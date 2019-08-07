If you're a Canadian Pokémon fan who uses Android mobile devices, we've got great news! Pokémon Masters is now available to download and play through the Google Play Store in Canada. The game will verify your location while playing, so you need to either be in Canada or using a VPN that says you are now in Canada.

If you are going to download the game, the settings on the official page recommend using a device that has been updated to Android 7.0 or later, with at least 2GB of RAM.

Pokémon Masters is a new kind of Pokémon mobile game, featuring 3v3 battles with new mechanics called the Sync system. The story takes place on the island of Pasio, as a special championship is being held. If you'd like to know more about Pokémon Masters, you can check out everything we know about the game including the setting, story, available Pokémon and the battle system, in the article below:

