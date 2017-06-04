Pokémon Go Gen 2 — The basics What new Pokémon are included in Gen 2? All told, there'll be 100 new Pokémon for the Gen 2 Pokédex in Pokémon Go. The full list is as follows, including types and max CP (as estimated by GamePress.) Chikorita: Grass - 801 Bayleef: Grass - 1296 Meganium: Grass - 2227 Cyndaquil: Fire - 831 Quilava: Fire - 1484 Typhlosion: Fire - 2686 Totodile: Water - 1011 Croconaw: Water - 1598 Feraligatr: Water - 2721 Sentret: Normal - 519 Furret: Normal - 1667 Hoothoot: Normal / Flying - 640 Noctowl: Normal / Flying - 2040 Ledyba: Bug / Flying - 663 Ledian: Bug / Flying - 1275 Spinarak: Bug / Poison - 685 Ariados: Bug / Poison - 1636 Crobat: Poison / Flying - 2466 Chinchou: Water / Electric - 1067 Lanturn: Water / Electric - 2077 Pichu: Electric - 376 Cleffa: Normal - 620 Igglybuff: Normal / Fairy - 512 Togepi: Fairy - 540 Togetic: Fairy / Flying - 1543 Natu: Psychic / Flying - 925 Xatu: Psychic / Flying - 1975 Mareep: Electric - 887 Flaaffy: Electric - 1402 Ampharos: Electric - 2695 Bellossom: Grass - 2108 Marill: Water / Fairy - 420 Azumarill: Water / Fairy - 1503 Sudowoodo: Rock - 2065 Politoed: Water - 2371 Hoppip: Grass / Flying - 508 Skiploom: Grass / Flying - 882 Jumpluff: Grass / Flying - 1553 Aipom: Normal - 1188 Sunkern: Grass - 316 Sunflora: Grass - 2048 Yanma: Bug / Flying - 1326 Wooper: Water / Ground - 596 Quagsire: Water / Ground - 1929 Espeon: Psychic - 3000 Umbreon: Dark - 2052 Murkrow: Dark / Flying - 1392 Slowking: Water / Psychic - 2482 Misdreavus: Ghost - 1781 Unown: Psychic - 1022 Wobbuffet: Psychic - 1024 Girafarig: Normal / Psychic - 1863 Pineco: Bug - 1045 Forretress: Bug Steel - 2263 Dunsparce: Normal - 1615 Gligar: Ground / Flying - 1758 Steelix: Steel / Ground - 2439 Snubbull: Fairy - 1124 Granbull: Fairy - 2440 Qwilfish: Water / Poison - 1910 Scizor: Bug / Steel - 2801 Shuckle: Bug / Rock - 300 Heracross: Bug / Fighting - 2938 Sneasel: Dark / Ice - 1868 Teddiursa: Normal - 1184 Ursaring: Normal - 2760 Slugma: Fire - 750 Magcargo: Fire / Rock - 1543 Swinub: Ice / Ground - 663 Piloswine: Ice / Ground - 2284 Corsola: Water / Rock - 1214 Remoraid: Water - 749 Octillery: Water - 2124 Delibird: Ice / Flying - 937 Mantine: Water / Flying - 2032 Skarmory: Steel / Flying - 2032 Houndour: Dark / Fire - 1110 Houndoom: Dark / Fire - 2529 Kingdra: Water / Dragon - 2424 Phanpy: Ground - 1175 Donphan: Ground - 3022 Porygon2: Normal - 2546 Stantler: Normal - 1988 Smeargle: Normal - 389 Tyrogue: Fighting - 404 Hitmontop: Fighting - 1905 Smoochum: Ice / Psychic - 1230 Elekid: Electric - 1073 Magby: Fire - 1178 Miltank: Normal - 2312 Blissey: Normal - 3219 Raikou: Electric - 3349 Entei: Fire - 3412 Suicune: Water - 2823 Larvitar: Rock / Ground - 904 Pupitar: Rock / Ground - 1608 Tyranitar: Rock / Dark - 3670 Lugia: Psychic / Flying - 3598 Ho-Oh: Fire / Flying - 4650 Celebi: Psychic / Grass - 3090 For images and more on all the Gen 2 Pokémon, see Bulbapedia What are the common Pokémon of Gen 2?

Gen 1 had a bunch of really common Pokémon that spawned in every parking lot, on every street corner, and at every PokéStop. Gen 2 is much the same. Hoothoot is the new Pidgey

Ledyba is the new Weedle

Sentrat is the new Rattata

Spinarak is the new Caterpie Depending on your environment, you'll also see a lot of: Murkrow

Natu

Swinub

Wooper What's the Dragonite of Gen 2, Tyranitar?

