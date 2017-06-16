Pokémon Go is about to launch a new Gym system — and they're going to start by sending all your Pokémon back to you!

There's a new Gym system coming to Pokémon Go and it promises to change the way the game is played. More social. More cooperative. More elements. We'll have to wait until it launches to see exactly what Pokémon Go has planned, but here's what we know so far.

New: Latest Pokémon Go Updates | Next Pokémon Go Event

Hot: Best movesets | Best Power-Ups | Find rares | Catch bonuses

Guides: Pokémon Go tips + tricks | Pokémon Go cheats

June 16, 2017: Pokémon Go support warns of impending Gym shutdown.

A banner has appeared above the official Pokémon Go support page once again warning of the Gym closure:

Heads Up: Gyms will soon be closing temporarily for remodeling. Any Pokémon you've assigned to Gyms will be returned to you at that time.

The support team also posted the following on Reddit, similar to last week's message:

As we get ready to update Pokémon GO, we want to ensure that Trainers have a sufficient heads up that Gyms will soon be disabled so that they can collect their Defender bonus. We will provide updates on our social channels in advance of Gyms closing in-game.

Some rumors suggest it could all be happening as soon as tomorrow. If that's the case, get ready for any and all Pokémon you currently have assigned to you will be sent back.

(And a good time to power them up if you've increased in level since last those Pokémon were in your Pokédex.)

June 9, 2017: Pokémon Go confirms Pokémon on Gyms will be heading home

Following yesterday's news about the temporary Gym closing, Pokémon Go support revealed what'll happen to any and all Pokémon you currently have on those Gyms.

From Reddit:

We'll be sure to provide an advanced warning for when Gyms will be unavailable as we draw closer to the update. Also, it may be worth noting that when Gyms are temporarily disabled, all Pokémon will return to their Trainers. Stay tuned for more information!

June 8, 2017: Pokémon Go gyms closing for remodeling

As part of the upcoming event announcements, Pokémon Go has revealed that Gyms will be shut down prior to the new system being rolled out.

From the Pokémon Go site.

Soon thereafter, you can look forward to a new update focused on collaborative group gameplay features that will get you playing Pokémon GO in fun new ways. In preparation for these exciting features, we'll be temporarily disabling Gyms for a short period of time.

May 10, 2017: Hints of Pokémon Go cracking down on Blissey stacking and mechanics for remote defense discovered in latest app update code

With the availability of Pokémon Go version 0.63.1 for Android, the code has once again been mined for hints of what's to come. This time, that includes a system to limit the number of same-type Pokémon in a Gym, and a method to bolster defenders on a Gym, even from afar.

From The Silph Road:

A new Gym attribute has appeared: MAXSAMEPOKEMONATFORT which strongly hints that soon, Pokemon of the same species will be prevented from being deployed at gyms where their co-species defenders already sit. This would be great news for the diversity of high-level gyms and is a very promising hint at Niantic's new focus on the gym scene. Hype!

It's become common practice in some areas for some players to raid Gyms and fill them with Blissey and/or Snorlax top-to-bottom. Since those Pokémon are significantly harder to attack than any others, it makes taking the Gym back down tougher and less appealing.

So, the hope is this helps with that.

There are also new strings that suggest you might be able to earn XP if your Pokémon successfully defends a Gym, that you might be able to see your Pokémon on Gyms from afar, and that you may be able to remotely feed your Pokémon a berry to fortify it during a "raid" or attack.

But it is our guess that feeding berries may be a real-time, socket-based attempt to rejuvenate and strengthen your defender remotely as they are attacked by opponents at their gym. This mechanic is utilized in Ingress to more actively defend critical portals from afar. Many find the push notifications about on-going attacks to be one of the most fast-paced elements of the competitive scene.

All of this will likely be part of the new Gym system, which Pokémon Go has suggested will be the next major quarterly update.

April 26, 2017: John Hanke, CEO of Pokémon Go developer, Niantic, talks what's coming next

The CEO of Niantic, the developer behind Pokémon Go, recently spoke at a high school and a couple of Reddit members were kind enough to share what he said.

From The Silph Road's summary:

Said he can't give any secret information on Pokemon GO (but proceeded to confirm a few things)

"We are working on improving gym battles."

Will probably be some way to release legendary Pokemon "in the not so distant future"

The other feature that we know people want and that we will be working on and send out "pretty soon" is letting you battle one on one with other people. (woot!)

Acknowledged that some Pokemon haven't appeared in-game yet due to their "special moves." He didn't name Delibird and Smeargle outright, but MTC offered their names and Hanke asked if they were the ones with special moves. MTC confirmed, and Hanke concurred.

Like Ditto in Gen 1, Delibird and Smeargle in Gen 2 have unique moves, called Present and Sketch, that need to be fitted into Pokémon Go. So, much as Ditto arrived last fall, we should see Delibird and Smeargle pop into the game sometime this spring or summer.

April 7, 2017: New Gym system in the works!

Following Gen 2, it's looking like the next quarterly Pokémon Go update will be Gyms!

From Niantic, developer of Pokémon Go:

We continue to be inspired by the passion of the 65+ million people from around the world playing Pokémon GO each month. We're still at the beginning of the journey and there's a lot more to come. With spring arriving in the northern hemisphere, players can look forward to all new cooperative social gameplay experiences in Pokémon GO that will give Trainers new and exciting reasons to get back into the sunshine.

Cooperative and social gameplay sounds like it'll involve teams and require some organization!

Some other hints were posted on The Silph Road:

"gym_removal_notification_toast" "{0} has fought hard and returned!" "{0} は "pokemon_hungry_notification_toast" "{0} is hungry!" "{0} はお腹が空いている"

"pokemon_lost_notification_toast" "{0} lost a battle!" "{0} は負けてしまった"

"pokemon_won_notification_toast" "{0} defended the Gym!" "{0} はジムを守った！"

"nearby_raid_notification_toast" "Nearby raid starting soon!" "近くのジムでバ

"gym_removal_notification_toast|1" "{0} is back after a hard battle!" "{0} が

"gym_removal_notification_toast|2" "{0} was forced off the Gym!" "{0} がジムか

"pokemon_hungry_notification_toast|1" "{0} needs a pick-me-up!" "{0} のお腹が

"pokemon_hungry_notification_toast|2" "{0} wants a berry!" "{0} はきのみを欲

"pokemon_lost_notification_toast|1" "{0} was defeated in battle!" "{0} は負けて

"pokemon_lost_notification_toast|2" "{0} fainted at the Gym!" "{0} はひんしになっ

"pokemon_won_notification_toast|1" "{0} was victorious in battle!" "{0} はバトル

"pokemon_won_notification_toast|2" "{0} has triumphed over your opponents!"

"nearby_raid_notification_toast|1" "There's a raid about to start near you!"

"nearby_raid_notification_toast|2" "A raid's going to start nearby!" "近くでバ

That sounds like you'll need to feed berries of some type to Pokémon that are on Gyms and also that raids and other mechanics will come into play.

No word on the timeline yet, other than spring.

Pokemon Go is working on a new Gym system?

Yes, and according to numerous statements by the developer, Niantic, it'll be the next big update to Pokémon Go.

Backing up a bit, when Pokémon Go was first launched, Niantic only had time to include a rudimentary Gym battle system and has been wanting to improve it ever since.

When is the new Gym system coming?

Niantic has committed to major updates every quarter, starting with the release of the Gen 2 Pokémon in February of 2017. The Gym redesign is next, which means May was probably the window. Since we're past May now, though, it could come any time, with mid-June being the next likely window.

Why does Pokémon Go need a new Gym system?

The current system has several problems:

It's not very deep, so Gym play quickly becomes routine if not dull. The emphasis on CP has made it so that only Tyranitar, Dragonite, Gyarados, Rhydon, Snorlax, Blissey, and Vaporeon are really used in Gyms, adding to the dullness. All sorts of bad behavior, including spoofing, stratting, and shaving have been developed to exploit the current system, alienating a lot of players. Niantic loves social co-op gameplay and wants to promote more of it.

Will the new system still order Gyms by CP?

There are other options, like ordering based on how much prestige each member contributed. But we'll have to wait and see what Niantic implements.

Is it true there'll be no more Blissey walls on Gyms?

That's one of the rumors. Some code has been found that seems to indicate a limit will be imposed on the number of same-species Pokémon on each Gym.

Not only would that prevent Gyms where spoofers and stratters fill every slot with perfect, maxed-out Blissey, making them inaccessible to regular players, but it would increase diversity and make Gyms more interesting again.

At the very least, it might give Donphan, Espeon, Heracross, Golem and some other high 2000 CP Pokémon a chance at some action.

Will you really have to feed your Pokémon a berry to keep them on Gyms?

That's another rumor. Thanks to some code found in the game, it looks like Pokémon might ask for a berry to stay on a Gym, and might also take a berry to be healed if they're attacked while defending a Gym.

We'll have to wait and see.

And 'Raids' are going to be a big thing?

Lots of code found around raids as well, including notifications that a Gym you're on is being raided. This could be a big part of the new system.

What about Defenders Bonus, will that change?

Though nothing has been rumored about this, getting 10 coins and 100 stardust per Gym, per day, has helped incentivize a lot of the bad Gym behavior we've seen bubble up around Pokémon Go.

Changing it could help change the bad behavior.

What should you do now to prepare for the Gym redesign?

Save your stardust. Until it's clear which Pokémon and how many will be relevant in the new Gym system, take a break from powering up Tyranitar and Gyarados and wait and see what you need to do next.

Any more Pokémon Go Gym questions?

If you have any other questions about the upcoming Gym redesign, drop them in the comments below!