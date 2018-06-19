Pokémon Let's Go! Pikachu and Eevee for Nintendo Switch were shown off at E3 2018, surprising many with their unconventional mechanics. The Pokémon GO influence on these games has resulted in a unique capture system that has some fans raising eyebrows, and others clapping their hands. It's definitely a different way to go (even though a more traditional game is on its way in 2019), so I had to check it out and see how it plays in practice. I went hands-on with Pokémon Let's Go! Pikachu at E3 2018 and experienced firsthand the motion control capturing mechanics and other changes to the game. While I think the game will still be divisive for traditionalists, my short time with Pikachu and friends sold me on this being a great gateway for fans of Pokémon GO, as well as a fun adventure rehash of Pokémon Yellow for adults without as much time on their hands. Preorder at Amazon Into the woods

My adventure at E3 took me into Viridian Forest, which will be immediately familiar in its winding paths and plethora of Bug Catchers to anyone who has played a game set in Kanto. Of course, we're on the Switch now, so the whole game has received a gorgeous visual upgrade. Shimmering green trees, lovely textured grass, even Pikachu's fur in battle is visible! But in terms of structure, this is Viridian Forest. A few of the trainers have moved around or changed their teams, but many of the same characters with the same dialogue were present. The same Pokémon were roaming around, too, and I do mean roaming. One of the most immediately obvious differences in Let's Go! is that instead of wandering through tall grass to get into random encounters, wild Pokémon appear on the map and you can encounter them by running into them, or being run into. The strangest effect this had on my play was that I was no longer afraid to walk through tall grass, worrying about running into fifty more poisoning Weedles I didn't want to fight. Instead, I plotted my routes carefully to avoid small fry, but also hone in on powerful Pokémon I could see, such as Pikachu and Butterfree. Like several other features I'll get to in a moment, I think this feature will be divisive, but I personally enjoyed it. It made traveling the forest less stressful and more fun, and I immediately got excited when I saw a Pokémon I wanted to catch. Some may balk at the loss of random encounters, but if you're balking already, then the laidback style of Let's Go! may not be for you. Catching em all...again

I was lucky enough to get to play the entire demo with the Pokéball Plus controller. By pointing the red side of the Pokéball toward the screen with the button up, you can use the analog stick of the button to move your character and push the stick in as an A button. A hidden B button sits atop the Pokéball. With this, you can play the entirety of the game and then some. The Pokéball Plus has a good weight to it and feels good to play with, though I am somewhat concerned on how its small structure will feel after an hour or two of play with larger hands. It can be separated from the game with a Pokémon transferred to it to carry with you out into the world, similar to how the same mechanic worked in Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver. Shaking the separated Pokéball caused a gentle HD Rumble vibration and a cheerful Eevee greeting to emit from inside. Cute! Pokéball or Joy-Con in hand, you can enter a wild Pokémon encounter and attempt to capture it ala Pokémon GO. You do not battle wild Pokémon in Let's Go! Instead, you can essentially do whatever you do in Pokémon Go--offer berries, and aim and throw balls. Pokémon move similarly to how they move in Go, including attacking or dodging your balls. The same colored circle system from Go is also present, allowing you to nail Nice, Great, and Excellent throws (I didn't think to try Curveballs). You make these throws with the motion controls only--there's no button input option, which may be a drawback for some. Throwing accurately isn't based on your arm (thank goodness) but where you point the red side of the Pokéball, and you don't need to have an especially strong arm to do it. Just aim, time it, and make the motion. A world of adventures