egg hatched.
Is there also double candy for transfers or catches or anything else?
No, sadly. Only for egg hatches this time.
So, basically, the best time to power up Pokémon?
Absolutely, if you have Pokémon worth powering up!
What does a 'greater variety of Pokémon can now be found in 2 km Eggs' mean?
It means some Pokémon that previously hatched from 10 KM or 5 KM eggs now hatch from 2 KM egg.
So, you basically only have to walk 2 KM to hatch a Pokémon you'd normally have to walk 5 KM or even 10 KM to hatch.
Is it true – Shiny Pokémon Babies??
It's true! You can now hatch Shiny Pokémon Babies from 2 KM eggs. They're still incredibly rare, though. So luck over time is your only formula for success.
Does this affect old Pokémon Go Eggs you already have or only new ones you get during the event?
You'll get double candy for hatching any Pokémon Egg you have, old or new. You'll only get the "greater variety" or shiny babies in new eggs, though. Everything about a Pokémon Go Egg, including what's inside it, is determined the moment you get it.
Any Pokémon Go Eggstravaganza questions?
If you have any questions about the Pokémon Go Easter / Spring Event, drop them in the comments below!