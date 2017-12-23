Pokémon Go has brought back its special, limited edition holiday treat for players around the world — a festive (Santa hat) Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu!

What's new with Santa-hat Pikachu? 250 Stardust?!

250 Stardust! For 2017, Pokémon Go has brought back the original festive hat Pikachu but with a twist — it now has Present as a fast move and awards 250 Stardust when you catch it!

Can you TM Santa-hat Pikachu?

You can currently Fast TM any old Pikachu to get Present but you can't Fast TM to get anything else. You'll get Error 21 instead. This might be a bug and, either way, should only last as long as the event.

How long is Santa-hat Pikachu around for this year?

Pokémon Go hasn't said!

Will the holiday Pikachu spawn?

You bet. They won't always show up on Sightings, especially if there are a lot of PokéStops nearby, but if walk within 40m, Santachu should pop up for you.

Does Santa-hat Pikachu have an increased spawn rate?

So far, so increased. Santa hat Pikachu isn't everywhere the way it was last year, but it's far more places than Party hat Pikachu was initially. Pokémon Go can adjust the spawn rate at any time, though, so get it while you can!

Be a good way to get that Pikachu Fan medal!

Indeed, and the Rocker medal for Electric types.

Pikachu Fan : Catch 300 Pikachu for gold.

: Catch 300 Pikachu for gold. Rocker: Hatch, catch, or evolve 200 electric-types for gold — including Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu.

Can you track holiday Pikachu?