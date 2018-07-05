Pokémon Go is celebrating its second birthday with another special Pikachu: This time with a straw hat and sunglasses. But, once again, it's for a limited time — "Summer Style" Pikachu will only be available until July 31.

None other than Pikachu has joined in to celebrate this momentous occasion, so keep an eye out for Pikachu and Pichu as they will appear more frequently tomorrow (July 6 PT) until July 31. Plus, this year, you can say hello throughout the month to a special "Summer Style" Pikachu, that's decked out in a straw hat and sunglasses.

Can you believe it's already the second anniversary of Pokémon GO? Thank you so much for adventuring with us and catching Pokémon all over the world. You truly are what makes this journey so special!

Absolutely. Pikachu had a Santa hat during the Holiday and New Year's Event, an Ash-hat on the one year anniversary, a Party Hat on last year's Pokémon Day, and a witch hat for Halloween.

You bet. They won't always show up on Sightings, especially if there are a lot of PokéStops nearby, but if walk within 40 meters, 'Summer Style" Pikachu will burst onto the scene.

If you can find a nest or a spawn near a PokéStop, you should be able to track 'Summer Style" Pikachu, no problem.

Tap the Nearby Tab at the bottom right of the screen. Tap the holiday Pokémon you want to track. Tap the Footprints button to start tracking.

Once you get to the PokéStop, Pikachu will spawn and you can catch away!

How to track Pokémon with Nearby and Sightings in Pokémon Go

Can you get 'Summer Style" Pikachu from incense or lures?

Also yes. Pikachu with a 'Summer Style" is still just Pikachu. So, Lure and Incense away!

Can you get 'Summer Style" Pikachu from an egg?

Most likely! Pikachu has been replaced in eggs by baby Pichu, and while baby Pichu didn't get a Party Hat or a Santa hat previously, it got an Ash hat and a Santa hat more recently.

If it does, you'll only be able to get a party hat Pichu from a new 2 KM Egg received after the start of the Pokémon Day Event, though. 2K Eggs from prior to the start of the event can only hatch regular Pichu.

So, if you want a baby with hat and shades, get as many 2 KM Eggs as you can and start walking!





How do you increase your odds of catching a 'Summer Style" Pikachu when you find it?

Pikachu can be notoriously hard to catch. Not Dragonite hard, but certainly not easy. It often has a red target circle, teasing its low catch rate Still, there are things you can do!

Use a Razz Berry (1.5x). Golden Razz Berry (2.5x) if you have 'em. Unlike other bonuses, it's not dependent on you hitting the target. It'll work when you do. Throw a Curve Ball (1.7x). A successfully thrown Curve Ball has a higher catch rate than a Great Ball and almost as good as an Ultra Ball. If you're going for your first 'Summer Style" Pikachu, throw a Great Ball (1.5x) or even Ultra Ball (2x) too. The bonuses stack. Go for a Nice, Great, or Excellent throw by nailing the center of the target circle. Again, the bonuses stack.

How to stack bonuses and to catch tough Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Can you get a 'Summer Style" Raichu?