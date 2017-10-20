Halloween 2016 was Pokémon Go 's first major event and that makes Halloween 2017 the game's first big repeat. But there's also a big difference: This year's we're getting Gen 3 to go along with our double candy. We're also getting a Mimikyu hat for our trainers, a witch-hat Pikachu, and special boxes. It runs from October 20 at 12:00 P.M. PDT until November 2 at 1:00 P.M. PDT and here's how it all breaks down!

Which Gen 3 Pokémon can you catch? What buddy is best to walk? How do you get the most candy? Here's your Pokémon Go Halloween 2017 event guide!

Here's what Pokémon Go has announced so far:

Gastly, Drowzee, Cubone, and other spooky Pokémon are back again this Halloween, and this time, they're bringing some special friends! Sableye, Banette, and a few other Ghost-type Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region will be making their first-ever appearance in Pokémon GO. The rest of the Pokémon first seen in the Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire video games will gradually arrive starting as early as December! We hope Trainers enjoy this special Halloween treat. The Halloween celebration will start on October 20 at 12:00 P.M. PDT and run until November 2 at 1:00 P.M. PDT. A special Pikachu will be out celebrating Halloween in an all-new costume, and you can, too! Dress up your avatar for the occasion by wearing Mimikyu's Disguise Hat. You'll also earn extra Candy while you're out trick-or-treating with your Buddy Pokémon: Candy rewards from catching, hatching, and transferring Pokémon will be doubled, and your buddy will find Candy twice as fast during the Halloween celebration! Last but not least, you'll have the opportunity to stock up for your upcoming adventures with special boxes from the in-game shop, featuring items such as Raid Passes and Super Incubators. While you're out looking for Sableye, Banette, and other spooky Pokémon, use your Pokémon GO AR camera to capture festive photos and share them on social media using #PokemonGOHalloween. As always, make sure to remain alert and aware of your surroundings while playing Pokémon GO this season.

When does the Pokémon Go Halloween 2017 event start and end?

Starts: October 20 at 12:00 P.M. PDT / 3 P.M. EDT.

Ends: November 2 at 1:00 P.M. PDT / 4 P.M. EDT.

Which Ghost-type Pokémon will be spawning at an increased rate this Halloween?

So far Pokémon Go has announced (or shown off):

Gastly

Drowzee

Cubone

Houndoom

Misdreavus

Crobat

Last year, the complete list included:

Zubat

Golbat

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Drowzee

Hypno

Meowth

Cubone

Marowak

Gen 2 hadn't launched yet, so this year the list also includes, as already shown off:

Misdreavus

If Pokémon Go wants to expand from that, like they did last year with Cubone, Meowth, and the other non-Ghost-types, they could also include the Dark types:

Murkrow

Sneasel

Houndour

Houndoom

Umbreon

Tyranitar

But really, the game could include any Pokémon it considers spooky. Crobat's inclusion in the video is a prime example. We'll have to wait and see what actually spawns before updating with a definitive list.

What about Gen 3? I want to know about Pokémon Go Gen 3!

Yes! Of course! Though only a few Pokémon from Gen 3 have been listed or shown off so far:

Duskull

Dusclops

Sableye

Shuppet

Banette

The complete list of Pokémon Gen 3 Ghost-types, with max CP noted, includes:

Shedinja (421)

Sableye (1305)

Shuppet (872)

Banette (2073)

Duskull (523)

Dusclops (1335)

And, if they throw in some Dark-types as well, also with max CP:

Poochyena (564)

Mightyena (1783)

Nuzleaf (1117)

Shiftry (2186)

Carvanha (874)

Sharpedo (1986)

Cacturne (2092)

Crawdaunt (2317)

Absol (2280)

But, again, Pokémon Go could choose to include any Gen 3 Pokémon it feels are spooky enough for Halloween.

Which are the best Pokémon to catch during the Halloween event?

Catch them all! If you can't, catch all the Gen 3 you need. If you want more, focus on these:

Gengar : Still the most damaging Ghost-type in the game. It's super fragile and will quickly turn into grape jelly, but it can deliver some quick pain before doing so. Catch it or evolve it if you can!

: Still the most damaging Ghost-type in the game. It's super fragile and will quickly turn into grape jelly, but it can deliver some quick pain before doing so. Catch it or evolve it if you can! Houndoom: It's no Tyranitar, but it's a good back-up Dark-type and will likely prove much more common than Big Green.

Will there be other Gen 3 Pokémon available as well?

Only Ghost-types and maybe a few other spooky-looking Pokémon for now. The rest will show up starting in December.

What about Pikachu? There's a special hat, right?

A witch hat! Yes, Witchachu is a thing!

And there's a special Mimikyu hat for trainers too? What's a Mimikyu?