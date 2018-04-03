Pokémon Go has made Latios and Latias, known originally as the Eon Duo, available in different places across the world from April 3 to May 8, where they will switch places and be available everywhere else for until June5. If you want them, you're going to have to beat 'em and catch 'em! What is Latios and Latias in Pokémon Go?

Latios and Latias are Legendary Pokemon from the Hoenn region, making them Generation 3 Pokemon. These Dragon/Psychic creatures has shown up in several episodes of the show and movies, usually show up together. In Pokemon Go, you'll be battling them individually like you would any other Legendary raid. Here's the official description from Pokemon:

Latios has the ability to make others see an image of what it has seen or imagines in its head. This Pokémon is intelligent and understands human speech.

And from Bulbapedia:

Latios is a bird-like, dragon Pokémon with an aerodynamic body. The lower half of its body is blue with jet-plane wings and fin-like feet. It has a red triangular marking on its chest. By tucking its wings and forelimbs, it can fly faster than a jet. It has white and blue arms that can be tucked into its body. The upper-half of its body is white. It has triangular ears and a blue face with a white oval in the middle. Latios is a male only species; Latias is the female counterpart.

How do you beat the Legendary Latios and Latias Raid Bosses in Pokémon Go?

Since Latios and Latias are Dragon and Phychic hybrid types, the list of true weaknesses is actually a little on the slim side. Broadly speaking, the kinds of attacks you want to use are:

Bug

Dark

Fairy

Dragon

Ghost

Ice

You should avoid using Pokemon these two are strong against, which includes:

Electric

Fire

Grass

Fighting

Psychic

Water

The Pokemon/Move combinations to use against these kinds of opponents are:

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Dragonite Dragon Tail Outrage/Draco Meteor Rayquaza Dragon Tail Outrage Tyranitar Bite Crunch Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor Gengar Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Absol Snarl Dark Pulse

There aren't a ton of differences between fighting Latios and Latias, but the one big difference is access to the Charge Move Solar Beam. Some versions of Latios will have it, but no versions of Latias will have it. This means you can use different anchor Pokemon to fight the Eon Duo depending on what your full complement of team members looks like. For example, Kyogre and Groudon can typically absorb quite a bit of damage but Solar Beam will tear right through them both. It's also important to know Latios and Latias have access to multiple Fast Moves which truly live up to the name. These Legendaries attack faster than just about anything else you are likely to encounter in this form, and they hit hard. Standard versions of Latios and Latias are 49323 Raid Boss CP and 45704 Raid Boss CP respectively, so not only do the Eon Duo hit hard and fast but they also absorb quite a bit of damage and don't have a tone of easy to exploit weaknesses. If you are used to taking on a Legendary Raid with 4-5 people, you may want to make sure you have at least one other person to help with these fights. How do you catch the Legendary Latios and Latias Raid Boss in Pokémon Go?