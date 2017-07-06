Pokémon Go Legendary Raids: How to prepare for Mew, Mewtwo, Birds, and more!

How do you beat Legendary Raids and Raid Bosses like Mew, Mewtwo, Articuna, Moltres, Zapdos, Raiku, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-Oh, and Celebi? Here's your guide! When Pokémon Go launched Battle Raids as part of the game's big summer update, it promised Raid Bosses in tiers from 1 to 5. So far, only tiers 1 to 4 have actually appeared in the game. That — and some sleuthing — has led many to believe tier 5 will be Legendary Raids and finally give players a chance to battle and perhaps even catch Mew, Mewtwo, Articuna, Moltres, Zapdos, Raiku, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-Oh, and Celebi. Legendary Raid Eggs, black with what looks like lightning patterns, and Legendary Raid Passes seem to be already built-in and ready to go. Waiting only, perhaps, on the Pokémon Go anniversary or festival to fire. If that's the case, they'll no doubt require a lot of players working together to beat the Boss, and then a lot of personal skill — and luck! — to catch one for yourself. So, how do you stack the odds in your favor? How do you counter the Legendary Raid Bosses? There's no way to know for sure until Legendary Raids become a reality, but here are some educated guesses.

What are the best counters for Legendary Raid Battles in Pokémon Go? (Speculative)

There are a lot of lists out there and a lot of opinions on what it takes to make it on a list. I'm a level 40 players and I've participated in over 100 Battle Raids, so this list is informed not just from DSP or type-matching, but a lot of real world testing. What I've found is that, due to how hard Charge Moves from Raid Bosses are to dodge, and how glitchy the Pokémon Go servers are in general, that Pokémon like Gengar just don't last long enough to really take advantage of their high damage output. Also, because Stardust, Technical Machines (TM) and other resources are scarce, Pokémon that can be used against several Raid Bosses, like Golem, are better than unitaskers who're only useful against one, like Piloswine. If you don't have these Pokémon, try to get them from Raid Battles. If you have them but don't have the right movesets, try to change them with TMs. If you absolutely can't get them or get enough of them, use Pokémon of the same type and similar movesets. It's not ideal but sometimes you have to dance with the Pokémon you have.

How do you beat the Legendary Raid Bosses in Pokémon Go? (Speculative) Golem is the hero in this list, especially against the Legendary Birds so getting one, making sure it has Rock moves, and then powering it up to around Level 30 will be paramount. Rhydon, just like in regular Raid Battles, is a heavy hitter in Legendary as well, especially against the Beasts. Tyranitar, thanks to being the best of the double Dark-types, will be useful against the psychic. Round those three out and you'll be in good shape when Legendary Raids begin! Pokémon Type Best counter Other counters Articuna Flying/Ice Golem (Rock Throw + Stone Edge) Flareon (Fire Spin + Overheat) or Tyranitar (Stone Edge) Moltres Flying/Fire Golem (Rock Throw + Stone Edge) Rhydon (Mud Slap + Stone Edge) or Vaporeon (Hydro Pump) Zapdos Flying/Electric Golem (Rock Throw + Stone Edge) Lapras (Frost Breath + Ice Beam or Blizzard) or Tyranitar (Stone Edge) Mewtwo Psychic Tyranitar (Bite + Crunch) Houndoom (Snarl + Foul Play) Mew Psychic Tyranitar (Bite + Crunch) Houndoom (Snarl + Foul Play) Raiku Electric Rhydon or Golem (Mud Slap + Earthquake) Tyranitar (Bite + Stone Edge) Entei Fire Rhydon or Golem (Mud Slap + Earthquake) Vaporeon (Hydro Pump) Suicune Water Jolteon (Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt) Exeggutor or Venusaur (Solar Beam) Lugia Flying/Psychic Tyranitar (Bite + Crunch) Houndoom (Snarl + Foul Play) or Jolteon (Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt) Ho-Oh Flying/Fire Golem (Rock Throw + Stone Edge) Rhydon (Mud Slap + Stone Edge) or Vaporeon (Hydro Pump) Celebi Grass/Psychic Tyranitar (Bite + Crunch) Flareon (Fire Spin + Overheat) or Scizor or Pinsir (Fury Cutter + X-Scissor)