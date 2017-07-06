Pokémon Go Legendary Raids: How to prepare for Mew, Mewtwo, Birds, and more!

How do you beat Legendary Raids and Raid Bosses like Mew, Mewtwo, Articuna, Moltres, Zapdos, Raiku, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-Oh, and Celebi? Here's your guide!
When Pokémon Go launched Battle Raids as part of the game's big summer update, it promised Raid Bosses in tiers from 1 to 5. So far, only tiers 1 to 4 have actually appeared in the game. That — and some sleuthing — has led many to believe tier 5 will be Legendary Raids and finally give players a chance to battle and perhaps even catch Mew, Mewtwo, Articuna, Moltres, Zapdos, Raiku, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-Oh, and Celebi.
Legendary Raid Eggs, black with what looks like lightning patterns, and Legendary Raid Passes seem to be already built-in and ready to go. Waiting only, perhaps, on the Pokémon Go anniversary or festival to fire.
If that's the case, they'll no doubt require a lot of players working together to beat the Boss, and then a lot of personal skill — and luck! — to catch one for yourself. So, how do you stack the odds in your favor? How do you counter the Legendary Raid Bosses?
There's no way to know for sure until Legendary Raids become a reality, but here are some educated guesses.
What are the best counters for Legendary Raid Battles in Pokémon Go? (Speculative)
There are a lot of lists out there and a lot of opinions on what it takes to make it on a list. I'm a level 40 players and I've participated in over 100 Battle Raids, so this list is informed not just from DSP or type-matching, but a lot of real world testing. What I've found is that, due to how hard Charge Moves from Raid Bosses are to dodge, and how glitchy the Pokémon Go servers are in general, that Pokémon like Gengar just don't last long enough to really take advantage of their high damage output.
Also, because Stardust, Technical Machines (TM) and other resources are scarce, Pokémon that can be used against several Raid Bosses, like Golem, are better than unitaskers who're only useful against one, like Piloswine.
If you don't have these Pokémon, try to get them from Raid Battles. If you have them but don't have the right movesets, try to change them with TMs. If you absolutely can't get them or get enough of them, use Pokémon of the same type and similar movesets. It's not ideal but sometimes you have to dance with the Pokémon you have.
How do you beat the Legendary Raid Bosses in Pokémon Go? (Speculative)
Golem is the hero in this list, especially against the Legendary Birds so getting one, making sure it has Rock moves, and then powering it up to around Level 30 will be paramount. Rhydon, just like in regular Raid Battles, is a heavy hitter in Legendary as well, especially against the Beasts. Tyranitar, thanks to being the best of the double Dark-types, will be useful against the psychic. Round those three out and you'll be in good shape when Legendary Raids begin!
|Pokémon
|Type
|Best counter
|Other counters
|Articuna
|Flying/Ice
|Golem (Rock Throw + Stone Edge)
|Flareon (Fire Spin + Overheat) or Tyranitar (Stone Edge)
|Moltres
|Flying/Fire
|Golem (Rock Throw + Stone Edge)
|Rhydon (Mud Slap + Stone Edge) or Vaporeon (Hydro Pump)
|Zapdos
|Flying/Electric
|Golem (Rock Throw + Stone Edge)
|Lapras (Frost Breath + Ice Beam or Blizzard) or Tyranitar (Stone Edge)
|Mewtwo
|Psychic
|Tyranitar (Bite + Crunch)
|Houndoom (Snarl + Foul Play)
|Mew
|Psychic
|Tyranitar (Bite + Crunch)
|Houndoom (Snarl + Foul Play)
|Raiku
|Electric
|Rhydon or Golem (Mud Slap + Earthquake)
|Tyranitar (Bite + Stone Edge)
|Entei
|Fire
|Rhydon or Golem (Mud Slap + Earthquake)
|Vaporeon (Hydro Pump)
|Suicune
|Water
|Jolteon (Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt)
|Exeggutor or Venusaur (Solar Beam)
|Lugia
|Flying/Psychic
|Tyranitar (Bite + Crunch)
|Houndoom (Snarl + Foul Play) or Jolteon (Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt)
|Ho-Oh
|Flying/Fire
|Golem (Rock Throw + Stone Edge)
|Rhydon (Mud Slap + Stone Edge) or Vaporeon (Hydro Pump)
|Celebi
|Grass/Psychic
|Tyranitar (Bite + Crunch)
|Flareon (Fire Spin + Overheat) or Scizor or Pinsir (Fury Cutter + X-Scissor)
Golem
Beats Moltres, hurts Zapdos, decent against Articuno
Golem has always been a less powerful, harder to evolve, if less vulnerable, version of Rhydon. But thanks to its Rock-type fast move, it comes out of the shadows to be one of the best counters to the Legendary Birds. Like with Charizard, Golem resists Moltres' Fire- and Flying-type moves, and also dishes out double super effective damage with Rock Throw and Stone Edge. Against Zapdos, Golem double resists Electric and resists Flying moves, and deals out super effective damage. Even against Articuno, Golem resists flying and does double super effective damage... but takes super effective damage from Ice-type attacks.
With Mud Slap and Earthquake instead of Stone Edge, Golem can be used to round out a Rhydon army when taking on two of the Legendary Beats, Raiku and Entei.
Evolve: 25 candies from Geodude to Gravler, 100 candies from Graveler to Golem.
Best movesets: Rock Throw + Stone Edge (Moltres, Zapdos, Articuno)
Secondary movesets: Mud Slap + Earthquake (Raiku and Entei)
Tyranitar
Beats Mew and Mewtwo
Tyranitar is the Godzilla of Pokémon Go but up until now has also been something of a mixed monster: super-high CP but super weak to Fighting and weak to water. With Legendary Raids, though, you get to put the monster first, and that means Tyranitar's huge stats and double Dark combo with Bite and Crunch punishing to Psychic types, including Mew and Mewtwo.
Many would point out Mew's lack of a Psychic quick move means Gengar is a more damaging counter. In my experience, though, thanks to hard-to-dodge charge moves and glitchy gameplay, Gengar often doesn't last long enough to deliver that damage. So, Tyranitar may just prove the best combination of damage and longevity in both Psychic battles.
If you have Tyranitar with Bite and Stone Edge instead, you can round out Golem attackers in a fight against the Legendary Birds and even Beasts as well.
Evolve: 25 candies from Larvitar to Pupitar, 100 candies from Pupitar to Tyranitar. (But you're better off getting one from a Tier 4 Raid Battle and saving those candies to power it up.)
Best movesets: Bite + Crunch (against Mew and Mewtwo)
Secondary movesets: Bite + Stone Edge (Moltres, Zapdos, Articuno)
Which Pokémon Go Legendary Raid Boss beaters are you considering?
If you have other Pokémon higher up on your Legendary Raid Battle counters list, let me know which ones and why!
