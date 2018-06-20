While the basic achievement medals don't offer anything by way of rewards, the type medals do. Get gold for one of those and you also get a permanent 1.3x bonus towards catching Pokémon of the same type. Yeah, you want that!

With the new Gym system and new Battle Raids, there are new Pokémon Go medals to earn, including Gym Leader, Champion, and Berry Master. Here's how to get 'em all!

Getting to level 40 and completing your Pokédex are just a couple of the ways to win in Pokémon Go . Getting gold in all the medals is another. Some of them are easy and some are just a matter of time. Others... are more of a challenge.

The Pokémon achievement medals are simple to get but not always easy. Each one is awarded for completing a number of specific tasks, but the number and tasks all vary greatly. To get an award, be it bronze, silver, and gold you simply have to reach the required number.

While earning the achievement medals currently doesn't give you anything other than bragging rights there's some evidence to suggest they'll eventually bestow some benefits. For example, access to exclusive clothing for your trainer's avatar.

How do you get the Jogger medal in Pokémon Go?

The Jogger medal is straight forward. To get gold, all you have to do is accumulate 1000 KM in the game. It's the same idea as walking buddies for candy or Pokémon eggs to hatch. Stick to around 10 KM/H and log 100 hours.

How do you get the Kanto medal in Pokémon Go?

Kanto is the name of the region in Gen 1 where trainers caught their Pokémon. The Kanto medal represents all the Pokémon you've added to your Pokédex.

Add 100 and you get the gold.

There are 145 (150 minus the three Great Birds, Mew, and Mewtwo) in Gen 1, so you have some wiggle room, even with regionals.

How do you get the Collector medal in Pokémon Go?

The Collector medal represents the raw number of Pokémon you've caught, regardless of their type. You need 2000 to get the gold but as long as you keep catching, you'll have no problem reach your goal.

How do you get the Scientist medal in Pokémon Go?

Also straight forward, you get the Scientist medal by evolving Pokémon. 200 to reach gold. If you're already grinding Pidgey, Caterpie, and Weedle for XP and levels, you should make it in no time.

How do you get the Breeder medal in Pokémon Go?

Hatch 500 Pokémon eggs and you can get a gold medal. It doesn't matter if they're 2 KM, 5 KM, or 10 KM eggs, you just have to hatch them. And that goes back to walking. It's not as bad as it sounds, though. 500 eggs at 2 KM is 1000 KM, at 5 KM is 2500 KM, and at 10 KM is 5000 KM. But you'll likely have a mix that averages out to 5 KM, and you can walk up to 9 at a time.

That works out to about 278 KM if you're always hatching. It just means you can't hold back on those Incubators if you want the medal (and all the Pokémon that hatch along the way.)

How do you get the Backpacker medal in Pokémon Go?

To get the Backpacker gold medal in Pokémon Go all you have to do is visit 2000 PokéStops. What? That's just 20 PokéStops a day for 100 days! If you have any large parks, campuses, or cemeteries nearby — ones with around 10 PokéStops in close proximity — you can do a few loops and get the gold even faster.

How do you get the Youngster medal in Pokémon Go?

You get the Youngster medal by catching 300 "tiny" Rattata. It's been estimated that around 12% of Rattata that appraise are "tiny", which means you'd have to catch around 2500 Rattata to get the gold. (It took me 2678 Rattata, so I was around 11%.) That's a lot but since Rattata are common, it's not nearly as difficult as the Pikachu or Fisherman/Magikarp medals.

Just catch as many Rattata as you can and you'll get there.

How do you get the Pikachu Fan medal in Pokémon Go?

Who isn't a fan of Pikachu, seriously? Still, getting a gold to show it means catching 300 Pikachu in the wild. Depending on where you live and if you have even occaisional Pikachu nests in your area, that can make it relatively easy... or relatively tough. The holiday event, where Santa Pikachu was spawning at an increased rate, helped make a dent in many medal counts.

Either way, though, you just have to catch 'em all.

How do you get the Fisherman medal in Pokémon Go?

You get the Fisherman gold medal by catching 300 "big" Magikarp. It's been estimated that around 15% of Magikarp that appraise are "big" (I'm at around 18% currently), so that means you'll have to catch about 2,000 Magikarp to get it. Yes, depending on how many you trade in for extra candy, that's enough to evolve 15 to 20 Gyrados (!!).

So, unless you live next to a mega Magikarp spawn, getting gold will be tough.

How do you get the Unown medal in Pokémon Go?

Unown is a Gen 2 Pokémon with 26 distinct shapes, one for each letter of the alphabet from A to Z. To get the Unown gold, you have to catch every one of those distinct shapes.

The hard part here is that, even if you're in an area where Unown spawns, you're likely to get a lot of dupes before you encounter every different type. According to Silph Road math, it would take roughly 100-odd encounters to get all 26. So, if you encounter one a day, that's a minimum of 26 days, an average of 100 days, and a max of... forever. If you encounter one a week...

Yeah. This medal will take some time.

How do you get the Johto medal in Pokémon Go?

