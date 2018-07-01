Pokémon Go: All the Regionals and where to find them in 2018

From the very beginning, the goal of Pokémon Go has been to get you to get up and go. Around the neighborhood, sure, but also around the world. That's where regional exclusive — or Regional — Pokémon come in. Since Gen 1, Pokémon Go has kept some Pokémon exclusive to some regions, and with Gen 2 and Gen 3, they've increased the number of Pokémon and places. Here's the updated list!

What are the current Regionals in Pokémon Go?

As of July, 2018: Farfetch'd — Parts of South East Asia

Kangaskhan — Australia

Mr. Mime — Parts of Western Europe

Tauros — Parts of North America

Heracross — Central and South America

Corsola — Tropical areas along the equator

Torkoal — India and surroundings

Zangoose — Currently Europe, Asia, and Oceania

Seviper — Currently Americas and Africa

Solrock — Current Europe, Asia, and Oceania

Lunatone — Currently Americas and Africa

Relicanth —New Zealand and surroundings

Illumise — Currently Americas and Africa

Volbeat — Current Europe, Asia, and Oceania

Tropius —Africa Update: You can now trade for Regionals! With the advent of trading in Pokémon Go, you can now trade for regionals as well. Well, for a price. If the Regional will be new to your Pokédex, it'll be considered a Special trade and cost both you and the person you're trading with a non-trivial amount of stardust. Here are the numbers: Friend: No Special Trades

Good Friend: 20,000 Stardust

Great Friend: 16,000 Stardust

Ultra Friend: 1,600

Best Friend: 800 You can only trade when you're physically in the same place as another player. So, if you're looking for people to trade with, try using any existing Raid or Gym network you might belong to, or look for local Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Discord, and other groups. How to trade in Pokémon Go

June 30, 2018; Corsola available at Pokémon Go Safari Zone Dortmund in Germany If you're in Germany and at Safari Zone – and it's actually working for you...

While there is plenty to do in the Dortmund area during this free event, such as encountering Unown and Corsola throughout beautiful Westfalenpark and exciting Raid Battles happening around the city, Trainers worldwide will be able to join in the fun!

June 21, 2018: Pokémon Go Gen 3: Regice is here and Lunatone & Solrock swapped! In honor of the summer solstice, the Rock- and Psychic-type Pokémon Solrock and Lunatone have started to appear in different regions! Celebrate the longest day of the year by adding one to your Pokédex today! — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 21, 2018 June 15, 2018: Torkoal will make an appearance at Pokémon Go Fest Chicago No announcement yet, but if you look closely at the Pokémon Go Fest Chicago artwork, you can see Torkoal hiding in the background. January 4, 2018: Zangoose and Seviper have swapped regions! Zangoose was in the Americas and Africa but just switched to Europe, Asia, and Australia. Seviper, always chasing but never catching, has just done the exact opposite.

What are Regional Pokémon in Pokémon Go? Pokémon Go is all about getting up and going, both walking and traveling. To help promote the traveling part, Pokémon Go makes some Pokémon only available in certain regions of the world. Sometimes it's a country or island, sometimes a subcontinent or continent or part thereof, or in one case, coastlines around the equator. Whatever the region is, you have to go there to find its exclusive Pokémon. Are there Pokémon Go Regionals in each generation?

There are! These are the Pokémon Go Kanto Regionals from Gen 1: Farfetch'd

Kangaskhan

Mr. Mime

Tauros And are the Pokémon Go Johto Regionals from Gen 2: Heracross

Corsola Finally, for now, the Pokémon Go Hoenn Regionals from Gen 3: Torkoal

Zangoose

Seviper

Solrock

Lunatone

Relicanth

Illumise

Volbeat

Tropius

Are there Pokémon Go Regionals in each region? In many of them! Here are the Pokémon Go Regionals for North and South America, and Africa: Tauros : Southern Canada to Northern Mexico

: Southern Canada to Northern Mexico Heracross : Southern U.S.A and South America

: Southern U.S.A and South America Corsola : Coastal equatorial areas

: Coastal equatorial areas Seviper : Currently in the Americas and Africa

: Currently in the Americas and Africa Lunatone : Currently in the Americas and Africa

: Currently in the Americas and Africa Illumise: Currently in the Americas and Africa And the Pokémon Go Regionals for Europe, Asia, and Oceania: Farfetch'd : Partos of South East Asia

: Partos of South East Asia Kangaskhan : Australia

: Australia Mr. Mime : Western Europe

: Western Europe Corsola : Coastal equatorial areas

: Coastal equatorial areas Torkoal : India and surroundings

: India and surroundings Zangoose : Currently in Europe, Asia, and Oceania

: Currently in Europe, Asia, and Oceania Solrock ; Currently in Europe, Asia, and Oceania

; Currently in Europe, Asia, and Oceania Relicanth : New Zealand and surroundings

: New Zealand and surroundings Volbeat: Currently in Europe, Asia, and Oceania Do Pokémon Go Regionals ever change region? They do, as of Gen 3! There are currently a few pairs that have swapped region since their introduction: Zangoose & Seviper :

: Solrock & Lunatone: Switched on June 21, 2018, the Summer Solstice. Illumise and Volbeat haven't switched yet, and Plusle and Minun now both appear globally.

Have any Pokémon ever stopped being Regional and gone worldwide? Plusle and Minun! They started off separate, like Zangoose and Seviper, but now both spawn globally. Rumor has it, the Pokémon Company told Niantic the two best buddies shouldn't be separated. Do Regionals sometimes appear in other regions, like during events? Almost always at real-world events like Go Fest Chicago, and sometimes during in-game events. July 2018: Torkoal at Pokémon Go Fest in Chicago, U.S.A.

June 2018: Corsola at Pokémon Go Safari Zone in Dortmund, Germany

November 2017: Farfetch'd globally and Kangaskhan in parts of South East Asia.

November 2017: Mr. Mime at Safari Zone in Tottori, Japan.

August 2017: Mr. Mime at Pokémon Outbreak in Yokahama, Japan.

August 2017: Kangaskhan at Safari Zone Europe and Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim, California

July 2017: Heracross at Pokémon Go Fest in Chicago, U.S.A. How do you catch Regionals in Pokémon Go? You catch Regionals just like you catch any Pokémon in Pokémon Go but, if you have limited time or limited spawns, you're going to want to maximize your chances. ABC. Always be curving. Once you can nail Curve Ball every time, you'll get a 1.7x bonus every time. Max out your medals. Some are easier to get than others but they consume no resources like Great or Ultra Balls or Razz Berries, so once you get them, that 1.1x to 1.3x is automatically applied each time. Consistency counts. Aim for the smallest target you can nail every time. If that's Nice, it's nice. If that's Great or Excellent, even nicer. But better the bonus you get then one you miss, and that extra 1.3 to 2x also doesn't consume resources and can make a difference. Razz for real. Use Razz Berries when you need to. Unlike Great or Ultra Balls, you can't miss with a Razz Berry and its 1.5x bonus will last until you hit. For the new Golden Razz Berries, it's 2.5x! Bump them Balls. Use Great and Ultra Balls to maximize your odds. You get an extra 1.5x for a Great Ball and 2x for an Ultra Ball so use them to get those super rare or hard to catch Pokémon. For a complete explanation and many more details: How to catch tough Pokémon in Pokémon Go