The open-world Pokémon RPG that so many of us have wanted for so long is finally being made in the form of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Players will explore a feudal Sinnoh region and are given the objective of completing the first-ever Pokédex.

Game Freak has currently created 893 official Pokémon from various Pokémon games, but not all of them will be in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. So, which ones can you catch? We've been hard at work scouring through official videos, images, and promos to see which Pokémon are actually in the game. Here's what we've found.

How many Pokémon are in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Game Freak has not yet announced the number of Pokémon that appear in the game. However, we're itching to learn this information. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will update when we learn more.

All Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus