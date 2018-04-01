Pokémon Go shadow bans: What they are and how to avoid and appeal them

Pokémon Go is cracking down on accounts that try to access their API (application programming interface) illicitly and illegitimately. It's taking place in the form of a "shadowbox" and it's affecting some players. Here's what's going on! March 31, 2018: Shadow bans are back with a vengeance With the introduction of Field Research and Mythical Discovery, several of the first people to report catching Mew were obviously spoofers — you could see the spoofing controls right on their screenshots. Pokémon Go, coincidentally or not, followed that up by tightening the screws on shadow bans. It looks like many more people have been shadow banned and for many more reasons. Some, perhaps, even by accident. The best way to avoid a shadow ban is not to spoof, not to multi-account (share you login with multiple people), not to use automated IV checkers (or other apps that access the Pokémon Go API illegitimately), or basically play the game in any way other than how Niantic intended. And, if you've done all that, and you still feel like you've been shadow banned wrongly or accidentally, keep reading for what you can do about it! What's a Pokémon Go shadow ban? A shadow ban, different than a soft ban, doesn't prevent you from playing. What it does is prevent you from seeing anything other than common spawns — Pidgey, Rattata, and the like. In other words, no Eevee, no Growlithe, and certainly no Snorlax, Dragonite, or Tyranitar for you. Here's what Niantic Support had to say on Reddit:

How do you know if you've been shadow banned in Pokémon Go? The shadow ban prevents you from seeing anything other than common Pokémon when playing Pokémon Go. So, for example, if you're standing with a friend and a rare Pokémon spawns for them but not for you, and that happens repeatedly, it's possible you've been shadow banned. Why did Pokémon Go institute a shadow ban? To prevent illicit access to, and abuse of, their application programming interface (API). That's the way the Pokémon Go app connects to the Pokémon Go servers to play the game, but it's also the way many of the more popular cheat sites and apps access them as well. That not only causes extra burden on the servers but creates an unfair advantage for people using the cheating sites and apps. That's primarily translating into two types of activities: "Bots", which are programs that fake their way around the Pokémon Go universe, scanning Pokémon and Gyms for third-party maps and collecting high stat (IV), high power (CP) Pokémon so the accounts can later be sold on the black market. Automated IV-checkers, which are apps that ask for your Google account login so they can overlay or otherwise immediately show stats on all the Pokémon you catch. Not only do these extra API calls add burden to Pokémon Go's servers, they provide features Pokémon Go doesn't want in the game and considers cheating. Here's the text of the letter Pokémon Go is sending out to people who contact support about the shadow ban. via The Silph Road:

We're committed to maintaining the state of Pokémon GO and our community of Trainers. People who violate the Pokémon GO Terms of Service (including by using third party software and other cheats) may have their gameplay affected and may not be able to see all the Pokémon around them. While we cannot discuss the systems implemented, we can confirm that we are constantly refining new ways to ensure the integrity of the game in order to keep it fun and fair for all Trainers. As long as you're abiding by the Pokémon GO Terms of Service and the Pokémon GO Trainer guidelines, there should not be any reason for concern.