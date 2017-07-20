How to prepare for Gen 3 and Gen 4 in Pokémon Go

What Pokémon from Gen 2 — and Pokémon Candy — should you hoard now to prep for Gen 3 and Gen 4? Here's your list!

Pokémon Gen 2 launched in the early spring of 2017, some 8 months after the launch of Gen 1. If Pokémon Go sticks to the same pattern, that would put Gen 3 at winter 2017 and Gen 4 at summer or fall 2018. In other words, a long way off. And with Legendaries seemingly around the corner, it might seem silly to worry about future generations right now. But, with type events and more happening every month, it's never too early to start stocking up on the Pokémon and candy you might need!

Which Gen 1 Pokémon get new evolutions in Gen 3 and Gen 4?

Since there are no new evolutions for existing Pokémon in Gen 3, as discussed above, here's the list of Gen 1 Candy you want to collect for Gen 4.

Magnemite to evolve Magneton into Magnazone.

to evolve Magneton into Magnazone. Lickitung to evolve into Lickilicky.

to evolve into Lickilicky. Rhynhorn to evolve into Rhyperior.

to evolve into Rhyperior. Tangela to evolve into Tangrowth.

to evolve into Tangrowth. Elekid to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire.

to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire. Magby to evolve Magmar into Magmortar.

to evolve Magmar into Magmortar. Eevee to evolve into Leafeon and Glaceon (Split).

to evolve into Leafeon and Glaceon (Split). Porygon to evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z.

Which Gen 2 Pokémon get new evolutions in Gen 3 and Gen 4?

Again, no Gen 3 evolutions for Gen 2 Pokémon, but here are the Gen 2 Candy you want to stock up on:

Aipom to evolve into Ambipom.

to evolve into Ambipom. Yanma to evolve into Yanmega.

to evolve into Yanmega. Murkrow to evolve into Honchkrow.

to evolve into Honchkrow. Misdreavus to evolve into Mismagius.

to evolve into Mismagius. Gligar to evolve into Gliscor.

to evolve into Gliscor. Sneasel to evolve into Weavile.

to evolve into Weavile. Swinub to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine.

to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine. Togetic to evolve into Togekiss

If Pokémon Gen 3 and Gen 4 work like Gen 2 did, you won't need Candy** to evolve the new babies. You'll need Pokémon Eggs.

What about new Gen 3 and Gen 4 babies?

Because babies, right? You don't have to prepare for them because they'll be new pre-evolutions, not post-evolutions. But, in case you're curious, here are the new Gen 3 babies:

Azurill (baby Marill)

(baby Marill) Wynaut (baby Wobuffet)

And the new Gen 4 babies:

Mime Jr. (baby Mr. Mime)

(baby Mr. Mime) Bonsly (baby Sudowoodo)

(baby Sudowoodo) Mantyke (baby Mantine)

What will the most powerful Pokémon be in Gen 3 and Gen 4?

Gen 1 gave us Dragonite and Snorlax. Gen 2 upped the stakes with Tyranitar and Blissey. So, who will be the biggest, strongest monsters of Pokémon Go Gen 3?

Slaking (5441)

Metagross (3644)

Salamance (3532)

Agron (3004)

Who are the Gen 3 starters?

We went from Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, to Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile. But what are the next-generation starters?

Grass: Treecko > Grovyle > Sceptile (2380)

Water: Mudkip > Marshtomp > Swampert (2967)

Fire: Torchic > Combusken > Blaziken (2858)

Legendaries and Mythicals for Gen 3?

So many! And yeah, we haven't even gotten the Gen 1 or Gen 2 Legendary and Mythical yet, but here they are!

Legendary Weather Trio:

Kyogre (Water)

Groudon (Ground)

Rayquaza (Dragon/Fire)

Legendary Eon Duo:

Latios (Dragon/Psychic)

Latias (Dragon/Psychic)

Legendary Titans:

Regirock (Rock)

Registeel (Steel)

Regice (Ice)

Mythical:

Jirachi (Steel/Psychic)

Deoxys (Psychic)

What do you want to see in Pokémon Go Gen 3 and Gen 4?

How Pokémon Go deals with Rhydon — already a 3000+ CP 'mon — evolving into Rhyperior is going to be interesting, isn't it? If you have any idea, or any questions about Gen 3 or Gen 4 in general, drop 'em in the comments below!

Updated July 2017 with a reminder to stock up on candy whenever type or spawn events run.