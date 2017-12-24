Pokemon Go: Holiday and New Year event guide 2017

Pokémon Go's Holiday and New Year event is back for 2017. And not only is it a double event, with Gen 3 continuing to roll out, it's triple the fun! So what's the big Pokémon Go holiday and Near Year event? Here's what the Pokémon Go blog has to say:

The holiday season is here, and we have a celebration that will inspire you to go out exploring your neighborhood with family and friends. Starting today at 1:00 p.m. PST, a familiar festive Pikachu is back—and bringing a few frosty friends along for the fun! In addition to more Ice-type Pokémon appearing around the world, additional Water-type and Ice-type Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region in the Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire video games will also begin appearing in Pokémon GO for the very first time. As a special bonus, the first PokéStop you visit each day between December 22 at 1:00 p.m. PST and December 25 at 1:00 p.m. PST will award you a single-use Egg Incubator with your first Photo Disc spin, so make sure to check in every day to collect an incubator. Don't miss out on your chance to stock up for your holiday adventures with special boxes from the in-game shop, featuring the best deals of the year. From December 21 through December 25 at 1:00 p.m. PST, special boxes will feature items such as Super Incubators, Lure Modules, and the all-new Star Pieces, which earn bonus Stardust for 30 minutes when activated. From December 25 at 1:00 p.m. PST through January 4, 2018, keep an eye on the in-game shop for special boxes, featuring items such as Premium Raid Passes, Super Incubators, and Star Pieces.

That means it's really two events? Sort of. Last year the holiday and New Year events overlapped. This year we'll have to wait and see what happens. So, what's the Holiday part so far? From December 22, 2017 until December 25, 2017: One single-use Egg Incubator with your first Photo Disc each day.

Festive hat Pichu hatching from 2K eggs.

Festive hat Pikachu spawning in the wild. (250 Stardust per catch.)

Delibird spawning in the wild. (250 Stardust per catch.)

Increased Ice-type Pokémon spawning around the world.

Lures last 6 hours Also, Special Boxes in the Poké Shop: Winter Box - 480 coins - 2x Incense, 2x Incubators, 5x Star Pieces

- 480 coins - 2x Incense, 2x Incubators, 5x Star Pieces Great Box - 780 coins - 4x Super Incubators, 10x Razz Berries, 10x Star Pieces

- 780 coins - 4x Super Incubators, 10x Razz Berries, 10x Star Pieces Ultra Box: 1480 coins - 8x Super Incubators, 10x Pinab Berries, 25x Star Pieces, 10x Lures Are the special boxes worth it?

Winter Box : 2x Incense = 180, 2x Incubators = 300, 5x Star Pieces = ~400 for a total of 880

: 2x Incense = 180, 2x Incubators = 300, 5x Star Pieces = ~400 for a total of 880 Great Box : 4x Super Incubator = 800, 10x Razz Berries = 0, 10x Star Pieces = ~ 680 for a total of 1480.

: 4x Super Incubator = 800, 10x Razz Berries = 0, 10x Star Pieces = ~ 680 for a total of 1480. Ultra Box: 8x Super Incubator = 1600, 10x Pinab Berries = 0, 25x Star Pieces = 1250 for a total, 10x Lures = 880 for a total of 3730 Not surprisingly, the Ultra Box is the best value — if you want Star Pieces. Otherwise, wait for December 25 and go for Raid Passes. And the New Year's part? From December 25, 2017 to January 4, 2018: Special boxes containing Premium Raid Passes, Super Incubators, and Star Pieces. Santa Hat Pikachu is back, baby? Santa Hat Pikachu is back — and with a baby! Like last year, you can catch a festive Pikachu with a Santa Hat in the wild. These Pikachu have Present as a Fast Move and give you 250 Stardust per catch. So go get 'em. You can't catch Santa Hat Raichu this year, but you can evolve it from Pikachu. New this year, you can also hatch a baby Santa Hat Pichu from 2 KM eggs. How to catch holiday (Santa) Pikachu in Pokémon Go! What about Delibird? Tell me there's Delibird! There's Delibird! In addition to the new Gen 3, Pokémon Go has launched one of the few remained Gen 2 as well. Here's how Pokémon describes it:

Delibird carries its food bundled up in its tail. There once was a famous explorer who managed to reach the peak of the world's highest mountain, thanks to one of these Pokémon sharing its food.

And from Bulbapedia:

Delibird is a red, penguin-like Pokémon with a white, hollow tail. Its face and chest are covered in white feathers with two, three-pointed crests above its eyes. Black markings surround its circular eyes, and it has a light yellow beak and feet. There is a single white spot on its stomach. Its feet have two digits each. Delibird carries food bundled up in its tail. It normally gives stored food to its chicks, but has been known to share its food with humans stranded on icy mountains. Delibird's signature move, Present, allows it to carry special items in its tail that may cause damage or heal its opponent. Delibird tends to live in mountainous regions, making its nests over sharp cliffs; one notable area of the world is around Mt. Everest.

Delibird also has Present as a Fast Move and also gives you 250 Stardust a pop! It's unknown if Delibird is here to stay or only here for the holidays, so catch 'em all — and soon! What's a "single use" incubator? The basic incubator everyone gets at the start of the game is "infinite". You can use it over and over again. So, you can hatch as many eggs, one after the other, as you put in it. The incubators you buy in the store are "three use". You can use them three times and then they disappear. So, you can hatch three eggs, one after the other, with it. The free incubator being given out for the event is "single use". You can use it once and then it will disappear. So, you can hatch one egg with it. And there are more Gen 3 now as well?

Yes, Gen 3 Water- and Ice-types are now in the game.

Lotad: Water / Grass — 526 Lombre: Water / Grass — 1102 Ludicolo: Water / Grass — 2229 Carvanha: Water / Dark — 874 Sharpedo: Water / Dark — 1986 Wailmer: Water — 1424 Wailord: Water — 2258 Barboach: Water / Ground — 716 Whiscash: Water / Ground — 1991 Corphish: Water — 1107 Crawdaunt: Water / Dark — 2317 Feebas: Water — 220 Milotic: Water — 2967 Snorunt: Ice — 772 Glalie: Ice — 1945 Spheal: Ice / Water — 876 Sealeo: Ice / Water — 1607 Walrein: Ice / Water — 2606 Relicanth: Rock / Water — 2557 Luvdisc: Water — 735