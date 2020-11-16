When Pokémon HOME launched in February, 2020, it was with the promise of eventually integrating Pokémon Go . Now, it has finally happened . You can transfer nearly every Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME. Aside from being able to take your Pokémon from one game to another and the ability to earn a Gigantamax Melmetal for free, you can also get a Mystery Box full of Meltan . Just follow our step-by-step guide and you'll be swimming in Meltan before you know it!

Pokémon HOME is a cloud based storage system for Pokémon caught in the many Pokémon games. It works with the core Pokémon games, Pokémon Bank, and now, Pokémon Go. However, there are some limitations as to what can and cannot be transferred, how many Pokémon you can store, and where those Pokémon can be transferred after they're in your Pokémon HOME account. For the time being, while you can transfer Pokémon in from the core games, Pokémon Bank, and Pokémon Go, Pokémon can only be transferred out to Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and only if those species are available in the Galar region Pokédex or Pokémon added with the DLC expansion pass, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra.

What is Meltan and the Mystery Box?

Source: The Pokémon Company

Meltan is a Mythical Steel type Pokémon that was originally introduced in Pokémon Go. It was the first of its kind as all other Pokémon have been introduced in either the core games or through the Pokémon animation. Meltan has very limited availability and its evolution, Melmetal can still only be evolved in Pokémon Go. Up until recently, there were only two ways Trainers could catch this Mythical Pokémon: Special Research or linking your Pokémon Go account to Let's Go, Pikachu! or Let's Go, Eevee!.

Now, players have an additional means of catching Meltan. You can earn a Mystery Box that can open once per week by linking your Pokémon Go and Pokémon HOME accounts. The Mystery Box will act like an Incense but specifically for Meltan, luring dozens of the tiny Hex Nut Pokémon to your location for one hour. It takes time to recharge, but once the timer has run out, you can transfer another Pokémon to HOME and earn yourself another hour of Meltan spawns. If you happen to use your Mystery Box during certain events you can even catch yourself a Shiny Meltan!

How does the Mystery Box in Pokémon Go work?

Once you've connected your Pokémon Go and Pokémon HOME accounts and transferred at least one Pokémon, you will be rewarded with a Mystery Box. Fortunately, it's really easy to get and use.

Link your accounts

Linking your Pokémon Go and Pokémon HOME accounts is super easy.

Open Pokémon Go. Tap on the PokéBall icon to open the Main Menu. Source: iMore Tap on the gear icon to open Settings. Scroll down and tap on Pokémon HOME. Source: iMore Under Nintendo Account, tap Sign In. A message will pop up asking to use Nintendo.com to sign in. Tap Continue. Source: iMore Enter your username and password at Nintendo.com. Source: iMore Tap Ok to be redirected back to Pokémon Go.

Transfer at least one Pokémon

To transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME, just follow these easy steps:

Open Pokémon Go. Tap on the PokéBall icon to open the Main Menu. Source: iMore Tap on the gear icon to open Settings. Scroll down and tap on Pokémon HOME. Source: iMore Tap on Send Pokémon. Source: iMore Tap on Continue. Source: iMore Tap on the Pokémon you wish to transfer. Source: iMore Tap on Next. Tap on Transport. Source: iMore Tap on Done Source: iMore Open Pokémon HOME Source: iMore Tap anywhere to start. A message entitled Pokémon Go Link will pop up. Tap Yes to complete the transfer. Source: iMore Tap View transferred Pokémon. Source: iMore Tap Receive Pokémon. Source: iMore

Open your Mystery Box

To open your Mystery Box, just follow these easy steps:

Open Pokémon Go. Source: iMore Tap on the PokéBall to open the Main Menu. Source: iMore Tap on Items to open your item bag. Source: iMore Tap on Mystery Box to open your Mystery Box. Source: iMore For one hour, catch every Meltan you can!

Note: the Mystery Box will lure Meltan to your location for one hour only. Make sure you have an hour to dedicate to catching as many as possible. Also make sure you have plenty of space in your Pokémon Storage, as well as plenty of PokéBalls. I also recommend using Pinap Berries to maximize the number of Meltan Candies you earn. Once the hour is up, you'll need to wait at least three days before you can charge it again; however, you can continue to recharge your box by transferring a Pokémon from Go to HOME again.

Shiny Meltan?

Like most Pokémon in Pokémon Go, Meltan's Shiny form wasn't available at first, but unlike most Pokémon in Pokémon Go, its Shiny form is only available during special events. From November 17, 2020 through November 23, 2020, there is a Pokémon HOME celebration event being held in Pokémon Go. During this event, if you open up your Mystery Box, you will have a chance of catching a Shiny Meltan.

Questions?

Have any questions about getting a Mystery Box in Pokémon Go or connecting your Pokémon Go and Pokémon HOME accounts? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your journey to becoming a Pokémon Master!