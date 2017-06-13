How do you get the most from Pokémon Go's solstice week event, including increased Fire- and Ice-type spawns, XP bonuses, and Lucky Egg sales? With this guide! Pokémon Go is holding an Event of Ice and Fire starting June 13 and running through June 20, 2017. Coinciding with the summer solstice in the north and winter solstice in the south, it'll feature increased Fire- and Ice-type spawns for everyone, including Arcanine, Charizard, and Typhlosion on the hot side, and Lapras, Cloyster, and Piloswine on the cold side. There will also be "huge" bonuses for landing nice, great, and excellent throws and curve balls, and for hatching Pokémon eggs. To really up the XP ante, Lucky Eggs will be 50% off in the Shop. Those are the highlights. Here are the details. New: Latest Pokémon Go Updates | Next Pokémon Go Event Hot: Best movesets | Best Power-Ups | Find rares | Catch bonuses Guides: Pokémon Go tips + tricks | Pokémon Go cheats TL;DR: What should you do now, now, now? DON'T EVOLVE TO CHARIZARD, TYPHLOSION, OR ARCANINE IMMEDIATELY. You have a whole week to try and get the best (highest IV/CP mix) starters you can. Wait until the event ends and then choose your evolutions.

Go for the throw bonuses. They'll rack up XP faster than usual.

Walk as much as you can to hatch as many eggs as you can — massive XP bonuses for those too!

Catch Arcanine or catch Growlithe to evolve to Arcanine to complete your Gen 1 Pokédex.

Catch Charizard or catch Charmander or Charmeleon to evolve to Charizard and complete your Gen 1 Pokédex.

Catch Lapras to complete your Gen 1 Pokédex.

Catch Typhlosion or catch Cyndaquil or Quilava to evolve to Typhlosion and complete your Gen 2 Pokédex.

Catch Houndoom or catch Houndour and evolve to Houndoom to complete your Gen 2 Pokédex.

Catch and evolve any as many Fire types as you need to get gold in the Kindler medal and receive a 1.3x bonus towards catching all future fire types.

Catch and evolve any as many Ice-types as you need to get gold in the Skier medal and receive a 1.3x bonus towards catching all future fire types.

Stock up on Sneasel and Swinhub candy so you can evolve Weavile and Mamoswine in Gen 4. Also and most importantly: Get out, enjoy, take your family and friends and Have FUN!

What is this Pokémon Go solstice event of which you speak?

Here's what Pokemon Go announced: With summer quickly approaching in the Northern Hemisphere and winter approaching in the Southern Hemisphere, we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate the upcoming solstices than with a Fire-type and Ice-type Pokémon GO event. From 1:00 P.M. PDT on June 13 to 1:00 P.M. PDT on June 20, 2017, Trainers around the world will discover more Charmander, Cyndaquil, Growlithe, Houndour, Ponyta, Swinub, Vulpix, and their Evolutions. You'll also want to keep an eye out for Sneasel, Magmar, Cloyster, and other Fire types and Ice types! It's time to perfect your Poké Ball throws, Trainers! Throughout the event, you'll receive huge XP bonuses for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws, as well as Curveballs and First Throws. Additionally, as you walk around your neighborhoods or discover new sights, you'll earn even more XP for hatching Eggs. To help you take advantage of these awesome XP bonuses, Lucky Eggs will be 50% off in the in-game shop. Get ready to explore the world around you—there are even more exciting updates coming your way soon!

When does the Pokémon Go Ice and Fire event start and end? Here are the official times: Start: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT

End: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT So, just over a week of Fire- and Ice-type fun for everyone! What are the huge XP bonuses you'll get for Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws, Curveballs, First Throws, and Egg hatches? Pokémon Go announced "huge XP bonuses for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws, as well as Curveballs and First Throws" as part of the Solstice event, but the company hasn't said what they are yet. Same for "you'll earn even more XP for hatching Eggs." Here are the normal XP levels for those events: Curve Ball bonus: 10 XP

Nice Throw bonus: 10 XP

First Throw bonus: 50 XP

Great Throw bonus: 50 XP

Excellent Throw bonus: 100 XP

Hatch a 2K egg: 200 XP

Hatch a 5K egg: 500 XP

Hatch a 10K egg: 1000 XP Here's what they are with a Lucky Egg (2x): Curve Ball bonus: 20 XP

Nice Throw bonus: 20 XP

First Throw bonus: 100 XP

Great Throw bonus: 100 XP

Excellent Throw bonus: 200 XP

Hatch a 2K egg: 400 XP

Hatch a 5K egg: 1000 XP

Hatch a 10K egg: 2000 XP If the Fire- and Ice-type event follows previous patterns, the bonus might be set to 2x all the time, which is like having a perpetual Lucky Egg running for those specific actions for the entire week. If that's the case, adding an actual Lucky Egg on top of it would result in a 4x bonus for 30 min. Curve Ball bonus: 40 XP

Nice Throw bonus: 40 XP

First Throw bonus: 200 XP

Great Throw bonus: 200 XP

Excellent Throw bonus: 400 XP

Hatch a 2K egg: 800 XP

Hatch a 5K egg: 2000 XP

Hatch a 10K egg: 4000 XP

Add a Pokémon to your Pokédex: 2000 XP I'll update as soon as we know more. How to get more XP and level up faster in Pokémon Go Will the first catch bonus apply when you use Pokémon Go Plus? It does now so, hopefully, it will during the event as well. Again, I'll update as soon as we know for sure. Do you have to be in the northern or southern hemispheres to get the increases fire or ice spawns? We'll have to wait and see. Pokémon Go uses "biomes" to determine what type of Pokémon spawn in which areas. The Valentine's event was frustrating for those outside Porygon or Chansey biomes because spawn rates barely changed. The Water Festival had increased spawns for everyone, everywhere. The Grass-type event was, sadly, more like Valentine's than Water Festival. So was the Rock-type. Fire won't be exclusive to the north nor Ice to the south, but rare fire and ice Pokémon may remain rare in some regions. Either way, traveling to an area that has the increased spawns, if one is close by, would be the best solution. Where to find rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go How do the increased spawns work? Typically, you get spawns or cluster spawns for common Pokémon like Pidgey, Rattata, Sentrat, Hoothoot, etc. For the type events, there's a high probability any or all of those common spawns will be replaced with fire- and ice-type spawn instead, like Charmander or Swinhub. Same with rare spawns. For the duration of the event, if a Chansey, Porygon, or Snorlax would have spawned, there's a good chance it'll be replaced by an Arcanine, Typhlosion, Lapras, or Cloyster instead. How to catch rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go What are the Fire-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go has so far introduced the Pokémon first encountered in the Kanto and Johto regions. That means Gen 1 and Gen 2, and includes: Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Vulpix

Ninetales

Growlithe

Arcanine

Ponyta

Rapidash

Magmar

Flareon

Moltres

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Slugma

Magcargo

Houndour

Houndoom

Magby

Entei

Ho-Oh Of those, Magby is a baby and can only be hatched, and Moltres, Entei, and Ho-Oh are Legendary and have not yet been introduced to the game. What are the Ice-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Gen 1 and Gen 2 include: Dewgong

Cloyster

Jynx

Lapras

Articuno

Sneasel

Swinub

Piloswine

Delibird

Smoochum Smoochum is a baby and can only be hatched, Delibird has unusual abilities and has not yet been introduced into the game, and Articuno is Legendary and has likewise not yet been revealed.