Looking for your favorite Pokémon Go loading screen wallpapers? You'll find them — and the story of how they get made! — below!

Pokémon Go changes its loading screen wallpaper roughly once a season, and always in a way that ties into whatever special events or big new features are coming our way. If you're looking for the latest or past Pokémon Go loading screen wallpapers, you've come to the right place.

And if you're curious to know how Pokémon Go comes up with its designs, Developer Insights has you covered:

When designing a loading screen, the team starts by discussing what the most appropriate Pokémon to feature is based on surrounding events and the latest product release. In the case of the Steelix loading screen, we knew we wanted to celebrate the recent introduction of Pokémon originally from the Johto region to Pokémon GO. We wanted to create a throwback to the original Gyarados loading screen by using an epic Johto region Pokémon with a similar shape and size, and Steelix was the best fit. After choosing the most appropriate Pokémon to feature, it was then time to begin drafting concepts! We spent some time looking at references in various art books, online, and in nature for compelling compositions, lighting, and interesting color schemes. After we had done a bit of research, we created a simple thumbnail sketch (shown below) to discuss the overall idea and rough composition with the team. The plan at this stage was to have a strong sense of what the eventual artwork would look like.

Read the rest of the article for more, and for PNG versions of the loading screen, or scroll down and grab the JPG below!

Summer 2017: Raid Battle Boss!

Tyranitar is the Raid Boss and Pikachu blasts it with electric fury while Cyndaquil, Squirtle, Hoppip, Sneasel, and a trio of trainers look on!

Spring 2017: Enter the Steelix

A female Steelix, the Metal Coat evolution item-enhanced form of Onix, bursts up out of the ground to face her soon-to-be new trainer.

Winter 2017: New Year's Baby Eve

Elekid, Clefa, Pichu, Igglybuff, Togepi, and a lone trainer watch the fireworks (and wonder where Magby is?)

Holiday 2016: Deck the Poké Halls

Santa Hat Pikachu, Snorlax, Clefairy, Eevee, and Squirtle string up the Christmas lights while a lone trainer checks her Dex.

Fall 2016: Halloween trick-or-treat

A trainer checks his Nearby radar while Gengar emerges, eyes glowing red, from the ghostly bowels of an ancient Pokémon tree.

What are your favorite Pokémon loading screens and wallpapers?

Link me in the comments below!