Pokémon Go has made Latios and Latias, known originally as the Eon Duo, available in different places across the world from April 3 to May 8, where they will switch places and be available everywhere else for until June5. If you want them, you're going to have to beat 'em and catch 'em!
What is Latios and Latias in Pokémon Go?
Latios and Latias are Legendary Pokemon from the Hoenn region, making them Generation 3 Pokemon. These Dragon/Psychic creatures has shown up in several episodes of the show and movies, usually show up together. In Pokemon Go, you'll be battling them individually like you would any other Legendary raid.
Here's the official description from Pokemon:
Latios has the ability to make others see an image of what it has seen or imagines in its head. This Pokémon is intelligent and understands human speech.
And from Bulbapedia:
Latios is a bird-like, dragon Pokémon with an aerodynamic body. The lower half of its body is blue with jet-plane wings and fin-like feet. It has a red triangular marking on its chest. By tucking its wings and forelimbs, it can fly faster than a jet. It has white and blue arms that can be tucked into its body. The upper-half of its body is white. It has triangular ears and a blue face with a white oval in the middle. Latios is a male only species; Latias is the female counterpart.
How do you beat the Legendary Latios and Latias Raid Bosses in Pokémon Go?
Since Latios and Latias are Dragon and Phychic hybrid types, the list of true weaknesses is actually a little on the slim side. Broadly speaking, the kinds of attacks you want to use are:
- Bug
- Dark
- Fairy
- Dragon
- Ghost
- Ice
You should avoid using Pokemon these two are strong against, which includes:
- Electric
- Fire
- Grass
- Fighting
- Psychic
- Water
The Pokemon/Move combinations to use against these kinds of opponents are:
|Pokémon
|Fast Move
|Charge Move
|Dragonite
|Dragon Tail
|Outrage/Draco Meteor
|Rayquaza
|Dragon Tail
|Outrage
|Tyranitar
|Bite
|Crunch
|Scizor
|Fury Cutter
|X-Scissor
|Gengar
|Shadow Claw
|Shadow Ball
|Absol
|Snarl
|Dark Pulse
There aren't a ton of differences between fighting Latios and Latias, but the one big difference is access to the Charge Move Solar Beam. Some versions of Latios will have it, but no versions of Latias will have it. This means you can use different anchor Pokemon to fight the Eon Duo depending on what your full complement of team members looks like. For example, Kyogre and Groudon can typically absorb quite a bit of damage but Solar Beam will tear right through them both.
It's also important to know Latios and Latias have access to multiple Fast Moves which truly live up to the name. These Legendaries attack faster than just about anything else you are likely to encounter in this form, and they hit hard. Standard versions of Latios and Latias are 49323 Raid Boss CP and 45704 Raid Boss CP respectively, so not only do the Eon Duo hit hard and fast but they also absorb quite a bit of damage and don't have a tone of easy to exploit weaknesses. If you are used to taking on a Legendary Raid with 4-5 people, you may want to make sure you have at least one other person to help with these fights.
How do you catch the Legendary Latios and Latias Raid Boss in Pokémon Go?
Legendary Raid Bosses are really hard to catch by design, but Latios and Latias aren't quite as difficult to hit as some of the others you may have encountered so far. The Eon Duo are the smallest of the Hoenn Legendaries by far, which means they are closer to you and you don't have to throw the ball quite as far back.
That having been said, these are still hovering dragons which move around quite a bit. For the best results, I recommend:
- ABC. Always be curving. Once you can nail Curve Ball every time, you'll get a 1.7x bonus every time.
- Max out your medals. If you have both the Flying and Fire medals, it's an automatic 1.1x to 1.3x bonus to your catch.
- Play patient. Raid bosses defend better than normal Pokémon, so wait until 3/4 of the way through their attack animation and then make your catch. You should hit just as the ring appears.
- Consistency counts. Aim for the smallest throw bonus you can nail every time. If that's Nice, it's nice. If that's Great or Excellent, even nicer. But better the bonus you get then one you miss, and every extra 1.3 to 2x counts.
- Nanab over nothing. If you have a hard time even hitting the Ho-Oh, use a Nanab. Some chance is better than no chance.
- Go Golden: If you have Golden Razz Berries, and the Raid Boss you're trying to catch is either your first or the higher stats (IV) you've encountered, lay them on. Their 2.5x modifiers are the best in the game.
- Keep hitting. Your chance to catch with any one Premier Ball is low but your chance to catch with multiple Premier Ball hits over multiple Raids becomes close to a statistical sure thing. So never give up!
How do I know if I caught a good Latios or Latias?
After you've caught one or both of the Eon Duo, you can use the Appriase function in your Pokedex to see if you caught a good one. In this case, there are two primary versions of each Pokemon to keep an eye out for.
Latios will show up as a 2083 CP Pokemon at 100% IV in normal catch situations, but if you catch while the weather bonus in-game is Windy you will see 2603 CP at 100% IV.
Latias will show up as a 1929 CP Pokemon at 100% IV in normal catch situations, but when the in-game weather is Windy it will be boosted to 2412 CP.
Basically, you want to go and fight in Eon Duo raids when it is Windy, and you'll get the best possible versions of these Pokemon.
Now get out there and catch 'em!