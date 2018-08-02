Spinda is a walking panda-rabbit of a Normal-type Pokémon original encountered as part of Gen 3 in the Hoenn region. While in the main games, every Spinda had a unique pattern — 4 billion possible, apparently — in Pokémon Go the number has been imploded down to just eight. Here's how to get one!

How do you find Spinda in Pokémon Go? Spinda was released into Pokémon Go on August 1, 2018. More specifically, Spinda #8. You can encounter this Spinda as a reward for finding and completing the following Field Research: Make 3 Curveball Throws in a Row Spinda #8? How many Spinda are there and where are the rest of them?

In the original Pokémon games each Spinda had a unique pattern, with potential variations in the billions. In Pokémon Go, at least so far, each Spinda isn't unique — there are "only" 8 patterns for everyone. The Spinda currently found in Field Research is the eighth pattern, which kinda looks like it has a hipster goatee going on.

And you can't catch Spinda in the wild or hatch it from an egg? Nope. Currently, you can only get Spinda, and only Spinda #8, from Field Research. Ok, how do you find the Spinda Field Research? This is where the grind comes in: You get Field Research from spinning Poké Stops. Each stop generates one Field Research task a day. So, you have to go out and spin as many Poké Stops as you can until you get the one that'll reward you with Spinda. Since you can only have 3 active Field Research tasks at a time, you'll also have to either delete or complete all the non-Spinda tasks to leave room for more spins-and-checks. (If you spin a Poké Stop when you already have 3 active Field Research tasks, you won't get that stop's task, so you won't be able to check it until you delete or complete one of the active tasks and re-spin the stop once it becomes active again after the usual 5-minute cooldown window.) The Field Research task for Spinda seems to be exceedingly rare, though.

Um, is there an easier way to find the Spinda Field Research? Slightly: If you belong to a Messenger, Discord, Facebook, WhatsApp, iMessage, or other Pokémon Go group — for Raiding, Trading, or anything — in your area, encourage anyone who finds a Spinda Field Research task to report it back to the group. Crowdsourcing is the most efficient option for everyone. How do you catch Spinda? Once you complete the Field Research Task, you'll get a Spinda encounter as a reward. Since reward encounters can't flee, it's just a matter of how much time it takes you to complete the catch. If you're in a rush, use a Golden Razz, Ultra Ball, and shoot a Curve Ball for maximum bonus. Should you use a Pinap for Spinda? Since Field Research reward encounters can't flee, many people like to use a Pinap Berry on them to get extra candy. Spinda doesn't evolve and isn't meta-relevant (isn't amoung the best attackers or defenders in the game), it's not worth powering up unless you have a special fondness for it. So, you can save your Pinap.

Is there a Shiny Spinda?

Not in the game, at least not yet. Shiny Spinda does exist in the code but hasn't been released yet. What's a perfect 100% IV Spinda? 466 is the magic number you want. What are the best movesets for Spinda? Spinda isn't a great attacker or defender, so you shouldn't invest your TMs on it unless you really love, love, love it. That said: Attack: Psycho Cut + Dig

Defense: Sucker Punch + Dig or Icy WInd

Wait, what is Spinda? A panda-bunny that always seems to change its spots! From Pokémon:

All the Spinda that exist in the world are said to have utterly unique spot patterns. The shaky, tottering steps of this Pokémon give it the appearance of dancing.

From Bulbapedia:

Spinda is a bipedal, panda Pokémon with rabbit-like features. Its eyes are made of two black spirals, which point in the opposite direction to each other. There is a similar swirling pattern on its ears. It has a small body with short stumpy arms and legs, and its coat is primarily cream-colored. Its arms are red and it has a red stripe bordering along the bottom of its belly, as well as two small spots on the soles of its feet. It has four spots, which can appear anywhere on its face and ears, with a fifth on the back of its head. These spot patterns are different for each and every Spinda. It has dizzying, confusing, and scattering dance-like movements, which can be used for its former signature move, Teeter Dance, though it thinks it is walking in a straight line. These movements confuse its opponents and make it difficult for them to aim at it. It lives in the mountains.



