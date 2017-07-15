Pokémon Go now includes two distinct forms of detecting the Pokémon in your immediate vicinity. The first is Nearby, which shows you Pokémon hanging around the PokéStops in your area. The second is Sightings, which shows you the Pokémon hiding anywhere close by, ready to spawn. The Pokémon tab at the bottom right of your travel screen shows you up to three Pokémon. Tap on it, and you'll see up to nine. Depending on what's in your area, they'll be all Nearby, all Sightings, or a mix of both. Nearby squashes Sightings Neither Nearby or Sightings shows you every Pokémon around you. If there are a lot of PokéStops in your area and a lot of Pokémon loitering at those Stops, Nearby will only show you a random sampling. In a perfect world, if a Snorlax spawned close by, it would override everything else and pop straight to the top. But we live in a very, very imperfect world. So, Nearby if that Snorlax wasn't at a PokéStop, you'd have to walk within 40m or so or risk missing it. Catch some of the Pokémon at the PokéStops, though, and you thin things out, letting Sightings back in. Then you might see that Snorlax sooner. FOMO vs. YOLO You can't watch Nearby and Sightings 24/7, and a person can't live by FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) alone. If you do have a few moments here or there, though, tap open Pokémon Go and take a peak. I was once out filming a video review, took a spare second to check, and found a Snorlax had spawned right on top of me. When I arrived at a friend's house for dinner, I popped it open and saw a Lapras right on the street corner. It's only happened a handful of times, and I've no doubt missed more than I've caught, but catching any super-rare Pokémon that just happen to be around is better than none. See how to find rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go

2. Know your nests

Most Pokémon have "nests", or consistent places where one to four of the same Pokémon will spawn regularly, sometimes even hourly. Sadly, very rare Pokémon like Tyranitar, Mareep, Dragonite, Snorlax, Lapras, and even Grimer don't have any known nests, but others like Electabuzz, Magmar, Totadile, and Jinx do. How nests and migrations work Nests currently "migrate" every two weeks. These migrations occur at 12 a.m. UTS. (4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST or 5 p.m PDT / 8 p.m. PST) every second Thursday. That's good, because it gives you a couple weeks to stock up on any good Pokémon at your local nests, but also changes things up fairly quickly if you get stuck with a bad nest. So, over the course of a few months, your Charmander nest might become Slowpoke, Charmander again, Marril, Drowzee, Yanma, then Growlithe, and so on. Nest migrations are seemingly random, though, so you never really know what you'll get. Water and other spawns Water spawns aren't nests because they don't migrate and have multiple water-type Pokémon that spawn together. For example, Staryu, Slowpoke, Polywag, Psyduck, Chinchou, Remoraid and Magikarp often all spawn at the same water-side points. And if Magikarp are spawning hourly... ... Dratini may just be spawing daily. Same goes for a few others, like electric spawns. Find a big electric center at a university or other large strucure and don't be surprised if you find Magnamite and Voltorb aplenty along with it. Learn about Pokémon Go nests and how to find them

3. Always throw Curve Balls

ABC: Always be Curving. Throwing a Curve Ball in Pokémon Go is believed to give you a 1.7x bonus to catch a Pokémon. (Catching means they don't break free from your Poké Ball or, worse, flee.) The 1.7x bonus for a Curve Ball is higher than the 1.5x bonus you get for using a Razz Berry or switching to a Great Ball, and it consumes no resources. It's also cumulative, so if you do use a Razz Berry or Great or Ultra Ball, you still get a 1.7x bonus for curving. It's basically free bonus. All you have to do is get good at throwing it. Learn how to throw the perfect curve ball every time Get your medals — and bonuses! Each Pokémon has one or two types, and each type has a medal. Typically, if you catch 10 of the same type, you get a bronze medal. Catch 50, and you get a silver medal. Catch 200, and you get a gold medal. Why bother? Bronze medal earns you an extra 1.1x bonus for catching Pokémon. Silver gets you a 1.2x bonus and gold gets you 1.3x. It's not as high as a Curve Ball bonus, but it's also effortless once you have it. And any bonus you get to catching that Dragonite might matter! How to get every medal in Pokémon Go Stack, stack, stack Bonuses stack together, so if you use a Razz Berry then throw a Curve Ultra Ball at a Pokémon you have Gold Medal for, and hit the Excellent Bonus, you catch rate multiplies through the roof. Poké Ball: x1.

Curve Poké Ball: x1.7.

Curve Ultra Ball: x3.4.

