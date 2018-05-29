Pokémon is a series that parents and children alike have fallen in love with. Well, now we're going to be receiving another chapter to the story with a new RPG (Roleplaying Game) released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.. News of this was originally announced during E3 2017 and we have been waiting with Zu-bated breath ever since. Read on to get all the information of everything you need to know regarding Pokémon: Let's Go for the Nintendo Switch! What's new with the untitled Pokémon game on Nintendo Switch? May 29, 2018: Nintendo announces official Pokémon Quest for Nintendo Switch! Nintendo has finally unveiled it's much-anticipated Pokémon RPG game for the Switch. It's called Pokémon Let's Go. It takes place in the Kanto Region. There are two versions, Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu and Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee. Both will launch on Nintendo Switch on November 16. Check out this launch trailer!

Return to the Kanto region and experience a classic Pokémon journey in a whole new way with Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! on the Nintendo Switch! Coming November 16, 2018: https://t.co/kXLdxUMjjA #PokemonLetsGo pic.twitter.com/EKzQsTbDuE — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

To make things even bigger and cooler, Niantic has also just revealed that Kanto Region Pokémon that you've caught in Pokémon GO can be transferred to your Switch Let's Go game. Here's the news from the Ponyta's mouth:

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! are coming to the Nintendo Switch in November 2018! Once released, Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region that you have caught in Pokémon GO can be brought into these two new Nintendo Switch games. In celebration of this announcement, Alolan Exeggutor will now appear all over the world in Pokémon GO! This is the first Alolan form of a Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region to arrive in Pokémon GO. Keep an eye out for this Pokémon's tall and stately presence all over the world, where it will appear more often for a limited time. Enjoy, Trainers, and stay tuned for more news about Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! soon. —The Pokémon GO team

May 29, 2018: Nintendo allows fans to sign up for updates to as-yet-untitled Pokémon game for Nintendo Switch Nintendo announces that you can now sign up for updates to receive news about the new Pokémon game for the Nintendo Switch. This is extremely exciting considering we already know that it is set to launch sometime in 2018. If you can't wait just as bad as I can't, make sure you subscribe! You can also follow this page here on iMore, as we plan to update this article every-time we receive more updates or news regarding everything about Pokémon for the Nintendo Switch! Click here to subscribe to Nintendo's news updates! What we know so far

Last year (2017) during E3 we received the news that the public would be getting a new Pokémon game. CEO and president of The Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara, announced that Game Freak would be working on a new "core RPG" exclusively for the Nintendo Switch that would release in over a year. All of your favorite RPG Pokemon Games were created by Game Freak, while all spin-offs were created by other developers. So, it's good to know the consistency of the games we know and love will be kept alive and in the same hands of people we trust.

Serebii Update: Japanese Variety Show, Oha Suta, to share "shocking" Pokémon news on May 31st 2018, which is listed as "a moment a new history is born" https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) May 29, 2018