Exactly that. Tyranitar is a rock/dark Pokémon that looks like Godzilla. It's a three-stage evolution, just like Dragonite, so you can hatch Lavitar, catch Lavitar, Pupitar, and Tyranitar, and need 25 and 100 Candies for the evolutions. Unlike Dratini and Dragonair, which could be found occasionally at water spawns, Lavitar and Pupitar seem to favor the same mountains as Dragonite. The Tyranitar line also seems to spawn less frequently than the Dragonite line, at least for now. These are the Gen 2 Pokémon you should evolve and power up for battling in Gyms And the Snorlax, Blissey?

The Snorlax on Hulk serum, more like it. Blissey is the evolution of Chansey, which was formidable enough as a high-HP defender all on her own. Add even more CP and HP, and you get more than a tank — you get a fortress. Chansey spawns rarely and randomly, though mountain and desert regions seem to get her more than the water biomes. Blissey is the same, only even more rare. You need 50 Chansey candy to evolve Blissey, but once you have her, she'll be a giant pink wall on any Gym you put her in. How to beat Blissey in Pokémon Go What are the Legendary and Mythical Pokémon in Gen 2? You mean the ones we're not likely to see until after we see the Gen 1 Legendary or Mythical 'mon in events? Legendary Beasts: Raikou

Entei

Suicune (Legendary) Tower Duo: Lugia

Ho-Oh Mythical Celebi And which ones are the Gen 2 Starters?

Just like Gen 1 has Starter Pokémon — Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander — so does Gen 2. They're not currently used as such in Pokémon Go, though. New players who start now will still be offered one of the original, Gen 1 starters (or Pikachu if they do the "walk away and back 10 times" trick). Grass-type: Chikorita to Bayleef to Meganium

Fire-type: Cyndaquil to Quilava to Typhlosion

Water-type: Totodile to Crocanaw to Feraligatr These are the Gen 2 Pokémon you should catch — and keep catching! Any Pokémon like Ditto in Gen 2 — ones we may not see for a while? Ditto is the Gen 1 Pokémon that can take on the shape of almost any other Pokémon. While it wasn't in the original release last July, it showed up a few months later. That's led to some speculation Pokémon Go would do the same thing with Gen 2. Unown, who in stark contrast to Ditto has many, many forms all its own — one for each letter of the alphabet! — has already been found. So count that one — er, twenty-six — out. Smeargle and Delibird, on the other hand, haven't been found in the game yet. Smeargle has the ability to "sketch" or copy the last move used by any other Pokémon, and Delibird has "present", which hasn't been introduced into the code yet. So, like Ditto, Pokémon Go might be saving Smeagle and Delibird for a later release. Speaking of Ditto, can it hide as any Gen 2 Pokémon?

Sure can! Just like Ditto can hide as a common Gen 1 Pokémon, including Pidgey, Rattata, Zubat, and Magikarp, it can also hide as a common Gen 2. In fact, the first Gen 2 I caught — a Hoothoot — turned out to be Ditto. 😑 Hoothoot

Sentret

Yanma Yanma is a strange one since it doesn't appear to be anywhere nearly as common as all the others. How to catch Ditto in Pokémon Go Any region exclusives in Gen 2? Yes! Just like Taurus (U.S. and southern Canada), Farfetch'd (Japan, Hong Kong, and the vicinity), Mr. Mime (Western Europe), and Kangaskhan (Australia), Gen 2 has exclusives — but with a twist! Heracross: Central and South America — below San Antonio, Houston, and New Orleans, and above Tampa.

Corsola: Southern U.S. to northern South America, northern Australia, northern Africa, south Asia — near the coasts. Here's a map, via The Silph Road:

Note, parts of the Southern U.S., including Florida, intersect three regionals. So, if you're planning your next vacation or road trip...

Pokémon Go Gen 2 - Hatching and catching Which Gen 2 Pokémon hatch from Pokémon Eggs, and which Eggs? Here are the new Gen 2 Pokémon that hatch from 2 KM Pokémon Eggs, along with the lowest/highest CP that hatch: Pichu (215/187)

Cleffa (354/318)

Igglybuff (293/257)

Togepi (308/275)

Aipom (678/630)

Misdreavus (1018/958)

Slugma (390/429)

Remoraid (428/388) Gen 2 Pokémon that hatch from 5 KM Pokémon Eggs: Yanma (758/706) {.col2}

Wobbuffet (585/531)

Girafarig (1064/1003)

Dunsparce (923/865)