Curve Ultra Ball + Razz Berry: x5.1.

Curve Ultra Ball + Razz Berry + Excellent: x10.2.

Curve Ultra Ball + Razz Berry + Excellent + Gold Medal: x13.26. Golden Razz Berry raises the catch rate even higher, and after a few Raids you'll have plenty. Don't be shy to use them on the Pokémon that mean the most to you. How to stack bonuses and catch any Pokémon in Pokémon Go Don't throw good balls after bad Pokémon When you a see a Pokémon on your catch screen you also see the CP (Combat Power) of that Pokémon. If the CP is low we tend to think the level is low, making it easier to catch. But CP doesn't just depend on level, it also depends on stats (IV). So, a Pokémon with low CP could be a low-level Pokémon with good stats... or it could also be a high-level Pokémon with lousy stats that's super hard to catch. In other words, if a low CP Pokémon has a red or orange ring around it and keeps escaping your Poké Ball, odds are it's a lousy Pokémon that just happens to be high level and may not be worth your continued time and resources to catch.

4. AR = Augment your range Augmented Reality (AR) Mode, where Pokémon are superimposed on the real world as seen through your phone's camera, is the default in Pokémon Go. Conventional wisdom is to turn it off to prevent distraction and reduce battery drain. Most of the time that's exactly what you want to do. Sometimes, though, AR can be your best friend. That's when a Pokémon is standing or flying further away and it's more challenging to hit them successfully. Flying Pokémon like Golbat love to do that. So does Dragonite. Sure, you can practice on long-range Pokémon to hit those long-range Curve Balls and Nice, Great, and Excellent bonuses. But you can also tap on AR mode, tilt your phone, and bring those long-range Pokémon into close-range. It can be especially useful if you're missing a lot and wasting a lot of Pokéballs, Great Balls, or Ultra Balls. There are also a few times where, thanks to a bug, Pokémon and even Raid Bosses are unnaturally far away. Switching to AR mode and switching back can reposition the errant Poke back to where it's supposed to be. 5. Catch 'em all, seriously

You may be tempted to ignore more common Pokémon, or Pokémon you already, have for rare Pokémon and the ones you still need to complete your Pokédex. Don't. If you have enough Poké Balls, there's more than enough reason to keep catching the more common or already registered Pokémon. Grind Pidgey, Caterpie, and Weedle for XP Pidgey, Caterpie, and Weedle only require 12 candies to evolve. So, basically, you want to catch as many as possible to get as much candy as possible, then drop a Lucky Egg and evolve them all at once to get as much XP as possible. It's called grinding and it's a huge accelerator when it comes to leveling up. None of the Gen 2 Pokémon are at the same 12 candy level, so while you can catch Sentrat, Hoothoot, and the rest, they're more like Rattata — a slower grind. Still, grab 'em if you need 'em. If you're swimming in Lucky Eggs, and you have a Pokemon Go Plus, you can even drop an egg and then go to place with a ton of spawns, like a big mall parking lot. Each catch will net you 300 XP, each miss 50 XP, and it'll add up fast. Almost as fast as mass-evolving. That Stardust To power up Pokémon you need candy and Stardust. Candy has to come from the specific Pokémon you want to power up (or one of its evolutions — Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur all use Bulbasaur candy). Stardust, though, can come from any Pokémon you catch or hatch, among other ways. In other words, if you want to evolve a Rhydon, you need to catch, hatch, or walk Rhyhorn or Rhydon as much as possible to get as many candies as possible. If you want to power up your Rhydon, though, you can catch or hatch anything for the Stardust. With the new Gym system you no longer get the 500 Stardust per day Defenders Bonus, so you'll need to make up the difference somehow. And feeding Berries is both slow and resource draining. Catching as many Pokémon as possible, on the other hand, means you have as much Stardust as possible to power up. Best Pokémon to evolve and power up 6. Eek the most out of Eggs

