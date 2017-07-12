Players at Pokémon Go Fest Chicago will unlock bonuses that players around the world can help extend — and unlock a mystery challenge back in Chicago!

Pokémon Go Fest Chicago is the first major real-world event for Niantic's incredibly popular augmented reality, geo-hunting game. It takes place Saturday, July 22, at Grant Park in Chicago, IL, and while tickets have long since been sold out, there are still plenty of opportunities to participate — around the world.

What's the latest word on Pokémon Go Fest?

International inclusion — but that's two words. Basically, people on location in Chicago will be able to unlock bonuses that people around the world can then help extend for longer periods of time.

From Pokémon Go:

Pokémon GO Fest (Saturday, July 22 taking place in Grant Park, Chicago, IL) is fast approaching, and we hope you're all as excited as we are. We wanted to share some details about how Pokémon GO Trainers everywhere can participate in a global challenge with Trainers at the event to unlock special rewards worldwide. During the day, there will be three Challenge Windows in which Trainers everywhere will work alongside those in Chicago to unlock global rewards. During the Challenge Windows, Trainers in Grant Park will attempt to unlock perks for Pokémon GO players around the world by catching certain types of Pokémon. Each Pokémon- type will be tied to a different perk, so Trainers at the park will need to carefully choose which Pokémon they catch. Will those in attendance try to catch Electric-type Pokémon to reduce the distance required to hatch Eggs, or Grass-type Pokémon to increase Stardust bonuses, or other Pokémon- types to secure a variety of other bonuses? Join in the action and find out! Meanwhile, Trainers outside of Chicago will attempt to catch as many Pokémon as possible during the Challenge Windows to extend the duration of the bonuses unlocked by those attending the event. If Trainers around the world catch enough Pokémon, a mystery challenge will be unveiled in Grant Park that, once completed, will unlock an extra-special bonus across the globe. Trainers everywhere will want to grab their friends and family to help make this the biggest celebration in Pokémon GO's history!

The game has provided a helpful infographic with the details:

Trainers at Pokémon Go Fest in Chicago will have three half-hour challenge windows where they can:

Catch Fire types to unlock a Candy bonus.

Catch Water types to unlock an XP bonus.

Catch Grass types to unlock a Stardust bonus.

Catch Electric types to unlock an Egg hatching bonus.

Catch Ground types to unlock a Buddy distance bonus.

Catch Normal types to unlock an encounter rate bonus.

Players around the world can then catch Pokémon to extend the duration of the bonus by:

Bronze: 24 hrs.

Silver: 48 hrs.

Gold: Mystery Challenge unlocked.

That mystery challenge unlocks back at Pokémon Go Fest in Chicago from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. If it's completed, a global reward is unlocked for everyone.

So, it'll be catch-a-palooza on Saturday, and hopefully a lot more to follow over the weekend.

Has Pokémon Go said anything else about Pokémon Go Fest?

Here's the original announcement from Pokémon Go:

We're also excited to announce our first ever real-world Pokémon GO event coming your way: Pokémon GO Fest Chicago! This event will take place in downtown Chicago, Illinois, USA at the beautiful Grant Park on July 22, 2017. Join us as we celebrate the Pokémon GO community with a ton of exciting festivities. Tickets and more information for Pokémon GO Fest Chicago will be available at PokemonGoLive.com/Fest on Monday, June 19 at 10:00 A.M. PDT, so make sure to mark your calendars and follow our social media channels to be notified when tickets go live! European Trainers can look forward to Pokémon GO celebrations hosted across the continent from June through September in partnership with Unibail-Rodamco shopping centers. We'll be posting a complete schedule for these events very soon. Also, The Pokémon Company is organizing "Pikachu Outbreak", a Pokémon event in Yokohama, Japan, in August where they're exploring a unique Pokémon GO experience. Stay tuned for even more details surrounding each of these events in the coming weeks.

And from Pokémon Go Fest:

Catch a wide variety of Pokémon, including some that have never been seen before in Grant Park. This is a great chance to fill in some gaps in your Pokédex. Work together with thousands of Trainers in the park and millions around the world to complete challenges throughout the day and unlock amazing in-game rewards globally. More details about these challenges and rewards will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Unlock an exclusive Pokémon GO Fest Chicago medal for your profile page—the first of its kind! Lace up your most comfortable walking shoes and get ready for the Pokémon GO Fest walking course, lined with PokéStops that award special 2 km Eggs which can only be obtained in Grant Park.

What about Legendary Raids?

That could be what gets unlocked — the first Mew or Mewtwo Tier 5 Raid Battle. Either way, both Legendary Raid Eggs and Legendary Raid Passes have been rumored, so we'll have to wait and see!

What else do you need to know about Pokémon Go Fest?