Qwilfish (1091/1029)

Shuckle (171/137)

Sneasel (1067/1005)

Phanpy (671/622)

Stantler (1136/1072)

Tyrogue (231/203)

Smoochum (703/652)

Elekid (613/566)

Magby (673/624) And Gen 2 Pokémon that hatch from 10 KM Pokémon Eggs: Mareep (506/463)

Sudowoodo (1180/1115)

Pineco (597/551)

Gligar (1004/945)

Mantine (1161/1096)

Skarmory (1161/1096)

Miltank (1321/1253)

Larvitar (517/474) Gen 2 Pokémon that have hatched previously but currently do not hatch anymore: Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Natu

Wooper The Gen 2 starters only hatched during the spring Eggstravaganza event while Natu and Wooper stopped hatching after the grass-type event. How to hatch Pokémon Go Eggs faster! Gen 2 babies, still hatch, not catch?

Correct. Most of the Gen 2 babies actually arrived back in December of 2016. They're still here, and there's a new one, but you still can't catch them in the wild. You can only hatch them from Pokémon Eggs. Cleffa (baby Clefairy)

Igglybuff (baby Jigglypuff)

Pichu (baby Pikachu)

Togepi (baby Togetic)

Magby (baby Magmar)

Smoochum (baby Jinx)

Elekid (baby Electobuzz) And the new one: Tyrogue (baby Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, and Hitmontops) And what are the Buddy walking distances for Gen 2? If you can't hatch or catch enough of a certain species of Pokémon to get the Candy you need to evolve it, you can still choose one of those Pokémon as your Buddy and start walking. For Gen 2, here's how far you need to walk with your Buddy for each piece of Candy you want to earn: Chikorita - 3 KM

Bayleef - 3 KM

Meganium - 3 KM

Cyndaquil - 3 KM

Quilava - 3 KM

Typhlosion - 3 KM

Totodile - 3 KM

Croconaw - 3 KM

Feraligatr - 3 KM

Sentret - 1 KM

Furret - 1 KM

Hoothoot - 1 KM

Noctowl - 1 KM

Ledyba - 1 KM

Ledian - 1 KM

Spinarak - 1 KM

Ariados - 1 KM

Crobat - 1 KM

Chinchou - 3 KM

Lanturn - 3 KM

Pichu - 1 KM

Cleffa - 1 KM

Igglybuff - 1 KM

Togepi - 3 KM

Togetic - 3 KM

Natu - 3 KM

Xatu - 3 KM

Mareep - 5 KM

Flaaffy - 5 KM

Ampharos - 5 KM

Bellossom - 1 KM

Marill - 3 KM

Azumarill - 3 KM

Sudowoodo - 5 KM

Politoed - 3 KM

Hoppip - 3 KM

Skiploom - 3 KM

Jumpluff - 3 KM

Aipom - 3 KM

Sunkern - 3 KM

Sunflora - 3 KM

Yanma - 3 KM

Wooper - 3 KM

Quagsire - 3 KM

Espeon - 5 KM

Umbreon - 5 KM

Murkrow - 3 KM

Slowking - 3 KM

Misdreavus - 3 KM

Unown - 5 KM

Wobbuffet - 3 KM

Girafarig - 3 KM

Pineco - 5 KM

Forretress - 5 KM

Dunsparce - 3 KM

Gligar - 5 KM

Steelix - 5 KM

Snubbull - 3 KM

Granbull - 3 KM

Qwilfish - 3 KM

Scizor - 5 KM

Shuckle - 3 KM

Heracross - 3 KM

Sneasel - 3 KM

Teddiursa - 3 KM

Ursaring - 3 KM

Slugma - 1 KM

Magcargo - 1 KM

Swinub - 3 KM

Piloswine - 3 KM

Corsola - 3 KM

Remoraid - 1 KM

Octillery - 1 KM

Mantine - 5 KM

Skarmory - 5 KM

Houndour - 3 KM

Houndoom - 3 KM

Kingdra - 3 KM

Phanpy - 3 KM

Donphan - 3 KM

Porygon2 - 3 KM

Stantler - 3 KM

Tyrogue - 5 KM

Hitmontop - 5 KM

Smoochum - 5 KM

Elekid - 5 KM

Magby - 5 KM

Miltank - 5 KM

Blissey - 5 KM

Larvitar - 5 KM

Pupitar - 5 KM

Tyranitar - 5 KM Are Gen 2 Pokémon harder to catch than Gen 1? Sorta-but-not-really. Gen 2 isn't harder to catch but when Gen 2 was released, Pokémon Go seems to have made Gen 1 about 25% easier to catch. In other words, they adjusted the catch rate for Gen 1 so those Pokémon won't escape Poké Balls quite so often as they did before. So, Gen 2 Pokémon aren't harder to catch, Gen 1 has just gotten easier. (Relativism is hard!) Pokémon Go did add a new catch mechanic, though: Critical Catch. No bounces. No escapes. Just fireworks and an instant add to your collection. They appear to be random right now but if a pattern is discovered, I'll update and let you know! How to stack bonuses and catch tough Pokémon in Pokémon Go What about Unown, how do you catch all 26 versions?

