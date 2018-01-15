Pokemon Go: How to evolve Milotic, Dustox, Beautifly

Pokémon Go Gen 3 includes several split and special evolutions, like Wurmple, which can evolve into Cascoon or Silcoon — and then Dustox or Beautifly — and Milotic, which can evolve into Milotic — if you meet the right conditions. Here's how!
How do you evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokémon Go
Milotic is a Water-type Pokémon, sometimes called the Gyarados. It evolves from Feebas, which is reminiscent of Magikarp. Unlike Gyarados and Magikarp candy, though, It doesn't take 400 Feebas candy to evolve Milotic. It only takes 100. But, it also takes Friendship.
Friendship is a mechanic we saw in Pokémon Go Gen 2 where, in order to evolve an Eevee into Espeon or Umbreon, you had to make it your Buddy Pokémon and walk it for 10 KM.
Feebas is similar. But in order to evolve it into Miltoic, you need to walk it 20 KM.
Important: You can't just walk any Feebas for 20 KM in order to evolve one into Milotic. You need to walk the specific Feebas you want to evolve for 20 KM. That means, if you want a good (high iV) Milotic, you first need to find a good (high IV) Feebas. If you find a better Feebas you'd rather evolve, you'll have to start over.
- Tap on your Avatar.
- Tap on your Buddy.
- Tap on the Switch button, bottom right.
- Tap on Yes to confirm you want to switch buddies.
- Choose the Feebas you want to walk.
- Walk with your Feebas Buddy for 20 KM.
- Collect 100 Feebas candy as you go (if you haven't already).
- Tap on your Feebas Buddy.
- Tap Evolve.
Once you're done, you'll have your Milotic. If you didn't get Waterfall and Surf as the Fast and Charge moves, you'll want to TM them at your soonest opportunity. If you want the best moveset, that is.
How do you evolve Wurmple into Dustox and Beautifly?
Wurmple is like the Caterpie of Gen 3. It's a little bug that only requires 12 candy to evolve into its second stage. Unlike Caterpie, Wurmple has a split second-stage evolution: It can evolve into either Cascoon or Silcoon.
Split evolutions are something we've seen since Gen 1, also with Eevee. Evolve an Eevee and you could get Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon. Picture that, but with only two second-stage possibilities — and with each of those possibilities having a third stage evolution.
Important: Unlike Eevee in Gen 1, there's no trainer name trick you can use to guarantee control of at least one of each evolution. Unlike Eevee in Gen 2, there's also no Friendship mechanic and day vs. night trick to guarantee control over all evolutions. With Wurmple, second stage evolutions seem to be totally and completely random.
- Choose the Wurmple you want to evolve.
- Tap Evolve.
- Repeat as often as is necessary to get both Cascoon and Silcoon.
- Evolve Cascoon into Dustox and Silcoon into Beautifly whenever you have the candy and the opportunity.
Any Pokémon Go Gen 3 evolution questions?
If you have any questions, comments, or tricks of your own to share about evolving Feebas into Milotic or Wurple in Dustox or Beautifly, drop them into the comments below!