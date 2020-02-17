Transferring Pokémon from your Game Boy Advance (GBA) games to Pokémon HOME isn't necessarily difficult. Still, it is a long and tedious process that requires a couple of different Nintendo DS systems to be on hand. Fear not, though, because it is possible, and you'll have your favorite GBA Pokémon into Pokémon HOME soon enough. Buckle up.

Note: Only Pokémon from LeafGreen, FireRed, Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald can be traded. You will also need a 4th (Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, HeartGold, SoulSilver) or 5th (White, Black, White 2, Black 2) generation DS game and an older Nintendo DS that has a Game Boy cartridge slot. To transfer many of these Pokémon, you'll need to ensure you've unlocked the National Pokédex in the aforementioned games you are using.

Pokémon with hidden moves like HMs (surf, cut, fly, etc.) cannot be transferred, so you'll need to go to the Move Deleter first and make the Pokémon you wish to forget any HMs they know.

Move Deleter locations

LeafGreen/FireRed: Fuchsia city in the house next to the Pokémon Center.

Fuchsia city in the house next to the Pokémon Center. Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald: Lilycove City in a house east of the Department Store.

How to transfer Pokemon from Game Boy Advance to Pokemon HOME