There are two kinds of eggs in Pokémon Go: Pokémon Eggs that hatch Pokémon and Lucky Eggs that double the XP you get for catching and hatching Pokémon and performing other in-game actions. Pokémon Eggs are free and you can only get them from spinning PokéStops. You can buy Lucky Eggs but you also get them as rewards for hitting some levels. Regardless of the kind of egg you have, you want to get the most out of it. Hatch as much as you can Incubators are one of the very few things I'll pay for if I need to. Sure, you'll get a lot of common Pokémon, but you'll also get some rare Pokémon that would take you a long time to catch in the wild, and it's currently the only way to get the Gen 2 Pokémon babies. How to hatch Pokémon Go eggs faster Stack your Lucky Eggs for max XP If you have a Lucky Egg, a bunch of Pidgey, Caterpie, Weedle, and Rattata you want to mass-evolve for leveling, and a slew of Pokémon Eggs available to hatch, start your 10 KM eggs incubating. When you get to 5 KM on them, start your 5 KM eggs incubating. When you get to 8 KM / 3 KM, start your 2 KM eggs incubating. Coordinate your KM When they're about to hatch, drop your Lucky Egg and start your mass evolution. You can do one evolution every 20 seconds, so if you have enough Pokémon and enough candy, you can really make an XP dent. (Some people like force-quitting each evolution to speed up the process — your mileage may vary.) Fold in your Stops and streaks If you can time your daily PokéStop spin bonus (see below) — or better, your weekly spin bonus — all the better. And if you happen to hatch something new, your Pokédex bonus will get doubled as well! If you go to a new part of town, or a new town, you can also hit a ton of new PokéStops in a row. Each one of those will net you 250 XP — 500 XP with a Lucky egg. City centers can have dozens of PokéStops down a single street, which can mean massive XP hauls. When everything comes together, you can not only get some new Pokémon, candy and Stardust to evolve more great Pokémon, and a huge amount of XP towards your next level. How to get XP and level up faster in Pokémon Go 7. Measure twice, evolve once

I know the feeling. You finally have the 25 candies you need to evolve Larvitar to Pupitar or Dratini to Dragonair. But then those 25 candies are gone and you need to hatch, catch, or Buddy walk another 100 candy to evolve Tyranitar or Dragonite. And during that long, long span of time, you might just hatch or catch a better Larvitar or Dragonair. Or get one from a Raid Battle! If all you care about is finishing your Pokédex, it may not matter to you. But if you care about getting the best Pokémon possible, ones with the highest stats (IV) and HP (Hit Points) to attack in Raids or defend Gyms — or just show off! — then you'll need the best base levels to evolve from. Hard as it may be, wait until you have the full 125 candies to evolve completely before doing any evolutions at all. Then, if you get a higher IV base Pokémon, you can evolve that one instead. Or, if you get a third evolution by capturing a Raid Boss, and it's perfect or near perfect, you can save yourself evolving and spend those 125 Candies powering up. Here are the best Pokémon to evolve and power up for Raid Battles! The Pyro, Sparky, and Rainer trick — Now with Sakura and Tamao!

Remember how you could evolve your first Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon by naming your choice Eevee after the original cartoon trainers, Pyro, Sparky, or Rainer respectively? Well, the same trick works for the Gen 2 Umbreon and Espeon. Just use: Sakura for Espeon

Tamao for Umbreon If you want more Espeon or Umbreon, you have to make an Eevee your Buddy, walk 10 KM with it, then evolve during the day (Espeon) or at night (Umbreon) while it's still your Buddy. How to get multiple Espeon or Umbreon in Pokémon Go The Tyrogue trick

Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee have a new base form in Pokémon Go Gen 2 named Tyrogue. If you had Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan before, their Candy has now been merged into Tyrogue Candy and you can use it to evolve any future Tyrogue you catch or hatch into any of the Hitmon. Everyone is still trying to figure out what the trick is for determining which Hitmon you get, but the leading theory is that it involves an homage to the original game. If true, when you evolve Tyrogue, you get: Hitmonlee when Attack is the highest stat.

Himonchan when Defense is the highest stat.

Hitmontops when HP is the highest stat. How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmontop in Pokémon Go Scoring evolution items

Evolution Items are items that trigger new or newly split evolutions. You collect them from PokéStops, like you do Pokémon Eggs, and use them to unlock the new Gen 2 evolutions and splits. Sun Stone : Evolve Gloom to Bellossum (and Gen 2 Sunkern into Sunflora).