Painfully slowly. Sigh. Unown is one of the rarest and hardest to find Pokémon in Pokémon Go Gen 2. It has 26 different incarnations, one for every letter of the alphabet, from A to Z. (Gen 3 adds two more, ? and !). It doesn't seem to nest though a couple of places claim to have consistent spawns. How to catch Unown in Pokémon Go But there are new berries to help, right?

Kinda! A Razz Berry, which has been around since Pokémon Go launched, gives you a 1.5x catch bonus. So, if you hit it, it's less likely to escape. The new berry types have different effects: Nanab Berry stops a Pokémon from darting around s much, making it easier to hit in the first place. So far, I haven't found them to be too useful, though.

Pinap Berry does nothing to make Pokémon easier to hit or catch. But, if you do hit and catch them after using a Pinap Berry, you get double Candy.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 — The Evolutions Which of those are the new Gen 2 evolutions for your existing Pokémon?

The new evolutions in Gen 2 are these: Golbat to Crobat

Gloom to Bellossom (split)

Poliwhirl to Politoed (split)

Eevee to Espeon (split)

Eevee to Umbreon (split)

Slowpoke to Slowking (split)

Onix to Steelix

Scyther to Scizor

Seadra to Kingdra

Porygon to Porygon 2

Chansey to Blissey How to evolve Gen 1 Pokémon into Gen 2 Which Gen 1 Pokémon don't need any special items or tricks to evolve to Gen 2?

Pokémon Go Gen 2 introduces evolution items, "friendship", and other mechanics to the previously simple evolutionary process. That doesn't mean all Pokémon need those tricks to get their Gen 2 evolutions, though. A few are still straightforward: Golbat to Crobat

Eevee to Espeon (split)

Eevee to Umbreon (split)

Chansey to Blissey Simply get the candy you need, tap the button, and boom — Gen 2. Which Pokémon need "evolution items"?

Most evolutions from Gen 1 to Gen 2 require "evolution items". They're available from PokéStops, just like Pokémon Eggs. You get them from spinning. Sun Stone : Evolve Gloom to Bellossum.

: Evolve Gloom to Bellossum. King's Rock : Evolve Poliwhirl to Politoed.

: Evolve Poliwhirl to Politoed. King's Rock : Evolve Slowpoke to Slowking.

: Evolve Slowpoke to Slowking. Metal Coat : Evolve Onix to Steelix.

: Evolve Onix to Steelix. Metal Coat : Evolve Scyther to Scizor.

: Evolve Scyther to Scizor. Dragon Scale : Evolve Seadra to Kingdra.

: Evolve Seadra to Kingdra. Up Grade: Evolve Porygon to Porygon 2. You can only use an Evolution Item once, which is why you need 2x King's Rock to get both Politoed and Slowking and 2x Metal Coat to get both Steelix and Scizor. So far, evolution items have also proven incredibly rare. It's theorized you have a 1/300 chance of getting one from a PokéStop, which means you'll probably need to spin 2500-3500 to get all the Evolution Items you need. (Considering some might be repeats.) It took me 30 days and 2660 spins to get all the items I needed (plus four extra.) Luckily, Pokémon Go now guarantees an evolution item for a 7-day streak bonus. So, don't stop spinning! How to get and use Evolution Items in Pokémon Go Is Steelix really as big as it looks? Like too big to fit on a Gym big?

Buffy Season 3 Mayor big. Ginormously so. Is there a trick to force Eevee to evolve into Umbreon or Espeon in Gen 2?

There is indeed. Like in Gen 1, to get your first Umbreon or Espeon, all you have to do it re-name the Eevee you want to evolve after its trainer from the original Pokémon animated series. Sakura for Espeon

for Espeon Tamao for Umbreon To get additional Espeon and Umbreon, though, you have to use Pokémon Go's version of "friendship": Make Eevee your Buddy, walk 10 KM, and then evolve during the day for Espeon or at night for Umbreon. How to evolve Eevee into multiple Espeon and Umbreon in Pokémon Go Gen 2 And there's another trick to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmontop?