Pokemon Go: How to evolve Milotic, Dustox, Beautifly

Pokémon Go Gen 3 includes several split and special evolutions, like Wurmple, which can evolve into Cascoon or Silcoon — and then Dustox or Beautifly — and Milotic, which can evolve into Milotic — if you meet the right conditions. Here's how!

Milotic is a Water-type Pokémon, sometimes called the Gyarados. It evolves from Feebas, which is reminiscent of Magikarp. Unlike Gyarados and Magikarp candy, though, It doesn't take 400 Feebas candy to evolve Milotic. It only takes 100. But, it also takes Friendship.

Friendship is a mechanic we saw in Pokémon Go Gen 2 where, in order to evolve an Eevee into Espeon or Umbreon, you had to make it your Buddy Pokémon and walk it for 10 KM.

Feebas is similar. But in order to evolve it into Miltoic, you need to walk it 20 KM.

Important: You can't just walk any Feebas for 20 KM in order to evolve one into Milotic. You need to walk the specific Feebas you want to evolve for 20 KM. That means, if you want a good (high iV) Milotic, you first need to find a good (high IV) Feebas. If you find a better Feebas you'd rather evolve, you'll have to start over.