: Evolve Gloom to Bellossum (and Gen 2 Sunkern into Sunflora). Kings Rock : Evolve Poliwhirl to Politoed, Slowpoke to Slowking

: Evolve Poliwhirl to Politoed, Slowpoke to Slowking Metal Coat : Evolve Onix to Steelix, Scyther to Scizor

: Evolve Onix to Steelix, Scyther to Scizor Dragon Scale : Evolve Seadra to Kingdra

: Evolve Seadra to Kingdra Up Grade: Evolve Porygon to Porygon 2 They're less common than Pokémon Eggs so you'll have to hit a lot of PokéStops to get them. They're also single-use only, which means you'll need to get one for each evolution you want to perform. Yeah. Right now, you get one — and very rarely more than one — during your 7-day streak spin. You can get them randomly from other spins at any time but the odds seem to be around 1/300. So spin. A lot. How to get evolution items in Pokémon Go 8. PokéStops and Bonus Streaks

Pokémon Go encourages you to play regularly by giving you daily and weekly bonuses not just for catching Pokémon but for spinning PokéStops. They're called "streaks". Your first spin of the day will get you extra items and XP. Spin every day and you get an even bigger weekly bonus on the seventh day — including an evolution item. Also, if you spin ten PokéStops in a row, with no more than ten minutes between each one, you also get extra items. So... Stocking up from spins Spin as often as you can. Once you get comfortable with the PokéStops near where you live, work, learn, and play, and along your regular travel routes, spin them whenever possible. It costs you nothing but can significantly boost your stock of Pokémon Eggs (so you can hatch more Pokémon), Poké Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, Razz Berries, Potions, Super Potions, Hyper Potions, Max Potions, Revives, and Max Revives. To really stock up on items, get a Pokémon Go Plus, put it in PokéStop only mode, and then go somewhere with high-density stops, like downtown. You'll be overflowing in no time. Spin the Gyms With the big Gym update, Pokémon Go has added Photo Discs to Gyms. So, now, you can spin those as well. If your team controls the Gym, you get a bonus time. You can also earn Gym badges, from basic to bronze, silver, and gold. The higher you go, the more bonus items you get. If your team controls a Gym, you have a gold badge, and you spin it for a streak, the number of items you get can really add up. Like 30+ for a 7-day streak. Using rather than losing With the new items, your backpack can run out of space. Rather than trashing items to make space for additional Pokémon and spins, you can use it. More than that, you can let your items lead you and help you to decide what to do while you're out playing. Have an excess of Balls? Go hunting for Pokémon to catch. (And walk off those extra Pokémon Eggs at the same time!). Too many Potions and Revives weighing you down? Go battle at some Gyms. Not only is it a great strategy for getting as much free stuff as possible, it helps keep storage open so you never lose out on a Pokémon Egg or anything else you desperately need just because your bag is full of stuff you don't. 9. Pick your Pokémon

With the old Gym system gone, the old "evolve the Pokémon with the highest CP possible so they sit as high, and last as long, in Gyms as possible" is gone with it. Now, Blissey and Snorlax below 2999 CP are all that's left of the old defenders focus, and attention is shifting towards attackers in general, and Raid Battle attacks in specific. Pokémon Fast Charge Use to counter Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Lapras, Snorlax, Tyranitar Rhydon Mud Slap Earthquake Quilava, Muk, Weezing, Electabuzz, Magmar, Arcanine, Flareon, Jolteon, Charizard Golem Mud Slap Earthquake Quilava, Muk, Weezing, Electabuzz, Magmar, Arcanine, Flareon, Jolteon, Charizard Vaporeon Water Gun Hydro Pump Rhydon, Tyranitar, Charizard, Arcanine, Magmar, Flareon Tyranitar Bite Crunch Alakazam, Gengar, Weezing, Electabuzz Exeggutor Bullet Seed Solar Beam Blastoise, Rhydon, Vaporeon, Croconaw, Machamp Venusaur Vine Whip Solar Beam Blastoise, Rhydon, Vaporeon, Croconaw, Tyranitar Jolteon Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Blastoise, Lapras, Croconaw Flareon Fire Spin Overheat Exeggutor, Venusaur, Bayleaf Charizard Fire Spin Overheat Exeggutor, Venusaur, Bayleaf Alakazam Confusion Future Sight Machamp, Snorlax Espeon Confusion Future sight Machamp Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor Exeggutor, Alakazam Dragonite Dragon Tail Outrage Muk, Weezing, Electabuzz, Magmar, Machamp, Venusaur, Snorlax, Bayleaf Best Pokémon to Evolve, TM, and Power-up to beat Raid Bosses in Pokémon Go Use your TMs Previously, if you evolved a Pokémon with less than an ideal moveset, it was just your tough luck. Now, Technical Machines (TMs) let you re-roll movesets and try to get something ideal. You have to win Raid Battles for a chance to get TMs, but once you get them, you can start putting them to use. Best movesets to change with Technical Machines (TMs) in Pokémon Go 10. Play smarter not harder