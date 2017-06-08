Pokémon Go launched in the summer of 2016 and has been updated regularly ever since. From Buddies to bonus streaks, we've been getting major new features roughly every three months and a lot of smaller updates and tweaks in between. So, what does 2017 hold for Pokémon Go? Gen 2 launched in the first quarter, so that leaves the new Gym system, PvP, and maybe even trading for the rest of the year.

Pokémon Go is hosting a Summer Solstice Event for fire- and ice-type Pokémon next week. Following that, the game will be temporarily disabling gyms for a short time to ready its next big update.

June 8, 2017:

From Pokémon Go:

[Following the Summer Solstice Event] can look forward to a new update focused on collaborative group gameplay features that will get you playing Pokémon GO in fun new ways. In preparation for these exciting features, we'll be temporarily disabling Gyms for a short period of time.

May 22, 2017: Pokémon Go cracks down on cheating, begins to "shadowban" bot accounts

Bots are programs that fake their way around the Pokémon Go universe, scanning and collecting. They power mapping sites and build up accounts that get sold on the black market. Not only do they flood Pokémon Go's servers with spurious calls, they create an unlevel playing field for real humans in the game. And now, it looks like Pokémon Go is fighting back.

From The Silph Road:

Midday Saturday EST, reports started emerging that something was amiss in botting communities. Some accounts suddenly stopped finding Pokemon at certain known spawnpoints. It turned out that they were incapable of seeing anything more than very common species. These bot accounts weren't being "banned" outright, but they were apparently 'flagged' as illicit. Huge numbers of bot accounts were being flagged, though many were still operating normally. It was initially suspected that accounts were flagged due to using deprecated API calls to access server resources from Niantic's private API, which may have been true, but it turned out not to be the only reason illicit accounts were flagged. As of this moment, it is still unclear what behavior is tipping off Niantic that an account is not legitimate. We're calling this flag a 'shadowban.'

The entire write-up is fascinating so, whether you're just frustrated your favorite map has gone hinky, or you want to see bots burn, give it a read.

And if you think you've been shadowbanned in error, check out The Silph Road Wiki for steps you can take to try and get the shadowban reversed.

Update: Here's the text of the letter Niantic is sending out to people who contact support about the shadowban. via The Silph Road:

We're committed to maintaining the state of Pokémon GO and our community of Trainers. People who violate the Pokémon GO Terms of Service (including by using third party software and other cheats) may have their gameplay affected and may not be able to see all the Pokémon around them. While we cannot discuss the systems implemented, we can confirm that we are constantly refining new ways to ensure the integrity of the game in order to keep it fun and fair for all Trainers. As long as you're abiding by the Pokémon GO Terms of Service and the Pokémon GO Trainer guidelines, there should not be any reason for concern.

May 21, 2017: 100 Poké Coins are currently discounted in the Poké Stop in many countries outside the U.S.

100 Poké Coins are showing for $0.99 (CND) in the Poké Shop right now. (That's typically what they cost in USD). None of the other Poké Coin lots are similarly discounted. Outside the U.S., other countries are also reporting discounted rates up to 40%. Weird, but if you need extra Poké Coin right now, check your local Shop and see if you can save some real coin.

Update: Niantic has addressed on the change on Reddit:

Without going into too many details, there are a variety of pricing tiers available to developers like us in the App Store. We recently adopted a new price tier for our 100 PokéCoin bundle in an attempt to make the bundle more reasonable for Trainers in several countries around the world. Unfortunately, this pricing option is only available for this purchase level, so you'll notice that, in some circumstances, the 100 PokéCoin bundle is less expensive than larger PokéCoin bundles. We've also noticed that some players are looking to circumvent their normal currency to purchase PokéCoins at discounted prices. We're closely monitoring these cases and highly discourage this behavior.

May 13, 2017: Incubators and Incense moved to the top of the Poké Shop

Coinciding with the release of Pokémon Go version 0.63.1 for Android and 1.33.1 for iOS devices, the Poké Shop has had its virtual shelves re-ordered.

Now, the single three-use Incubator and the single and 8-pack of Lures are on the top shelf, sitting above the packs of 20, 100, and 200 Poké Balls that previously held the spot.

The Poké Shop layout is controlled server-side, so Pokémon Go can rearrange it at any time. It's how they do sales, for example, during special events.

This change is relatively minor, but will likely prove a time-saver for those who buy Incubators the most.

May 12, 2017: Pokémon Go changed the drop rates for PokéStop items on May 9. Here's your new normal.

When you spin a PokéStop in Pokémon Go you get three or more items, including balls, potions, revives, eggs, and evolution items. Different items have different "drop rates" — chances for you to get them — from the extremely common Poké Ball and Potion to the extremely rare Max Revive or Evolution Item.

On May 9, shortly after the Pokémon Go grass-type event ended, Pokémon Go seems to have made a change to those rates, decreasing the odds of getting some items and increasing the odds of getting others.

From The Silph Road:

Balls drop rates took a cut, moving from about 65% of drops to 60%. The relative distribution of Pokeball / Greatball / Ultraball remained unchanged (72%, 21%, 7% respectively).

