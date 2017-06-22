How do you get and use Quick TM and Charge TM to change your movesets in Pokémon Go? From beating the Raid Boss, starting this July!

Movesets are one of the most important elements of Pokémon Go. Generated at random, with the roll of virtual dice, movesets can make your favorite Pokémon devastating… or a huge disappointment.

Previously, one bad moveset and your Pokémon was done. Soon, Pokémon Go will be introducing the Technical Machine — TM for short — and with the new Quick TM and Charge TM, you'll have a chance to re-roll your Pokémon's movesets and potentially reshape its destiny!

What's a Technical Machine?

A Technical Machine, often referred to simply as a TM, is a way to teach your Pokémon a new move. In Pokémon Go's implementation:

Technical Machines are items you can use to permanently teach a Pokémon a new Fast Attack or Charged Attack.

In other words, a TM will let you "re-roll" either the Quick Move or Charge Move for your Pokémon, forever altering its moveset.

Why are TMs important?

Unlike evolutions, which are set, movesets in Pokémon Go are determined at random and essentially "rolled" every time you hit the evolve button.

Many of us have been there: We catch or hatch a near-perfect or flat-out perfect Dratini. We walk it for a hundred kilometers or more, catching and hatching more along the way, until we finally have the 125 candy needed to evolve a Dragonite.

Our eyes light up. Our finger shakes. We tap the evolve button. And…

Steel Wing + Hyper Beam.

The worst moveset in the current pool and one that's nowhere nearly as effective as the best, Dragon Tail + Outrage.

So, all that walking, all that catching, all that waiting, and all that work is out the window. Pokémon Go's infamous Random Number Generator (RGN) — a roll of the dice — has spoiled your perfect Drat.

But no longer.

Now, with Technical Machines, you could re-roll one or both of those moves and get something better.

Is there more than one kind of TM?

There are two kinds of TM:

Quick TM, which has gray trim and re-rolls Quick Moves

Charge TM, which has pink trim and re-rolls Charge Moves.

If you get a Quick TM, you can use it to change the Quick Move of one of your Pokémon. If you get a Charge TM, you can use it to change the charge Move of one of your Pokémon.

How do you get TMs in Pokémon Go?

Not easily! Pokémon Go hasn't made Technical Machines available from PokéStops the way berries, potions, revives, eggs, and even evolution items are. No. If you want a technical machine, you're going to have to beat a boss.

The Raid Boss.

Sadly, Pokémon Go Raid Battles haven't begun yet. But, starting in July and rolling out over the summer, you'll be able to engage in special multi-player battles at your local Gyms against very high CP Raid Bosses — think 25,000 CP Dragonite.

Raid Boss battles last 5 minutes, and if you win (emphasis mine)…

After defeating a Raid Boss, you'll receive a collection of rewards, including some new items obtained only by defeating a Raid Boss: Rare Candies, Golden Razz Berries, and two types of Technical Machines—Fast and Charged.

It's a cool way to make TMs both obtainable enough that you should be able to get and use them on your favorite Pokémon, but rare enough that not every Dragonite in the game will suddenly have Dragon Tail + Outrage.

So you can't get TMs now, now, now?!

No, no, no, sadly. You have to wait for Raid Battles to start rolling out this July.

How do you use a Quick TM or Charge TM in Pokémon Go?

Since Technical Machines aren't live yet in the game, we'll have to wait and see. It's likely, given the way Evolution Items have been implemented, that when you have a TM available, you'll have the option to use it right on the Pokémon profile card.

If so, it should just be as simple as tapping the Quick Move or Charge Move you want to use the TM on, tapping the TM to confirm, and then holding your breath until you see your Pokémon's new move.

Are you guaranteed a new move from a Technical Machine or can it re-roll the same move over and over again?

When you use a Quick TM or Charge TM, you're guaranteed a different move from the one your Pokémon currently has but not necessarily a new move. For example, you could use a Quick TM on an Exeggutor with Extrasensory and get Bullet Seed, which is new, but then use another Quick TM and get Extrasensory again, which is different than the current one, but not new to that Pokémon.

Pokémon Go support's Niantic George did just that using five Quick TMs and shared the results on Reddit:

1st TM: Extrasensory -> Bullet Seed

2nd TM: Bullet Seed -> Extrasensory

3rd TM: Extrasensory -> Bullet Seed

4th TM: Bullet Seed -> Extrasensory

5th TM: Extrasensory -> Bullet Seed

Theoretically, Pokémon Go could lock out TMs after you've gone through the existing pool, so you don't waste them by accident. But, if you discover a better use for a different move, or combinations or damage calculations are changed again, you might want a previous move back. And this way you'd have a way to get it.

If there's only one Quick Move available for your Pokémon, how will the Quick TM work?

Some Pokémon can only have one Quick Move, at least as the game stands now. For example, Vaporeon can only have Water Gun as a Quick Move.

In those cases, you can't use the Quick TM. It's simply not an option. (Hey, at least you won't waste it re-rolling the same Quick Move over and over again!)

Can you get legacy movesets through Technical Machines?

Once and a while Pokémon Go changes the moves available to Pokémon. When an old move is no longer available, it's considered "legacy". For example, you can no longer get a Dragonite with Dragon Breath as a Quick Move.

And Technical Machines don't change that.

So, if you use a Quick TM or Charge TM, you'll only ever get movesets that are available to Pokémon from the current game pool.

RIP Rock Throw Omaster…

What makes some movesets better than others?

There are a few factors that contribute towards making some movesets decimating and others… duds.

STAB, or same type attack bonus, means you do extra damage when using a move that matches your Pokémon. For example, a Machamp (Fighting) will get STAB if it has Dynamic Punch (Fighting) but not Heavy Slam (Steel).

Type counter, or the ability to do more damage against specific types. For example, a Lapras with Blizzard or Ice Beam is a Dragonite's worst nightmare. A Lapras with Hydro Pump, not so much.

Speed, for both offense and defense. For example, you can sometimes get off three half-bar moves and finish a battle before you could get off two full-bar moves. Some moves also prevent you from dodging for longer, leaving you open to charge moves.

That's why a moveset that gives you STAB, is type-effective, and delivers significant damage per second is great. And one that doesn't… is not.

Or why Machamp with Counter + Dynamic Punch is a Blissey-breaker and Tyranitar's bane, and one with Bullet Punch + Heavy Slam is often left on the bench.

How do you know which movesets are the best?

Opinions vary. Some people look at the math and stats while others run endless simulations and still others focus on real-world experience, personal preference, or behavioral observation.

I keep a list here and update it whenever Pokémon Go makes changes or new research becomes available:

Best Pokémon Go movesets for attack and defense

Any Pokémon Go Technical Machine questions?

If you have any questions about Quick TM or Charge TM in Pokémon Go, or any advice you want to share about movesets, drop them in the comments below!