When Pokémon HOME launched in February, 2020, it was with the promise of eventually integrating Pokémon Go. Now, it has finally happened. You can transfer nearly every Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME. Aside from being able to take your Pokémon from one game to another and the ability to earn a Gigantamax Melmetal for free, you can also get a Mystery Box full of Meltan. Just follow our step-by-step guide and you'll be swimming in Meltan before you know it!
What is Pokémon HOME anyway?
Pokémon HOME is a cloud based storage system for Pokémon caught in the many Pokémon games. It works with the core Pokémon games, Pokémon Bank, and now, Pokémon Go. However, there are some limitations as to what can and cannot be transferred, how many Pokémon you can store, and where those Pokémon can be transferred after they're in your Pokémon HOME account. For the time being, while you can transfer Pokémon in from the core games, Pokémon Bank, and Pokémon Go, Pokémon can only be transferred out to Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and only if those species are available in the Galar region Pokédex or Pokémon added with the DLC expansion pass, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra.
What is Meltan and the Mystery Box?
Meltan is a Mythical Steel type Pokémon that was originally introduced in Pokémon Go. It was the first of its kind as all other Pokémon have been introduced in either the core games or through the Pokémon animation. Meltan has very limited availability and its evolution, Melmetal can still only be evolved in Pokémon Go. Up until recently, there were only two ways Trainers could catch this Mythical Pokémon: Special Research or linking your Pokémon Go account to Let's Go, Pikachu! or Let's Go, Eevee!.
Now, players have an additional means of catching Meltan. You can earn a Mystery Box that can open once per week by linking your Pokémon Go and Pokémon HOME accounts. The Mystery Box will act like an Incense but specifically for Meltan, luring dozens of the tiny Hex Nut Pokémon to your location for one hour. It takes time to recharge, but once the timer has run out, you can transfer another Pokémon to HOME and earn yourself another hour of Meltan spawns. If you happen to use your Mystery Box during certain events you can even catch yourself a Shiny Meltan!
How does the Mystery Box in Pokémon Go work?
Once you've connected your Pokémon Go and Pokémon HOME accounts and transferred at least one Pokémon, you will be rewarded with a Mystery Box. Fortunately, it's really easy to get and use.
Link your accounts
Linking your Pokémon Go and Pokémon HOME accounts is super easy.
- Open Pokémon Go.
Tap on the PokéBall icon to open the Main Menu.
Tap on the gear icon to open Settings.
Scroll down and tap on Pokémon HOME.
Under Nintendo Account, tap Sign In.
A message will pop up asking to use Nintendo.com to sign in. Tap Continue.
Enter your username and password at Nintendo.com.
Tap Ok to be redirected back to Pokémon Go.
Transfer at least one Pokémon
To transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME, just follow these easy steps:
- Open Pokémon Go.
Tap on the PokéBall icon to open the Main Menu.
Tap on the gear icon to open Settings.
Scroll down and tap on Pokémon HOME.
Tap on Send Pokémon.
Tap on Continue.
Tap on the Pokémon you wish to transfer.
Tap on Next.
Tap on Transport.
Tap on Done
Open Pokémon HOME
Tap anywhere to start.
A message entitled Pokémon Go Link will pop up. Tap Yes to complete the transfer.
Tap View transferred Pokémon.
Tap Receive Pokémon.
Open your Mystery Box
To open your Mystery Box, just follow these easy steps:
Open Pokémon Go.
Tap on the PokéBall to open the Main Menu.
Tap on Items to open your item bag.
Tap on Mystery Box to open your Mystery Box.
For one hour, catch every Meltan you can!
Note: the Mystery Box will lure Meltan to your location for one hour only. Make sure you have an hour to dedicate to catching as many as possible. Also make sure you have plenty of space in your Pokémon Storage, as well as plenty of PokéBalls. I also recommend using Pinap Berries to maximize the number of Meltan Candies you earn. Once the hour is up, you'll need to wait at least three days before you can charge it again; however, you can continue to recharge your box by transferring a Pokémon from Go to HOME again.
Shiny Meltan?
Like most Pokémon in Pokémon Go, Meltan's Shiny form wasn't available at first, but unlike most Pokémon in Pokémon Go, its Shiny form is only available during special events. From November 17, 2020 through November 23, 2020, there is a Pokémon HOME celebration event being held in Pokémon Go. During this event, if you open up your Mystery Box, you will have a chance of catching a Shiny Meltan.
Questions?
Have any questions about getting a Mystery Box in Pokémon Go or connecting your Pokémon Go and Pokémon HOME accounts? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your journey to becoming a Pokémon Master!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Podcasts can now be embedded in web pages for easy listening
Apple has made it easier than ever for podcasters to give listeners an easier way to do just that – listen.
And the Nintendo Switch Game of the Year goes to....
More people have turned to video games for entertainment this year to escape the pandemic. We look over the best Nintendo Switch games of 2020 to reveal which ones are the best for a number of categories.
HomePod minis are arriving around the world
Those who got their HomePod mini order in early have started to have their new smart speakers arrive.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.