Pokémon Go is adding a new type of Pokémon to the game — Lucky Pokémon. You can think of them as Shiny Pokémon... but they only show up when you trade, not when you catch and hatch. And, instead of a different color, they have a special attribute: The ability to power up for only half the usual candy and stardust.
Yeah! Here are the details!
What's a 'Lucky Pokémon' in Pokémon Go?
According to the official announcement:
Professor Willow has made an important new discovery about Pokémon! His findings suggest that Pokémon can take on a new trait when they are traded. The trait's origin is a mystery, and you can experience it soon in Pokémon GO!
What does 'soon' mean? When do Lucky Pokémon go live?
No word yet but it could be as soon as this week sometime.
How does a Pokémon become a Lucky Pokemon?
Through trading!
According to his research, there is a chance that Pokémon, when traded, can become sparkly Lucky Pokémon.
Is a Lucky Pokémon like a Shiny or is there any real advantage?
The Pokémon itself doesn't have a different color, like Shiny Pokémon do, but they do have a special advantage:
It seems that Lucky Pokémon require less Stardust to power up, which means they can reach a higher CP much faster than other Pokémon. Plus, a Lucky Pokémon can be detected by the Pokédex, so you can keep track of them!
More precisely, it seems like Lucky Pokémon only require half the Stardust and Candy to power up as a regular Pokémon, making them much more efficient to power up.
What are the odds of getting a Lucky Pokémon?
No one knows yet. The fear is it'll be as rare as a wild shiny, which is over 1/400. Hopefully, it'll be less than that.
Is there any way to increase your odds of getting a Lucky Pokémon?
Maybe. Pokémom Go is being cagey:
The longer the Pokémon spends inside a Trainer's Pokémon storage, the higher the chance of them becoming Lucky Pokémon when they are traded. Whether or not being in storage causes Pokémon to become Lucky Pokémon remains a mystery, but be sure to stay posted for more results from the professor's research.
So it sounds like older Pokémon in your collection, if you trade them, will have a better odds of being a Lucky Pokémon.
How do you trade a Pokémon to try and get a Lucky?
Assuming both you and the person you want to trade with are level 10 and higher:
- Become "Friends" with the person you want to trade with. (Ask for their Trainer Code and use it to send them a Friend request. Once they accept, you're friends.)
- Meet up with the Friend you want to trade with. (You have to be within 100 meters of each other for trading to become available.)
- Select the Pokémon you want to trade and have your Friend select the Pokémon they want to trade for it.
- Review the Trade Details and make sure you're happy with them, including the CP and HP ranges. (IV is re-rolled when you trade, so it's better to trade low IV Pokémon in hopes of improving them, and never trade a 100% Pokémon because you'll almost certainly lose those stats.)
- Tap Next.
- Review the Trade one last time.
- Tap Confirm.
With any... luck... you'll get a Lucky!
Any Lucky Pokémon questions?