Potions held steady at around 15%, but interestingly, their distribution changed significantly. Regular potions cratered from 60% to 45%, while super potions got a big boost from 23% to 32%. Hyper and max potions saw modest gains, moving to 15 and 8% respectively.

Berries gained a bit, from around 14% to 16%. The distribution remained mostly the same with 50% Razz, though, Pinaps seem to have gained slightly from 25% to 27%, while Nanabs dropped from 25% to 23%.

Revives held steady, as did evolution items. Hit the link above for precise drop rates for all items and the rest of the details.

May 10, 2017: Hints of Pokémon Go cracking down on Blissey stacking and mechanics for remote defense discovered in latest app update code

With the availability of Pokémon Go version 0.63.1 for Android, the code has once again been mined for hints of what's to come. This time, that includes a system to limit the number of same-type Pokémon in a Gym, and a method to bolster defenders on a Gym, even from afar.

From The Silph Road:

A new Gym attribute has appeared: MAXSAMEPOKEMONATFORT which strongly hints that soon, Pokemon of the same species will be prevented from being deployed at gyms where their co-species defenders already sit. This would be great news for the diversity of high-level gyms and is a very promising hint at Niantic's new focus on the gym scene. Hype!

It's become common practice in some areas for some players to raid Gyms and fill them with Blissey and/or Snorlax top-to-bottom. Since those Pokémon are significantly harder to attack than any others, it makes taking the Gym back down tougher and less appealing.

So, the hope is this helps with that.

There are also new strings that suggest you might be able to earn XP if your Pokémon successfully defends a Gym, that you might be able to see your Pokémon on Gyms from afar, and that you may be able to remotely feed your Pokémon a berry to fortify it during a "raid" or attack.

But it is our guess that feeding berries may be a real-time, socket-based attempt to rejuvenate and strengthen your defender remotely as they are attacked by opponents at their gym. This mechanic is utilized in Ingress to more actively defend critical portals from afar. Many find the push notifications about on-going attacks to be one of the most fast-paced elements of the competitive scene.

All of this will likely be part of the new Gym system, which Pokémon Go has suggested will be the next major quarterly update.

May 9, 2017: Pokémon Go app being updated for Brazilian Portuguese and smarter medal browsing

Pokémon Go is being updated. As usual, that means the Android version will start appearing almost immediately and the iOS version, a couple or a few days from now. From Pokémon Go Live:

Pokémon GO is in the process of being updated to version 0.63.1 for Android and 1.33.1 for iOS devices. Below are some release notes and comments from our development team. Added Brazilian Portuguese language support.

Tapping on a medal will now show your progress toward the next medal tier.

I'll update if and when the usual suspects deep dive the app for hints at what''s coming next.

May 7, 2017: Pokémon Go now soft-banning Pokémon 'snipers'

It looks like Pokémon Go has worked out the kinks and is now once again soft-banning Pokémon "snipers".

Pokémon sniping is a form of "spoofing" (faking GPS location) where people cheat at the game by using third-party hacks to "teleport" to high stat (IV) Pokémon, "click" on them to start the catch mechanism, teleport back to their real location, and then catch it.

Previously, that would only register their real location and avoid any "soft bans", or temporary in-game lockouts applied to accounts that moved around faster than normal travel methods would allow.

The change, apparently, involves Pokémon Go recording both the encounter and catch location and comparing the two, to look for abnormal distances. If it finds a disparity, it will issue the soft ban.

This won't stop spoofers from attacking or holding Gyms, nor will it take away all the 100%, maxed out, Blissey, Snorlax, Dragonite, and Tyranitar they already have. But it will hopefully prevent them from getting more.

And, hopefully, Pokémon Go can use the sniper data to hard ban obvious spoofers permanently.

May 6, 2017: PokéStop and Pokémon catch glitch fixed — possibly the result of a crackdown on Pokémon snipers

During the evening of May 5, 2017, EDT, many players experienced problems when spinning PokéStops or trying to catch Pokémon. Pokémon Go support (Niantic support) has since issued the following statement on Reddit:

We have received several reports over the last few hours from Trainers claiming they've experienced issues trying to collect items from PokéStops or catch Pokémon this evening. After investigating further, we've implemented some changes that should further prevent this from occurring, and we believe that this issue has been fixed. We will continue to monitor the information available to us and react accordingly should any additional issues arise. Thanks again for remaining patient and bringing these issues to our attention both here on Reddit and over on our other social media channels.

The problems began being reported shortly after the Pokémon Go grass-type event started.

There's a theory being floated on Reddit, with some credibility being afforded to it, that the errors were caused by Pokémon Go making changes to crack down on Pokémon snipers.

Unfortunately, it also seems to have caused a lot of false positives for non-sniping players due to GPS drift or people playing in cars, buses, etc.

It seems like the fix also reverted the crackdown but, hopefully, Pokémon Go figures out a way to have the soft ban work and prevent false positives too.

It would go a long way to preventing spoof accounts from having super high CP Dragonite and Tyranitar to stack in Gyms.