Johto is the name of the region in Gen 2 where 100 new species of Pokémon were first discovered. The Johto medal, like the Kanto medal before it, represents how many of those new species you've added to your Pokédex.

Add 70 new Pokémon and you get the gold.

The are (100 minus the three Great Beasts, two Tower Duo, and Celibi) in Gen 2, so you have a buffer here as well.

How do you get the Gym Leader medal in Pokémon Go?

The Gym Leader medal replaces both the old Battle Girl and Ace Trainer medals (see below). You get the gold by putting your Pokémon in the new Gyms and having them stay there for 1000 hours...

... which turns out to be much easier than any previous Gym medal.

Time, like coins, is only accrued when your Pokémon Is ejected from a Gym. So, get a lot in and keep them in or keep putting them in and, in as little as a week or less, you'll get gold.

How do you get the Berry Master medal in Pokémon Go?

You no longer get stardust from occupying Gyms. Now you get it by feeding Berries to your Pokémon and any other friendly Pokémon on a Gym controlled by your team. You can feed up to 10 Berries to up to 10 Pokémon every half hour.

The key is accumulating enough Berries — primarily Nahab Berries because it's really the only good use for them — to feed the Gyms, and finding Pokémon low enough on motivation that you can feed ten to each one.

How do you get the Champion medal in Pokémon Go?

The Champion medal in Pokémon Go is straight forward. Battle and win against 1000 Raid Bosses and you get gold.

Since you only get one Free Raid Pass a day, that could take you almost three years. If you buy Premium Raid Passes, of course, you can get to 1000 faster. As fast as you're willing to spend...

What are the retired achievement medals in Pokémon Go?

With the closing of the old Gym system, Pokémon Go retired the old medals that went with it. If you already had bronze, silver, or gold, you get to keep it. You can't earn any more progress, though. So, they're more a remembrance now than an achievement.

What was the Battle Girl medal in Pokémon Go?

The Battle Girl medal in Pokémon Go came, not surprisingly, from battling. Every time you fought in the old Gym system and beat a Pokémon from a rival team, you recorded a battle. If you beat 1000 Pokémon, you recorded 1000 battles, and you got the gold. To put that in perspective, it took 55 battles to completely take down a level 10 Gym. If you did that 18 or 19 times, you had your medal.

What was the Ace Trainer medal in Pokémon Go?

The Ace Trainer medal was the equal and opposite of the Battle Girl medal. You got it by training — prestiging — up a Gym owned by your own team. Beat 1000 Pokémon, record 1000 training sessions, and you got the gold. Unlike battling opposing Pokémon, the amount of battles it took to prestige a Gym to Level 10 varied depending on the relative CP of the Pokémon you were using. But, those who trained a lot and got the gold.

How do you get the Pokémon type medals?

The Pokémon Go type medals are similar to the achievement medals but for specific types of Pokemon. Getting 10 Pokémon of the same type will earn you a bronze medal for that type, 50 a silver medal, and 200, gold. Unlike the achievement medals, though, the type medals do come with rewards. Namely, catch bonuses!

A bronze medal earns you a x1.1 bonus. Silver medal earns you x1.2. Gold, x1.3. For Pokémon who have two types, you get the average of the medal bonus:

None / None: 1x

None / Bronze: 1.05x

None / Silver: 1.1x

None / Gold: 1.15x

Bronze / Bronze: 1.1x

Bronze / Silver: 1.15x

Bronze / Gold: 1.2x

Silver / Silver: 1.2x

Silver / Gold: 1.25x

Gold / Gold: 1.3x

For the math, see Gamepress.

Since you get the bonus without having to do anything special, like curve your shot, and without having to expend any additional resources, like a Razz Berry or Ultra Ball, the bonus is not only effortless once you get it, but essentially free and infinite. That's a great reason to max out your type medals.

How do you earn medals?

To get a type medal, you need to hatch, catch, or evolve Pokémon of that type. Doing any one of those things gets you a point towards the medal. Evolving can also get you multiple medals. For example, if you hatch a Bulbsaur, you get 1 point towards you grass type medal. Evolve it into an Ivysaur, you get a second point. Evolve Ivysaur to Venusaur, a third point.

What about Pokémon that evolve into different types?

A few Pokémon, though, change types as they evolve. For example, Shelldor and Seel are water types but but their evolutions, Cloyster and Dewgong, are ice types. That means, if you catch or hatch the base Pokémon, you'd get 1 point for your water medal but, when you evolve them, your second point would go to ice type instead.

For Pokémon that have or gain a second type through evolution, you'd get both points when you evolve. For example, Charmelon is a fire type and Magikarp, water. Their evolutions, Charizard and Gyrados, add flying type. So, hatching or catching the base type would get you a fire or water point. Evolving either would get you a second fire or water point plus a flying point.

That might make it sound complicated but it's actually simple: Get more Pokémon of a type, get more medal points for that type. Know what medals you need and then hatch, catch, or evolve to get the gold.

How do you get the Schoolkid Medal for Normal-type Pokémon?