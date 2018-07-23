Pokémon Go is adding a new type of Pokémon to the game — Lucky Pokémon. You can think of them as Shiny Pokémon... but they only show up when you trade, not when you catch and hatch. And, instead of a different color, they have a special attribute: The ability to power up for only half the usual candy and stardust.

Yeah! Here are the details!

What's a 'Lucky Pokémon' in Pokémon Go?

According to the official announcement: