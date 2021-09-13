The Lake Guardians are returning to Legendary Raids in Pokémon Go. Starting on September 14, Uxie will return to Raids, alongside Mesprit and Azelf, for the rest of the month. This will be the first time the trio have the potential to be Shiny, so even if you've caught them before, you'll not want to miss this chance. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to win this fight and add Azelf to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Uxie in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

Uxie is one of the Lake Guardians, a trio of Legendary Pokémon originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV. Each of the three represent a specific concept. Uxie represents knowledge, Azelf represents willpower, and Mesprit represents emotion. These three were created by Arceus and have the ability to calm Palkia and Dialga.

Although all three are Psychic types, with the same weaknesses and resistances, they do have slightly different stats and movesets. Additionally, they are the only region locked Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Although they have rotated before, each of the three is only able to be challenged in a specific area of the world at a time.

What are the best counters for Uxie in Pokémon Go?

Uxie is a Psychic type Pokémon capable of dealing Psychic, Electric, and Normal type damage. It takes super effective damage from Dark, Ghost, and Bug type attacks. With the introduction of Mega Evolution, there are a number of viable strategies for countering Uxie that take advantage of boosted Dark, Ghost, or Bug type moves if you are able to coordinate with your fellow Pokémon Trainers.

Mega Gengar

Source: The Pokémon Company

The best possible counter for Uxie is easily Mega Gengar. Despite taking increased damage from Uxie's Psychic type attacks, this Poison and Ghost type wipes the floor with the Lake Guardians. You'll want to coordinate with your fellow Trainers to take advantage of the Ghost type boost it will bring to the field. If you are bringing Mega Gengar to the battle, you'll want Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball for the moveset.

Mega Houndoom

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although Mega Gengar is the top counter, Mega Houndoom is close behind. As a Dark and Fire type, Mega Houndoom resists Psychic type attacks and has no weaknesses Uxie can take advantage of. Snarl and Foul Play are the moves you'll want your Mega Houndoom to know and, as with any other Mega Pokémon, you'll want to coordinate with your fellow Trainers to bring along Dark type Pokémon.

Darkrai

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mythical Pokémon Darkrai is an excellent counter for Uxie. As a pure Dark type, it takes quarter damage from its Psychic type attacks and has no weaknesses Uxie can take advantage of. While it is a Mythical Pokémon, Darkrai has had much wider availability in Pokémon Go than the other Mythicals and so most Trainers have at least one or two. Snarl and Shadow Ball are the moves you'll want Darkrai to know for this Raid. Dark Pulse can also work, especially if you have Mega Houndoom or Mega Gyarados providing a Dark type Mega boost.

Chandelure

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Ghost and Fire type introduced in the Gen V Unova region, Chandelure performs quite well against Uxie. It takes reduced damage from Normal type attacks and has no weaknesses relevant to this Raid. Its first stage, Litwick has been available in multiple events, so you likely already have one powered up for this Raid. You'll want your Chandelure to know Hex and Shadow Ball.

Mega Gyarados

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another excellent choice for a Dark based offensive is Mega Gyarados. As a Water and Dark type, it resists Psychic type attacks, but takes increased damage from Electric. If it's possible to safely coordinate with the rest of your Raid party, Mega Gyarados will boost other Dark types on the field. If you're bringing Mega Gyarados to this fight, you'll want it to know Bite and Crunch.

Giratina Origin Forme

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Legendary Pokémon originally encountered in Gen IV's Sinnoh region, Giratina is a Ghost and Dragon type with two formes. You'll want the Origin Forme specifically for the charged move Shadow Ball. Paired with Shadow Claw, Giratina will take a huge chunk out of Uxie's health. It takes reduced damage from Uxie's Normal type attack and has no weaknesses relevant to this battle. Although Giratina's Altered Forme has seen wider availability than the Origin Forme in Pokémon Go, it's still been available in Raids multiple times, so you probably have at least one or two in your roster.

Mega Beedrill

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although Mega Beedrill isn't my first or even second choice for a Mega Pokémon in this Raid, it does perform very well and will boost other Bug type counters. As a Poison and Bug type, it will take increased damage from Uxie's Psychic type attacks, but the boost it gets from Mega Evolution still make it an excellent counter. Bug Bite and X-Scissor is the moveset you'll want your Mega Beedrill to know.

Weavile

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Dark and Ice type originally discovered in the Sinnoh region, Weavile makes for a great counter here. Although it requires a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, its first stage Sneasal has been widely available and so you should have plenty of Candies to power it up. It takes only quarter damage from Uxie's Psychic type attacks and has no weaknesses to be exploited here. You'll want your Weavile to know Snarl and Foul Play.

Hydreigon

Source: The Pokémon Company

A pseudo-Legendary originally discovered in the Unova region of Gen V, Hydreigon is a Dark and Dragon type that performs very well in this Raid. It has no weaknesses Uxie can take advantage of and takes reduced damage from Psychic and Electric type attacks. Although its first stage, Deino is pretty rare, if you have a Hydreigon already powered up, you'll want it to know Bite and Dark Pulse for this fight.

Yveltal

Source: The Pokémon Company

Yveltal, the Legendary mascot of Pokémon Y performs very well against the Lake Trio. As a Dark and Flying type, it resists Psychic type, while taking increased damage from Electric type moves. It's only had one run in Raids, but it was the focus of the Luminous Legends Y event, so most active players have been able to add Yveltal to their roster. If you are bringing Yveltal to this Raid, Snarl is the ideal fast move and Dark Pulse is the ideal charged move.

Mewtwo

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Kanto region of Gen I, Mewtwo performs very well against the Lake Trio. As a pure Psychic type, it resists Psychic type attacks and has no weaknesses Uxie can exploit. Plus, Mewtwo has been available several times in several different ways, so most active Trainers have at least one or two powered up already. If you want to bring Mewtwo to this fight, it's going to need to know Shadow Ball. This Legacy move hasn't been available often, but is well worth the use of an Elite TM. Pair Shadow Ball with Psycho Cut to make the most of your Mewtwo. However, if your Mewtwo knows Psystrike, don't TM this move away!

Gengar

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another great counter for Uxie is Gen I's Gengar. Most players have had plenty of opportunities to add Gengar to their roster, as it's been the focus of a Community Day, boosted every Halloween, and has a Mega Raid. As a Poison and Ghost type, Gengar resists Normal type damage, but takes super effective damage from Psychic. Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball are the moves you'll want your Gengar to know for this Raid.

Tyranitar

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Gen II pseudo-Legendary Tyranitar is a great counter for the Lake Trio. It's had widespread availability, so most active players have entire teams of Tyranitar already powered up. As a Rock and Dark type, it resists Uxie's Psychic and Normal type moves, adding to its already tank-like status. Bite and Crunch are the moves you'll want your Tyranitar to know for this Raid.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Escavalier with Bug Bite and Megahorn

Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Bisharp with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Krookodile with Snarl and Crunch

Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball

Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Mega Blastoise with Bite and Hydro Cannon

Mega Manectric with Snarl and Wild Charge

Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Thundurus (Therian forme) with Bite and Thunderbolt

Shiftry with Snarl and Foul Play

Haunter with Lick and Shadow Ball

Sharpedo with Bite and Crunch

Cacturne with Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Crunch

Deoxys (Attack forme) with Poison Jab and Dark Pulse

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball

Shadow Shiftry with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Shadow Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Cacturne with Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse

Shadow Sharpedo with Bite and Crunch

Note: Shadow Weavile, Shadow Tyranitar, and Shadow Mewtwo outperform all of the best, non-Mega counters. If you are able to coordinate the use of either Mega Gengar, Mega Houndoom, Mega Gyarados, or Mega Beedrill they will boost Ghost, Dark, and Bug type attackers on the field respectively, making other Pokémon far more competitive.

How many players does it take to beat Uxie in Pokémon Go?

Uxie is defintely the most challenging of the Lake Guardians. While it is technically possible for just three top level Trainers with excellent counters to take on Uxie, if you're not bringing Mega Evolved Pokémon, Shadow Pokémon, or are just lower level, you may need as many as five Trainers.

Weather Conditions that may play into the battle include:

Wind will boost Uxie's Psychic type attacks.

Partly Cloudly Weather will boost Uxie's Normal type attack.

Rain will boost Uxie's Electric attack, as well as your Bug type counters.

Fog will boost your Ghost and Dark type counters.

Questions about taking on Uxie in Pokémon Go?

There you have it. With these Pokémon, Uxie should be an easy addition to your Pokédex. Do you have any questions? Drop them in the comments below and be sure to check out our Best Portable Battery Packs guide so you can keep your phone charged while you're out Raiding!