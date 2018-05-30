Nintendo's much-anticipated Pokémon core-roleplaying game (RPG) is heading to Switch this fall. If you're wondering where this game fits in with the rest of the Pokémon series and whether it ties in with Pokémon GO, you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about Pokémon: Let's Go for Nintendo Switch. What's new with the untitled Pokémon game on Nintendo Switch? May 29, 2018: Nintendo announces official Pokémon Quest for Nintendo Switch! Nintendo has finally unveiled it's much-anticipated Pokémon RPG game for the Switch. It's called Pokémon Let's Go. It takes place in the Kanto Region. There are two versions, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee. Both will launch on Nintendo Switch on November 16. Check out this launch trailer!

Return to the Kanto region and experience a classic Pokémon journey in a whole new way with Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! on the Nintendo Switch! Coming November 16, 2018: https://t.co/kXLdxUMjjA #PokemonLetsGo pic.twitter.com/EKzQsTbDuE — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

To make things even bigger and cooler, Niantic has also just revealed that Kanto Region Pokémon that you've caught in Pokémon GO can be transferred to your Switch Let's Go game. Here's the news from the Ponyta's mouth:

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! are coming to the Nintendo Switch in November 2018! Once released, Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region that you have caught in Pokémon GO can be brought into these two new Nintendo Switch games. In celebration of this announcement, Alolan Exeggutor will now appear all over the world in Pokémon GO! This is the first Alolan form of a Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region to arrive in Pokémon GO. Keep an eye out for this Pokémon's tall and stately presence all over the world, where it will appear more often for a limited time. Enjoy, Trainers, and stay tuned for more news about Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! soon. —The Pokémon GO team

Did you see that Poké Ball Plus controller? You can "carry" a Pokémon around inside it!

What exactly is Pokémon: Let's Go? Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee are new games coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch They are the latest Pokémon RPG from Nintendo. That means you'll take on the role of a trainer in search of Pokémon and badges. You'll meet characters, some familiar like Nurse Joy and Officer Jenny (NOTE: I have no official confirmation about these two characters, but it would make sense for them to be in this game), and other new characters you'll get to know. You'll wander through tall grass, thick forests, and rocky mountains as you travel from town to town in the Kanto Region. You'll catch Pokémon in the wild, battle trainers, and gain experience for yourself and your pocket monsters. Catching a Pokémon in Let's Go is similar to the mechanics used in Pokémon GO. When you see one in the wild, you can try to catch it by throwing a Poké ball from your inventory using the Joy-Con controller (or a Poké Ball Plus) in a flicking sort of motion. To be clear, this is not a Pokémon GO game. It just happens to use the same mechanics for catching Pokémon. You'll also battle against other trainers and other activities that usually happen in Pokémon RPGs. I don't have all of the details yet, but don't worry. You won't have to step foot out of your house if you don't want to. Fun fact: Pokémon: Let's Go is based on the original Pokémon Yellow that first launched on GameBoy in 1998.

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! are based on Pokémon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition, which first launched in Japan in 1998! https://t.co/kXLdxUMjjA #PokemonLetsGo pic.twitter.com/wxxCJH5Cfc — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

There are two version of Let's Go; Pikachu and Eevee. They're the same, but different. If you've ever played a Pokémon RPG, you'll understand what that means. So there are two version of the same game? Just like Nintendo does with practically every new Pokémon core RPG, there are indeed two versions of the same game. If you choose Pikachu, your first Pokémon will be that adorable yellow ball of lightning. If you choose Eevee, your first Pokémon will be that spunky little feline. Most notably adorable is that Pikachu will perch on your head as you travel in game, while Eevee will sit on your shoulder. Can it get any cuter? Is this a two-player game? Yes! You can team up, side-by-side with another player. Hand over your second Joy-Con to your friend and they can shake it to join you. You'll travel together, catch Pokémon together, and battle other trainers together. You don't have to play with anyone else. If you prefer to go-it-alone, you won't suffer any added difficulties. The two-player option just makes it fun for family gaming. I hear there was some kind of Poké Ball controller You heard correctly. Nintendo is launching the Poké Ball Plus controller for Switch and mobile devices the same day as Pokémon: Let's Go on November 16, 2018. It works as a controller for moving around in the game, navigating the screen, and catching Pokémon with that same flicking motion you use with a Joy-Con controller. You can also use it with Pokémon GO as a step tracker and Pokémon catcher when you're on one of your walks. Here's everything you need to know about Poké Ball Plus Is it true that I can share my Pokémon GO Pokémon with Let's Go? Isn't that amazing? All of the Kanto Region Pokémon you've caught in Pokémon GO can be brought into Pokémon: Let's Go. That Bulbasaur, Machop, and Clefairy can all be a part of your adventure on Switch without you having to catch them again. You won't get to transfer your entire Pokédex from Pokémon GO. Nintendo pointed out that this feature specifically refers to "Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region," so Pokémon from Jhoto and Hoenn are not going to make the cut. At least not at first. Are there any new Pokémon being added in Let's Go? As a matter of fact, there are. When Nintendo launched the game trailer for Let's Go, there was a special gift being given to a player at the end. Nintendo revealed in a tweet that that special gift is a brand new Pokémon.

Even more news! Trainers, the special Pokémon referenced at the end of the #PokemonLetsGo trailer is referring to a Pokémon never seen before! pic.twitter.com/Vm8uCAhHSJ — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018