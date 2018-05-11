Are you ready to take a walk in the park? On May 11 at 9:00 a.m. PDT, tickets to Pokémon GO Fest 2018: A Walk in the Park will go on sale! Get your tickets and join us on July 14 or July 15 in Chicago for a unique and new Pokémon GO experience in the city's historic Lincoln Park.

Your ticket gives you access to a 1.8-mile walking course featuring a variety of Pokémon habitats. As you walk through the park, you'll encounter Pokémon with affinities for those habitats. You'll also have an opportunity to conduct new Special Research that leads to exciting rewards. When you're not out researching Pokémon habitats, you can relax in special team lounges and meet new friends.

While Pokémon GO Fest 2018 will take place over the course of a weekend, Trainers will only be able to interact with the Pokémon habitats within the park for a single day. In other words, a Trainer who purchases a ticket to the event on Saturday will be unable to catch Pokémon within the park on Sunday–even if they've purchased a Sunday ticket. Tickets to this event are $20 per person for a single-day experience, so make sure to coordinate with your friends and family and grab them on our event website before they're gone.

Can't make it out to Chicago or unable to purchase a ticket? Don't worry! Trainers will be able to celebrate Pokémon GO Fest 2018 in a unique way all over the world. Stay tuned for information on how you'll be able to participate in the fun.