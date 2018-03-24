Pokémon Go Easter Eggstravaganza 2018 Event Guide

It's time to get cracking on a special Egg event! The Pokémon GO Eggstravaganza is coming back on March 22 at 1:00 p.m. PDT, and this time you'll have even more chances to hatch certain Pokémon!

This year, an even greater variety of Pokémon will be found in 2 km Eggs, and only those Eggs will be available from PokéStops throughout the event! This means that Pokémon that normally hatch from 5 km or 10 km Eggs, such as Wynaut or Ralts, will be found in 2 km Eggs until the event ends on April 2 at 1:00 p.m. PDT. There will also be an increased hatch rate of certain Pokémon, such as Pichu and Togepi.

Your eggs-traordinary efforts will bring rewards! Every Egg hatched during the event will also include bonus Candy to help you power up your newly hatched Pokémon. Additionally, double Stardust is available throughout the event.

The in-game shop also has special boxes to help you get the most out of hatching your Eggs, which include Super Incubators and Star Pieces. So lace up your shoes and prepare for this egg-citing event!